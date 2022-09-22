Read full article on original website
Related
Spokane County Sheriff Says he Will Execute Warrant to Clear Homeless Camp
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says the state constitution and laws give him the authority to clear out a large homeless camp in the East Central neighborhood and that’s what he intends to do. “This camp is jeopardizing the safety of my community and it will end,” he said....
WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday
SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
inlander.com
Spokane sheriff plans to sweep Camp Hope and send campers away on buses
In a lengthy letter, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich warned the state of his plans to sweep the 600-person Camp Hope homeless encampment in East Central Spokane by mid-October. The camp, located within city limits on land owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation, has been the center of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Huetter misses Kootenai County budget hearing, is denied extension
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County Commissioner Leslie Duncan recently suggested Huetter no longer be an incorporated city after it missed filing its budget hearing notification and was denied an extension, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Hopefully, you guys will work really hard and do good...
Yes, the Spokane County Sheriff has jurisdiction to clear the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s claim that he will clear out the homeless camp in Spokane by mid-October has raised some questions about jurisdiction. The camp near I-90 and Freya is on state owned land, within the boundaries of the City of Spokane. THE QUESTION.
‘The letter is disappointing’: Health agency reacts to sheriff’s vow to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The sheriff vowed to clear Camp Hope. Now, public health agencies are worried the plan will only create more trauma for the community. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich sent a letter to Washington’s Secretary of Transportation on Thursday. In it, he said he would start clearing the camp in mid-October because of the department’s inaction. It’s a move some...
Spokane Homeless Coalition Chair invites sheriff, other City members to Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — As Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich looks to clear Camp Hope over the next few weeks, the chair of the Spokane Homeless Coalition wants him and others to see Camp Hope first hand. SHC Chair Robert Lippman invited Knezovich, the City of Spokane administration and members of Spokane...
RELATED PEOPLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Taxing times in Huetter
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Commissioner Leslie Duncan recently suggested Huetter no longer be an incorporated city after it missed filing its budget hearing notification and was denied an extension. “Hopefully, you guys will work really hard and do good for your residents, or think about being absorbed...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane City Council to vote on changes to spending of civil asset forfeiture fund
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council will vote at their Sept. 26 legislative meeting on an ordinance that would give it more control over how the city spends funds from its civil asset forfeiture account moving forward. Civil asset forfeiture is a process in which police take property...
FOX 28 Spokane
Valleyfest holds multicultural festival on Sept. 25
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Valleyfest will hold its multicultural event on Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is designed to celebrate and share diverse cultures and heritages through dance, art, music, fashion, food and business. It will take place at CenterPlace Regional Event Center at...
Coeur d'Alene Press
OUR GEM: Exploring the Cd'A basin - Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes
The Coeur d’Alene Basin, land of the Schitsu’umsh people or the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, has always been considered a beautiful place and a not-so-hidden gem. One of the attractions of our area is the beautiful Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. This asphalted trail covers 73 miles and is a longtime favorite of bikers everywhere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gonzaga Bulletin
Home grown produce is just around the corner
Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
$39 million expansion plan leaves Kootenai County mayors conflicted
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Where does this end?” asked...
Coeur d'Alene Press
HUCKLEBERRIES: To err is inevitable
Zach Hagadone and I have each offed a prominent person prematurely. “One time, I declared Idaho Rep. Helen Chenoweth dead before she actually died (but only by three years),” confesses Zach, editor of the Sandpoint Reader. And moi?. I dispatched Lady Bird Johnson years before she departed this mortal...
City asking for public’s input on proposed updates to City Council districts
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is asking for your input on updates to the City Council districts. The City of Spokane Redistricting Board is asking for your input on four proposed maps updating City Council districts based on data collected from the 2020 census. The four maps...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Spokane Redistricting Board seeks input on proposed changes to City Council districts
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane Redistrict Board has released four proposed City Council district maps, and will seek public comment until Oct. 4. The board is responsible for adjusting current district boundaries based on the 2020 Census Data, and keep them them as even as possible population-wise.
KHQ Right Now
Valleyfest returns to Spokane Valley this weekend
Valleyfest is back in Spokane Valley Sept. 23-25. Festivities kicked off Friday evening with the Heart of Gold festival. You can find a full list of the events here.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Highway 53 widening project underway
Orange barrels and signs are up and trees are coming down along State Highway 53 between Rathdrum and the Washington state line. Several projects are underway to add a center turn lane to a 2-mile stretch of the highway. The first of this work began in late August. Idaho Transportation...
Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Injury Wreck South Of Coeur d'Alene On Highway 95
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred at 0154 hours on September 24, 2022, on US 95 at approximately mile post 429, Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho. A 50-year-old man was driving a small Hyundai coupe, southbound on US 95, just crossing...
Comments / 17