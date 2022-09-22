South Bend – Elkhart Region awards $40 million in state READI funds

The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 19 Quality of Place projects.

The $40 million in grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects, the organization said.

“We received an impressive array of applications for well-thought and creative projects,” said John DeSalle, RDA chair and executive engineer-in-residence at iNDustry Labs at the University of Notre Dame. “These projects will impact arts and culture, economic development, housing, and recreation and wellness in Elkhart, Marshall, and St. Joseph counties in a transformative way.”

The projects receiving READI funding include:

Ariel Cycleworks, Elkhart County, $4,200,0000

Beacon Integrated Health and Lifestyle District, St. Joseph County, $11,780,000

Bremen Sunnyside Park Improvements, Marshall County, $82,965

Corson Riverwoods County Park, Elkhart County, $153,035

Culver South Main Housing Project, Marshall County, $1,300,000

Downtown Elkhart River District, Elkhart County, $6,500,000

George Wilson Park, St. Joseph County, $200,000

Harrison Street Trail, Marshall County, $144,000

Marshall County Career Innovation Center, Marshall County, $1,750,000

Mishawaka Fieldhouse, St. Joseph County, $5,000,000

Momentum SBE Entrepreneurship Hub, St. Joseph County, $550,000

Morris Performing Arts Center “Morris 100 Project”, St. Joseph County, $1,500,000

Portage Place Business, Culture and Arts Accelerator/Incubator, St. Joseph County, $550,000

Potawatomi Zoo Concession Lodge and Black Bear Habitat, St. Joseph County, $1,070,000

Pumpkinvine Nature Trail Completion, Elkhart County, $100,000

South Bend International (SBN) Air Cargo and Logistics Center Site Acquisition, Regional, $800,000

Tolson Center for Community Excellence, Elkhart County, $2,600,000

Water Street Townhomes, Marshall County, $520,000

Wellfield Visitor Center, Elkhart County, $1,200,000

The RDA worked with the South Bend – Elkhart Regional Partnership on the project submission and award process. With Quality of Place Capital Projects categorized as brick and mortar, additional READI funds will be awarded to Smart Connected Communities 2030 Strategic programming.

READI encourages regional collaboration and data-driven, long-term planning that will attract and retain talent in Indiana. The $500 million READI fund was passed by legislation during the 2021 session and was divided among 17 regions throughout the state.

Additional information on how the South Bend-Elkhart area will use READI funding is available on the partnership website dedicated to the initiative.

The post South Bend – Elkhart Region awards $40 million in state READI funds appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .