South Bend – Elkhart Region awards $40 million in state READI funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 19 Quality of Place projects.
The $40 million in grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects, the organization said.
“We received an impressive array of applications for well-thought and creative projects,” said John DeSalle, RDA chair and executive engineer-in-residence at iNDustry Labs at the University of Notre Dame. “These projects will impact arts and culture, economic development, housing, and recreation and wellness in Elkhart, Marshall, and St. Joseph counties in a transformative way.”
The projects receiving READI funding include:
- Ariel Cycleworks, Elkhart County, $4,200,0000
- Beacon Integrated Health and Lifestyle District, St. Joseph County, $11,780,000
- Bremen Sunnyside Park Improvements, Marshall County, $82,965
- Corson Riverwoods County Park, Elkhart County, $153,035
- Culver South Main Housing Project, Marshall County, $1,300,000
- Downtown Elkhart River District, Elkhart County, $6,500,000
- George Wilson Park, St. Joseph County, $200,000
- Harrison Street Trail, Marshall County, $144,000
- Marshall County Career Innovation Center, Marshall County, $1,750,000
- Mishawaka Fieldhouse, St. Joseph County, $5,000,000
- Momentum SBE Entrepreneurship Hub, St. Joseph County, $550,000
- Morris Performing Arts Center “Morris 100 Project”, St. Joseph County, $1,500,000
- Portage Place Business, Culture and Arts Accelerator/Incubator, St. Joseph County, $550,000
- Potawatomi Zoo Concession Lodge and Black Bear Habitat, St. Joseph County, $1,070,000
- Pumpkinvine Nature Trail Completion, Elkhart County, $100,000
- South Bend International (SBN) Air Cargo and Logistics Center Site Acquisition, Regional, $800,000
- Tolson Center for Community Excellence, Elkhart County, $2,600,000
- Water Street Townhomes, Marshall County, $520,000
- Wellfield Visitor Center, Elkhart County, $1,200,000
The RDA worked with the South Bend – Elkhart Regional Partnership on the project submission and award process. With Quality of Place Capital Projects categorized as brick and mortar, additional READI funds will be awarded to Smart Connected Communities 2030 Strategic programming.
READI encourages regional collaboration and data-driven, long-term planning that will attract and retain talent in Indiana. The $500 million READI fund was passed by legislation during the 2021 session and was divided among 17 regions throughout the state.
Additional information on how the South Bend-Elkhart area will use READI funding is available on the partnership website dedicated to the initiative.
