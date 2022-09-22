Read full article on original website
Ree Drummond has made many a delish dish in her time. According to Parade, the chef better known as The Pioneer Woman's cooking is inspired by her mother and mother-in-law. What started as a fun way to release stress via writing a food blog turned into a way to embrace her new status as an "accidental country girl," which she adopted when she started dating her now-husband Ladd (via The New Yorker). That venture led her to host an incredibly successful Food Network show, author cookbooks, and accomplish much more within the food world.
thesouthernladycooks.com
EASY BAKED APPLE FRITTERS
These easy baked apple fritters are delicious! They require just a few simple ingredients and take minimal effort to prepare. I’ve served these wonderful little treats when entertaining, and they always receive lovely comments. We love recipes like this because these apple fritters are fancy enough for guests but simple enough for an easy week morning breakfast. Win! Win!
thepioneerwoman.com
Pumpkin Truffles
These decadent pumpkin truffles are proof that you don't need to visit a fancy chocolate shop to enjoy this fabulous treat at home. And unlike a fancy chocolate shop, you don't need special equipment or expensive chocolate either! Pumpkin pie inspires this fall dessert with pumpkin puree, warm pumpkin pie spice, and graham cracker crumbs (great for texture and firming up the mixture). Chilling the mix makes it easy to scoop, shape, and dip in the melted chocolate. Add these truffles to your pumpkin desserts to try this fall or package them in a pretty box with ribbon and they make a great homemade food gift for the holidays.
butterwithasideofbread.com
ALMOND JOY CAKE
Almond Joy Cake is chocolate cake topped with a marshmallow coconut layer and chocolate frosting mixed with toasted almonds. Chocolate cake recipe that tastes just like your favorite Almond Joy candy bar!. Our recipe for homemade Almond Joy bars is a popular one. For good reason. And this cake version...
4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies Recipe
How can you make cookies with just four ingredients that taste as good as these? There has to be a catch, right? Well no, actually, not when two of said ingredients are peanut butter and Hersey's Kisses — two foods that are already amazing on their own, but are just perfect when brought together. This cookie recipe care of recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking will be a new favorite not only because of its simplicity and the great taste of the cookies, but also because they will be your new anytime treat. Provided you have the willpower not to eat all the Kisses in your house, you can keep the ingredients on hand to make these at all times.
No-Churn Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe
If you are looking for a really easy way to make ice cream in the comfort of your own home, then look no further than this no-churn chocolate ice cream. There are so many things to love about this ice cream recipe, including the fact that it takes just a few easy steps. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this should be no problem to make.
recipesgram.com
Quick Pineapple Pie
Pineapple pie is an easy recipe with a creamy, refreshing, and delicious taste. You can prepare it for the weekend and enjoy a slice of this amazing pineapple pie along with a nice glass of Pina colada cocktail and feel the sun! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:
Real Simple
Apple Pie Skillet Cake
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
