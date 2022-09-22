ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Reopening of Hillsborough’s Blackwood Farm Park Delayed Until October

Amid construction delays due to supply chain issues across Orange County and the nation, the reopening of Blackwood Farm Park in Hillsborough will be delayed until October. The park was closed for a $2.8 million renovation in August 2021, with August 2022 being the proposed reopening date. That date has since been pushed back.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
Wolfspeed Rezoning Request Approved in Chatham

Town commissioners unanimously approved a request from chip manufacturer Wolfspeed’s development arm, G5 Investments, to rezone 82 acres of land adjacent to the Chatham Advanced Manufacturing site as heavy industrial. The acreage in question came from land recently acquired from private property owners, who sold their land to help...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
ArtsCenter Unveils New Sign, Breaks Ground off Roberson Street

From outside, the building at 400 Roberson Street in Carrboro may not look very distinctive to those driving, walking or bicycling by. But on Thursday, the facility gained a major splash of color — one of the first steps of major changes coming and the relocation of a local nonprofit.
CARRBORO, NC
Orange County Commissioners Issue Lynching Apology, Approve Historical Markers

The Orange County Board of County Commissioners held a meeting Tuesday evening to approve resolutions acknowledging and apologizing for all “criminal acts of racial terror lynching” in Orange County perpetrated or condoned by previous Orange County elected officials. These lynchings occurred during the aftermath of the Civil War and from Reconstruction through the middle of the twentieth century.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Chansky’s Notebook: Let’s All Make it Happen

“Welcome to Chapel Hill” should be the refrain of the day. If you have ever been to a football game at Notre Dame, you are made comfortable long before kickoff. Miles away from the stadium, in parking lots and hotels and on buses, they know you are there and the “Welcome To Notre Dame” greetings begin.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Art’s Angle: Showing Their Irish

Don’t let the 45-32 final score deceive you: this was one of the most disappointing days in the history of Kenan Stadium and Carolina football. Mack Brown has done a tremendous job reigniting the enthusiasm around his sport, and Saturday was supposed to be the game that proved his program could compete against the best in the ACC and pick up some national recognition.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Field Hockey Shuts Out Wake Forest, Stays Perfect at 8-0

The No. 2 UNC field hockey team continued its remarkable run of play Friday afternoon, defeating No. 15 Wake Forest 2-0 at Karen Shelton Stadium to stay unbeaten. The win is Carolina’s fifth shutout victory in a row. The team hasn’t allowed a single goal since facing Princeton on September 2, meaning the Tar Heels will go at least a full month without allowing a score (the team’s next game is on October 2).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Graham Man Charged in Carrboro Parking Deck Shooting

The Carrboro Police Department announced Friday morning it identified, arrested and charged a Graham resident for gunfire during an altercation last week. A release shared on the department’s social media said 20-year-old Lar Wah faces six counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With an Intent to Kill from the incident on Friday, September 16. According to police, two groups of people “engaged in an argument” at the public and hotel parking deck on 370 East Main Street, with the disagreement escalating until people started physically fighting.
CARRBORO, NC
High School Football Round-Up: Week 6

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 6! Results from Week 5 can be found here. Chapel Hill (4-0): Game vs. East Chapel Hill postponed. Up next: at Southern Alamance. Cedar Ridge (1-4): Lost to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chapel Hill vs. East Chapel Hill Football Game Postponed Due to Safety Threat

Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School officials are postponing Friday’s football game between the two schools. A release from the two principals, Jesse Casey of East Chapel Hill High and Charles Blanchard of Chapel Hill High, shared the news with students and families Friday afternoon. The schools said several students came forward and described hearing “a threat involving the safety of those” set to attend the football game, which was slated to kick off at Chapel Hill High at 7 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC WR Josh Downs Will Play Saturday vs. Notre Dame

Star UNC wide receiver Josh Downs will play Saturday afternoon against Notre Dame. Downs had been out since Carolina’s Week 0 game against Florida A&M. He finished with nine catches for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Rattlers, but was injured on his last scoring reception.
CHARLOTTE, NC
UNC Women’s Soccer Rolls Over Boston College

The UNC women’s soccer team won its second straight match Sunday afternoon against Boston College, breezing through a 3-0 win over the Eagles. The Tar Heels are now 9-2 overall and 2-1 in ACC play. All three of UNC’s goals came in a span of less than five minutes...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Men’s Soccer Tops Notre Dame for 1st ACC Win

UNC football beat Notre Dame on Saturday. The UNC men’s soccer team traveled up to South Bend and headed back to Chapel Hill with its first ACC win of the season Saturday evening, topping the defending ACC Tournament champion Fighting Irish 1-0. Milo Garvanian’s penalty kick goal in the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

