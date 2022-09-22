Get a hint of spicy , get a hint of sweetness , and a whole lot of yummy ! What’s cookin’ in BLAC’s kitchen? it’s Chili Lime Chicken.

Grilled chicken has become a staple in our house, all year round but especially in the fall, and now that the weather has been cooling down, we’ve been using the grill several times for that last bit of summer. We loved this simple chili lime marinade that can work its magic in as little as two hours. For that time you’re soaking the white meat in this flavorful marinade , and if there’s some left over, serve it up with a side salad or your favorite Fall veggies. The easiest part is just cooking the chicken on the grill or a stove pan (as evident below). Serve and taste the explosive flavor.

Chili Lime Chicken

Equipment

1 Mixing Bowl

Ingredients

2 lbs chicken

½ cup lime juice

¼ cup olive oil

4 tbsp cilantro finely chopped

2 pcs jalapeño finely chopped

4 pcs garlic cloves

1 tbsp honey

2 tsp salt

1 tsp chili powder adjust to taste

Instructions

Remove the bones from the chicken thighs but leave the skin on and rinse them before patting them dry with paper towels. Place aside. 2 lbs chicken

Using a whisk or a spoon, combine all the marinade ingredients in a large bowl. Make sure the marinade is thoroughly blended. ½ cup lime juice, ¼ cup olive oil, 4 tbsp cilantro, 2 pcs jalapeño, 4 pcs garlic cloves, 2 tsp salt, 1 tsp chili powder, 1 tbsp honey

Stir the chicken in as you add it to the marinade to get a uniform coating. Marinate for two hours.

Preheat the pan and brush in some oil. The chicken should be fried until it turns golden brown and seared on both sides. Sprinkle some of the marinade's garlic, cilantro, and jalapeño on top of the chicken while cooking. Serve right away. ¼ cup olive oil

Course Main Course Cuisine American Keyword Chicken

The post Feeling Spicy Tonight? Try BLAC’s Chili Lime Chicken appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine .