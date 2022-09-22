Read full article on original website
Hospital in Ohio reports cases of people eating 'highly toxic' wild mushrooms
Doctors at Cincinnati Children's are warning residents in the area to stop eating wild mushrooms. The hospital sent out a tweet Thursday urging people to be careful after multiple cases of patients eating mushrooms that were highly toxic. The hospital said the mushrooms were foraged from a public area in...
Beekmantown Central School to hold active shooter drill on Sept. 24
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York State Police and other law enforcement agencies will hold an active shooter drill at Beekmantown Central School on Sept. 24. The drill will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., officials said. Police said that residents should expect to see an increased law...
Adirondack Council urges NY officials to keep wolves on endangered species list
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Adirondack Council is urging the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to keep gray wolves on the state's endangered species list. The council said that keeping wolves on the endangered species list affords them special protections from hunting and habitat loss. Officials had planned...
Brighter & Warmer Saturday
A frosty night ahead for some, especially over NY where the wind will relax a bit more. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s under a clear sky. Then, a nice rebound for the weekend – temperatures will rise back into the 60s with lots of sun Saturday.
Brattleboro native sworn in as Vermont's newest superior court judge
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott swore in Vermont's newest Superior Court Judge on Friday in Montpelier. Jennifer Barrett, a Brattleboro native, has spent the last eight years as a state attorney in Orleans County. During her tenure, she prosecuted a wide variety of criminal cases ranging from homicides,...
Vermont distiller aims to boost pollinator habitat with ‘Bee's Knees Week'
GREENSBORO, Vt. — One of Vermont’s best-known spirits makers is raising awareness of the challenges facing honeybees — and pledging to contribute money to boost habitat for them and other pollinators. "Bees are just fuzzy little creatures that are out there to feed us," said Ryan Christiansen,...
