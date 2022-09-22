ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Downs announces he’ll play against Notre Dame

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1OkU_0i6Ehe5l00

UNC football is getting more firepower to add to its offense this weekend against Notre Dame as wide receiver Josh Downs announces he will be back on the field for the Tar Heels.

Downs was originally injured towards the end of the season-opening win over Florida A&M when he tweaked his knee on a touchdown grab. It didn’t appear serious at the time but it was enough to keep him off the field for a few weeks.

After missing the last two games due to a knee injury, Downs took to Twitter saying, “I’m Back”.

Downs, who came into the year with All-American aspirations, had nine catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the one game he has appeared in.

The North Carolina offense is already averaging 51.3 points per game, and adding a weapon like Downs will only make it more dangerous.

UNC takes on Notre Dame at 3:30 pm ET on ABC this weekend.

#Unc#American Football#College Football#Florida A M#All American#Abc
