'Rub One Out': See The Damning Private Message Adam Levine Allegedly Sent Instagram Model Sumner Stroh

mega;@sumnerstroh/instagram

Adam Levine allegedly sent Sumner Stroh a series of DMs behind his wife Behati Prinsloo ’s back – where he told the 23-year-old Instagram model he needed to “rub one out.”

RadarOnline.com obtained an undated screenshot of the alleged conversation where the Maroon 5 crooner flirted with Stroh.

“Just in time,” Stroh writes to Levine. “I go to Mexico this wkend [sic] hahha.”

The singer replied, “Nice. I need to go rub one out. Then my head will be clear. I often think about when you used to get me into that place where I literally would stare and drool and do whatever you told me.”

RadarOnline.com

He added, “Haha.” Moments later, he wrote, “Delete this immediately haha.”

Stroh told Levine that she thinks about those times too. “I don’t even know how you did it,” Levine said.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Stroh came forward earlier this week with a bombshell TikTok video where she claimed to have had a 1-year “affair” with Levine.

"I'm just gonna rip the Band-Aid off," Stroh told her followers. "Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria's Secret supermodel."

@sumnerstroh/instagram

Stroh said she was young and naïve at the time and believed Levine when he said his marriage was over.

The singer admitted that he “ crossed a line ” by talking to Sumner and others but denied thins ever turned physical. Sources close to Levine tell RadarOnline.com he never met Sumner.

In his statement, Levine said he “used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed a line during a regrettable period of my life.”

He continued, "In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

mega

Levine said his wife and family were “all I care about in this world.”

“To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility,” he ended.

Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Levin and Prinsloo are still living under the same roof and plan to work through the situation.