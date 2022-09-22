ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump

Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
Fox News

Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30

Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30. During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.
Business Insider

'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'

Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
TheDailyBeast

Take Trump’s ‘Warning’ of Violence for What It Is—a Threat

If a guy told you he’s going to punch you in the face, and he told his buddies to punch other people in the face, and then he warned everyone else that they were going to start punching people in the face, and they ultimately did punch many people in the face—you’d probably take their word for it if they threatened to do it again, right?That’s what Donald Trump and his MAGA militias are doing right now.The ex-president—still unwilling to admit he lost an election that was at least as fair as the one he won four years earlier—might yet...
The Associated Press

Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows 'consequences' over nukes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An overnight drone strike near the Ukrainian port of Odesa sparked a massive fire and explosion, the military said Monday, hours after the United States vowed to take decisive action and promised “catastrophic consequences” if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine. The airstrike was the latest in a series of drone attacks on the key southern city in recent days. This one hit a military installation and detonated ammunition when it struck. Firefighters were struggling to contain the blaze, the Ukrainian military’s southern command said. Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what Ukraine and the West see as illegal referendums in parts of Ukraine under its control. The voting, which ends Tuesday, happened after thousands of residents had fled and has included images of armed Russian troops going door-to-door to pressure Ukrainians into voting. Russia is widely expected to declare the results in its favor, a step that could see Moscow annex the territory and give it the pretext to seek to defend it as its own territory under the Russian nuclear umbrella.
Ohio Capital Journal

Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate

WASHINGTON —   As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a Tuesday hearing came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
