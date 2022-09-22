Charges have been upgraded against a suspected DUI driver who killed a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Rosa. Charles Bernhardy is now facing murder, manslaughter, DUI and hit-and-run charges. The murder charge was filed Wednesday, a day after the motorcyclist, Vance Stammer, died after being removed from life support. He survived for two weeks after the September 6th crash. Stammer was hit from behind on Fountaingrove and his motorcycle got wedged into the front of Bernhardy’s truck. The suspect continued to drive for 2 miles before the motorcylce came loose. Bernhardy is due to reappear in court today.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO