Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
Santa Rosa County Commissioners unanimously deny Jubilee's Community Development District
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A major blow to the Jubilee Project in Santa Rosa County. Commissioners decided unanimously Thursday to deny Jubilee’s Community Development District. Santa Rosa County sent WEAR News some information about the Community Development District. The information explained it's a self governing district which would’ve...
Traffic advisory for drivers in Okaloosa, Walton this week
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
Deputies: 2 men dead following murder-suicide in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An unusual series of events unfolded early Saturday morning in Escambia County. A man named Jarrad Landry bonded out of jail before sunrise on battery charges and before noon, the sheriff's office named him a suspect in a murder that happened just before he took his own life.
Deputies: 1 man hospitalized following shooting in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says one person has been hospitalized following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. outside of a home on Rampart Way in Escambia County. Deputies say upon arrival, they found an adult male with...
Familiar face returns to Pensacola to manage FP&L Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A familiar face is returning to Pensacola to take the helm of Florida Power & Light. The company has tapped Jarl "JT" Young as Vice President and General Manager of FP&L Northwest Florida. Young had been with Gulf Power Company for 29 years before retiring as general...
Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
Baldwin Co. EMA encourages residents to sign up for Alert Baldwin
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s severe weather, a hazardous spill or a missing person, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has a system to alert residents of emergencies called Alert Baldwin. When an emergency occurs, the system sends a notification to people who are opt-in for notifications. Baldwin County EMA Zach Hood explains […]
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two deaths that happened on Sept. 24. Deputies said they responded to Jardine Road and Rowland Court after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed […]
Female found dead at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex in Escambia County Friday evening, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. There is no...
Military seals stolen from Alabama veterans cemetery returned to burial ground
Four seals representing four branches of the U.S. military that were stolen from an Alabama veterans cemetery were returned to the burial ground, the state Department of Veterans Affairs said Wednesday. The seals for the U.S. Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps. and Air Force were snatched last month from the...
Crestview man charged with trafficking in fentanyl, meth
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview man is accused of trafficking narcotics following a search of his home by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the agency has announced. The man, William Talbot, 35, was already facing a half dozen charges after reportedly fleeing an attempted traffic stop, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said in its statement. Later, after deputies served a search warrant on his residence, he was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in methamphetamine, the OCSO said.
Uncertainty remains on Ian’s track
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
Troopers: Niceville pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 37-year-old Niceville man was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday morning in Okaloosa County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators say the accident happened around 2:24 a.m. on State Road 85 just south of Auburn Road. According to troopers, a male pedestrian was attempting...
Escambia County Public Fishing Lake Temporarily Closes
Escambia County Public Fishing Lake (Leon Brooks Hines Lake) near Wing, Alabama, will temporarily close beginning September 26, 2022, due to the resignation of the lake manager. The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) will begin accepting applications for the position immediately.
Body cam video of Escambia County in-custody death released; Deputy will not be charged
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office released the body cam video Friday of May's in-custody death in Escambia County, announcing a former deputy involved will not be charged. It happened on the afternoon of May 20 at Beverley Pkwy. and W Street near the Brent Raiders football field. Frank...
Pedestrian hit by car in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pedestrian was hit in the right turn lane on State Road 85 heading to Auburn Road. Troopers tell us the car had gotten into the turn lane as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the car hit them, throwing them onto the side of the road.
‘Aqua Alert’ launched in Okaloosa
We have a number of news items this morning so let’s just jump right into the stories you need to know!. By the way, would you forward this email to someone you think would enjoy our local newsletter?. As our flagship product, I’m hoping to continue to grow the...
Atmore women arrested on drug, obstruction charges
Arrest stemmed from APD officers pulling over vehicle with busted out windshield. Two women were arrested Sept. 21 on drug and obstruction charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Zenetreciaa Dailey, 30, of Atmore, and Cenkrystal Roberts, 38, also...
