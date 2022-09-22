Read full article on original website
CJ
3d ago
Lock up these arsonists now! 17 is close enough to 18 especially if you’re going to play with fire! Arsonists should get life with our parole
crimevoice.com
Man With Prior Felony Conviction Reportedly Caught With Several Illegally Possessed Firearms
Above: Weapons seized during the search | Santa Rosa PD. A Santa Rosa man with a previous felony conviction has been arrested for the alleged unlawful possession of firearms. On the afternoon of September 1, Santa Rosa PD’s Special Enforcement Team and SWAT officers served a search warrant on the 900 block of Renee Court related to an investigation into possible illegally possessed firearms.
mendofever.com
Three Teens Suspected of Arson Allegedly Firing a Flare Gun Sparking Last Month’s Fire Near Costco
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 8/22/22, at approximately 1:27 PM, UPD Officers were dispatched to the area of a dry...
mendofever.com
Subject In Parking Lot Screaming, Staff Entered His Room – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
GS Market in Fulton Robbed by Five Thieves
Police are on the hunt for five thieves who stole an estimated five-thousand-dollars worth of items from a market in Fulton. GS Market was robbed on Wednesday night. They stole tobacco products and vaporizers, and didn’t appear to be armed with weapons while doing it. No arrests have been made. Investigators say they were given a “vague description” of just one of the suspects.
ksro.com
Multi-State Drug Traffickers From Santa Rosa Arrested
Three men from Santa Rosa are facing federal charges on suspicion of shipping illegal drugs across state lines. One of them is an aspiring rapper, accused of alluding to the illegal activity in a music video posted on YouTube. Prosecutors say, in a span of two years, they sent meth and counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone to 15 states. At one point, they allegedly tried to ship narcotics from a UPS store in Sebastopol. All three suspects were arrested and arraigned on the charges earlier this month.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for transporting drugs in Redwood Valley
REDWOOD VALLEY — Mendocino County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man last week after finding commercial quantities of suspected meth and marijuana in his car. According to the sheriff's office, deputies first saw 46-year-old Thomas Stricklin from Nice driving a car on East Valley Road in Redwood Valley with vehicle code violations.
ksro.com
Suspected Meth Dealer Arrested in Santa Rosa
A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of selling meth. Police arrested 32-year-old Ruperto Franco-Lopez near his home on Tuesday, following a drug trafficking investigation that started in early August. Investigators think he was selling large amounts of meth in Santa Rosa and nearby cities. Five pounds of meth, packaging material and scales were found inside his home Tuesday afternoon.
ksro.com
Suspect in DUI Hit-and-Run Fatality Involving Motorcyclist Gets Additional Charges
Charges have been upgraded against a suspected DUI driver who killed a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Rosa. Charles Bernhardy is now facing murder, manslaughter, DUI and hit-and-run charges. The murder charge was filed Wednesday, a day after the motorcyclist, Vance Stammer, died after being removed from life support. He survived for two weeks after the September 6th crash. Stammer was hit from behind on Fountaingrove and his motorcycle got wedged into the front of Bernhardy’s truck. The suspect continued to drive for 2 miles before the motorcylce came loose. Bernhardy is due to reappear in court today.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Killer of 17-Year-Old Boy Denied Parole Again
A man who killed a 17-year-old boy in a gang-related shooting in 2001 still can’t get parole. Thirty-eight-year-old William Dominguez, from Santa Rosa, was also denied parole in 2016. He won’t be eligible for parole again until 2029. Dominguez is serving a 25-year-plus prison sentence. Both the suspect and victim, Oscar Diaz, were 17-years-old at the time of the shooting. Dominguez shot Diaz in the face with a shotgun from four feet away. Prosecutors say he was upset after getting taunted.
Santa Rosa men indicted for allegedly shipping kilos of fentanyl-oxy pills to the South
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Three Santa Rosa men were arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced Oxycodone to cities in Tennessee, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville announced. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and Ricardo Molinero-Alcarez, 27, were arraigned in federal court in the Northern District of California for conspiring to […]
mendofever.com
The Search for Lake County’s Goldie Morse: Major Crimes Unit Investigate Cobb Property
The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the whereabouts of Goldie Morse, 38 years of age and a resident of Middletown. Goldie Morse has been reported as a missing person. Goldie Morse was last seen on August 13, 2022 in Cobb.
L.A. Weekly
Isaac Ramos Arrested after DUI Crash on Rohnert Park Expressway [Rohnert Park, CA]
Driver Hospitalized after DUI Collision near State Farm Drive. The collision occurred around 11:24 p.m., at the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive near a DUI checkpoint. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Responding paramedics transported one driver to a hospital with unspecified injuries. Meanwhile,...
kymkemp.com
Meth, Marijuana, and Money Located When Vehicle Stopped for Code Violations
On 09-12-2022 at 11:30 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle traveling southbound on East Road in Redwood Valley, California. The Deputies observed vehicle code violations prior to the vehicle pulling into a dirt turn out with the driver then exiting the...
mendofever.com
Female Subject Attacked A Male, Subject Sleeping In Wash Bay – Ukiah Police Logs 09.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Male In Bathrobe, Two Subjects Laying On Edge Of Roadway – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.17.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Theft Of Medication, Subject Passed Out In Aisle – Ukiah Police Logs 09.20.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Vehicle Plummets Down State Route 20 Embankment Injuring Three Fort Bragg Residents
A Fort Bragg woman and two juveniles suffered injuries on Sunday, September 18, 2022, when their vehicle slid off the rain-slicked State Route 20 plummeting over 100′ down an embankment. By request of those involved, we will not name the driver who suffered major injuries and remains hospitalized. California...
SFist
Three Santa Rosa Men, Including Aspiring Rapper Who Rapped About Dealing, Busted For Shipping Meth and Fentanyl-Laced Pills Out of State
Three men from the North Bay have been charged by the feds for operating a drug ring that involved shipping pills and methamphetamine across state lines, specifically to central Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and Ricardo Molinero-Alcarez, 27, were all arraigned in federal court in San Francisco earlier...
mendofever.com
Driver Runs After Crash North of Willits on 101
A driver ran after crashing a white, 4-door BMW into a pole near mile marker 55 on Hwy 101 near Arnold north of Willits about 11:49 a.m. The number 2 (outside) lane is blocked and traffic is moving slowly through the area. Law enforcement at the scene reports that according...
mendofever.com
Air Ambulance Deployed After ATV Accident on Spyrock Road
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicate a 74-year-old man was injured after an ATV accident on Spyrock Road requiring an air ambulance. Parties at the scene are reporting the patient suffered possible compound fractures. The incident reportedly occurred near the 8000 block of Spyrock...
