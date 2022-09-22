ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Feeling Spicy Tonight? Try BLAC’s Chili Lime Chicken

By Joshua Andrei Bon
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
 3 days ago

Get a hint of spicy , get a hint of sweetness , and a whole lot of yummy ! What’s cookin’ in BLAC’s kitchen? it’s Chili Lime Chicken.

Grilled chicken has become a staple in our house, all year round but especially in the fall, and now that the weather has been cooling down, we’ve been using the grill several times for that last bit of summer. We loved this simple chili lime marinade that can work its magic in as little as two hours. For that time you’re soaking the white meat in this flavorful marinade , and if there’s some left over, serve it up with a side salad or your favorite Fall veggies. The easiest part is just cooking the chicken on the grill or a stove pan (as evident below). Serve and taste the explosive flavor.

Print

Chili Lime Chicken

Course Main Course Cuisine American Keyword Chicken

Equipment

  • 1 Mixing Bowl

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs chicken
  • ½ cup lime juice
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 4 tbsp cilantro finely chopped
  • 2 pcs jalapeño finely chopped
  • 4 pcs garlic cloves
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp chili powder adjust to taste

Instructions

  • Remove the bones from the chicken thighs but leave the skin on and rinse them before patting them dry with paper towels. Place aside. 2 lbs chicken
  • Using a whisk or a spoon, combine all the marinade ingredients in a large bowl. Make sure the marinade is thoroughly blended. ½ cup lime juice, ¼ cup olive oil, 4 tbsp cilantro, 2 pcs jalapeño, 4 pcs garlic cloves, 2 tsp salt, 1 tsp chili powder, 1 tbsp honey
  • Stir the chicken in as you add it to the marinade to get a uniform coating. Marinate for two hours.
  • Preheat the pan and brush in some oil. The chicken should be fried until it turns golden brown and seared on both sides. Sprinkle some of the marinade's garlic, cilantro, and jalapeño on top of the chicken while cooking. Serve right away. ¼ cup olive oil

The post Feeling Spicy Tonight? Try BLAC’s Chili Lime Chicken appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
Family Proof

How To Make Deviled Eggs Dip: Recipes Worth Cooking

Deviled Eggs Dip with paprika and chives is a great way to use leftover eggs. It’s creamy, spicy, and an easy-to-make delicious appetizer worth tasting. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
RECIPES
Boomer Magazine

Crunchy Bell Pepper Sandwiches

Patty Catalano of TheKitchn.com presents a delicious, healthy alternative to the traditional bread-focused sandwich: crunchy bell pepper sandwiches! For a picnic or lunchbox, no worries about soggy bread. Catalano includes a suggested sandwich filling recipe, too – but your options are as diverse as your taste buds!. Soggy bread...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lime#Grilled Chicken#White Meat#Cooking#Food Drink#Chili Lime Chicken
thepioneerwoman.com

Ancho Chicken Burritos

If you're not using leftover rotisserie chicken, then cooking is about to get a whole lot easier for you! As Ree Drummond would say, "Rotisserie chicken is the secret to this easy dinner!" This is a chicken burrito stuffed with juicy seasoned chicken, black beans, cooked rice, guacamole, and melty monterey jack cheese. Add a dab of your favorite Mexican-style hot sauce (such as Cholula) and serve with tortilla chips. It's a Mexican recipe that's ready under an hour—ideal for any night of the week!
RECIPES
Real Simple

Chicken Tortilla Crunch Salad

This speedy salad is loaded with shortcuts, meaning you can get dinner on the table stat. All-in-one fajita spice mix seasons chicken thighs before they hit a hot grill. Then a simple dressing made with mayonnaise, salsa, and sour cream dresses a refreshing napa cabbage and red bell pepper mixture. If you prefer to use a coleslaw blend instead of the cabbage, go for it! Lastly, the best part of this satisfying salad might be the handfuls of tortilla chips tossed in for the surprising texture it brings to each bite. Not up for grilling? No problem. Cook the thighs on the stovetop, or make salad prep even faster by using leftover or rotisserie chicken.
RECIPES
Fox News

Creamy cucumber tzatziki salad: Try the recipe

This Greek-inspired cucumber salad gets a rich creaminess from Greek yogurt and a burst of nuanced flavor from ingredients like lemon zest and dill. "This Cucumber Tzatziki Salad is a bit of a mash-up of Greek tzatziki sauce and the traditional creamy cucumber salad I grew up eating at summer family picnics," says Cara Lanz of Midwesternhomelife.com.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bon Appétit

Charred Corn, Zucchini, & Herbed Cream Cheese Pizza

Enjoying Philadelphia cream cheese is like a journey through the senses. Feel tranquility as you enjoy this pizza with friends and family at your next gathering. Preheat oven to 450° F with a rack in the lowest position. Place a pizza stone, pizza steel, or baking sheet on the rack. Divide pizza dough into two pieces. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit at room temperature.
RECIPES
Real Simple

Lemonade Fried Chicken

A brilliant brine uses the sweet-tart-spicy magic of sugar, lemons, and hot sauce to tenderize and flavor chicken in chef Chris Scott's cookbook, Homage. The book is a tasty tribute to his ancestors, including his enslaved great-great-great grandmother, and Pennsylvania Dutch country, where he grew up. He blends them into "Amish soul food" and adds a chef-y touch from his years in restaurant kitchens. This fried chicken recipe is a must. It requires some hands-off time to let the ingredients do their job, but once they do, it's frying time!
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Sweet Chili Sauce

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Homemade sweet chili sauce is the perfect dipping sauce to serve with chicken, seafood, and fried appetizers. It’s a deliciously sweet and sour condiment full of Thai-inspired flavors like sugar, vinegar, and red chili paste!
RECIPES
Real Simple

Shrimp and Brown Butter Grits

Simply put, brown butter makes everything it touches better. In this rendition of smoky and buttery shrimp and grits, a drizzle of brown butter spiked with lemon juice wakes things up and adds a decadent, fragrant nuttiness. Watch the butter carefully to make sure it doesn't burn and don't skip transferring it to a bowl—it will continue to brown even after it's off the heat. Juicy grape tomatoes and punchy scallions make a chunky sauce that elevates this weeknight dinner and pairs wonderfully with the smoked paprika-seasoned shrimp and the rich sauce.
RECIPES
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

408
Followers
238
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 20 years, BLAC has represented the many diverse and brilliant voices of the Black community, providing in-depth stories and ideas that resonate with our audience.

 https://blac.media

Comments / 0

Community Policy