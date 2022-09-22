ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

7 Sacramento weekend events for foodies, music lovers and reptile lovers

By Jacqueline Pinedo
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

It may be fall and despite this week’s wet weather, Sacramento this weekend will feel like summer all over again with temperatures in the low 90s and plenty of things to do. And the capital region is jammed packed with things to experience from outdoor flea markets to live music to lots of food.

Here’s everything you can expect this weekend, Sept. 23-25, around Sacramento.

Friday

Farm-To-Fork Sacramento

Capitol Mall between 3rd and 7th streets, Sacramento

Sacramento is the farm-to-fork capital and this weekend the Farm-to-Fork festival celebrates on Capitol Mall. You can eat your way through the two-day festival and also join in on cooking demonstrations. Musical acts Japanese Breakfast and Gregory Porter are headlining the event. The party gets started Friday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. with Saturday’s events continuing between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Admission is free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NbT1h_0i6EgNkF00
Emily Gardner, left, and Orlando Olivas, Sacramento residents eat beignets and listen to live music at the Farm-to-Fork Festival in 2021. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Quilt Show

6151 H St., Sacramento

If you’re into textile and quilting, then head to the Scottish Rite Center for this year’s Quilt Show . The three-day event will showcase unique quilts and textiles that will be judged throughout the three-day event. There will also be a silent auction and vendors. Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission for the event is $10 at the door.

Saturday

Reptile Expo

Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento

The reptiles are returning to Sacramento for the 23rd Annual Sacramento Reptile Show . The two-day event will host 45 venomous species and Izod the Alligator. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets run between $10 to $25 on the show’s website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVI5d_0i6EgNkF00
Gabe Kerschner of Wild Things Inc. holds open the jaws of an alligator at the Sacramento Reptile Show in 2012. Randall Benton/Sacramento Bee file

Doco Makers Market

405 K St., Sacramento

For the last Saturday of September, head to Doco Maker Market and support 15 local artisans and crafters. They will be selling their handmade jewelry, art and candles. The market takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend.

Yoga Moves Us — End of Summer Celebration

Fremont Park, 15th and Q streets, Sacramento

Head to midtown for a free morning of fitness and mindful conversation. The End of Summer Event, hosted by Yoga Moves Us , will wrap up the yoga summer series in the park. The event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., will have vendors, photo booths and giveaways.

Folsom Renaissance Fair

403 Stafford St., Folsom

Transport back into the 14th century this weekend at Folsom’s Renaissance Fair , the event’s 30th year. The two-day event will be filled with entertainment, music and even jousting! Tickets range from $8 to $16 and can be purchased on Eventbrite . L The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 6p.m. Saturday and from 10a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday

Sacramento Vintage Market

20th Street, between J and K streets, Sacramento

If you’re in the mood to search for some unique glassware or art pieces for your house, head to this weekend’s S ac Vintage Market . The free event is celebrating its one-year anniversary. The vintage market will run from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Carnaval: A Tribute to the Music of Santana

5871 Garden Highway, Sacramento

Head over to Swabbies on the River for fish tacos and live music from Northern California’s Santana tribute band. Swabbies has an outdoor picnic area where you can hangout and enjoy live music. There is a limited amount of early bird tickets for $20, available through Eventbrite . If you don’t snag an early bird ticket, you can still purchase a ticket at the door; however, cover prices have not been posted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9kMn_0i6EgNkF00
Kay, left, and Cecil Irvan, of Elk Grove, share food while dining outside along the Sacramento River at Swabbies On The River Restaurant & Bar in 2020. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 0

 

Lifestyle
