Spokane, WA

98.3 The KEY

WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday

SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane County, WA
Spokane, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Spokane County, WA
Washington State
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

'The letter is disappointing': Health agency reacts to sheriff's vow to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The sheriff vowed to clear Camp Hope. Now, public health agencies are worried the plan will only create more trauma for the community. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich sent a letter to Washington’s Secretary of Transportation on Thursday. In it, he said he would start clearing the camp in mid-October because of the department’s inaction. It’s a move some...
SPOKANE, WA
Ozzie Knezovich
Coeur d'Alene Press

Taxing times in Huetter

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Commissioner Leslie Duncan recently suggested Huetter no longer be an incorporated city after it missed filing its budget hearing notification and was denied an extension. “Hopefully, you guys will work really hard and do good for your residents, or think about being absorbed...
HUETTER, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Valleyfest holds multicultural festival on Sept. 25

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Valleyfest will hold its multicultural event on Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is designed to celebrate and share diverse cultures and heritages through dance, art, music, fashion, food and business. It will take place at CenterPlace Regional Event Center at...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

OUR GEM: Exploring the Cd'A basin - Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes

The Coeur d’Alene Basin, land of the Schitsu’umsh people or the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, has always been considered a beautiful place and a not-so-hidden gem. One of the attractions of our area is the beautiful Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. This asphalted trail covers 73 miles and is a longtime favorite of bikers everywhere.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Gonzaga Bulletin

Home grown produce is just around the corner

Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

HUCKLEBERRIES: To err is inevitable

Zach Hagadone and I have each offed a prominent person prematurely. “One time, I declared Idaho Rep. Helen Chenoweth dead before she actually died (but only by three years),” confesses Zach, editor of the Sandpoint Reader. And moi?. I dispatched Lady Bird Johnson years before she departed this mortal...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Coeur d'Alene Press

Highway 53 widening project underway

Orange barrels and signs are up and trees are coming down along State Highway 53 between Rathdrum and the Washington state line. Several projects are underway to add a center turn lane to a 2-mile stretch of the highway. The first of this work began in late August. Idaho Transportation...
RATHDRUM, ID

