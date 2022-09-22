ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WEAR

Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Traffic advisory for drivers in Okaloosa, Walton this week

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Escambia County, FL
Escambia County, FL
WEAR

Deputies: 2 men dead following murder-suicide in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An unusual series of events unfolded early Saturday morning in Escambia County. A man named Jarrad Landry bonded out of jail before sunrise on battery charges and before noon, the sheriff's office named him a suspect in a murder that happened just before he took his own life.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: 1 man hospitalized following shooting in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says one person has been hospitalized following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. outside of a home on Rampart Way in Escambia County. Deputies say upon arrival, they found an adult male with...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. EMA encourages residents to sign up for Alert Baldwin

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s severe weather, a hazardous spill or a missing person, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has a system to alert residents of emergencies called Alert Baldwin. When an emergency occurs, the system sends a notification to people who are opt-in for notifications. Baldwin County EMA Zach Hood explains […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two deaths that happened on Sept. 24. Deputies said they responded to Jardine Road and Rowland Court after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Female found dead at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex in Escambia County Friday evening, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. There is no...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Crestview man charged with trafficking in fentanyl, meth

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview man is accused of trafficking narcotics following a search of his home by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the agency has announced. The man, William Talbot, 35, was already facing a half dozen charges after reportedly fleeing an attempted traffic stop, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said in its statement. Later, after deputies served a search warrant on his residence, he was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in methamphetamine, the OCSO said.
CRESTVIEW, FL
Ocala Gazette

Uncertainty remains on Ian’s track

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE
outdooralabama.com

Escambia County Public Fishing Lake Temporarily Closes

Escambia County Public Fishing Lake (Leon Brooks Hines Lake) near Wing, Alabama, will temporarily close beginning September 26, 2022, due to the resignation of the lake manager. The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) will begin accepting applications for the position immediately.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Pedestrian hit by car in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pedestrian was hit in the right turn lane on State Road 85 heading to Auburn Road. Troopers tell us the car had gotten into the turn lane as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the car hit them, throwing them onto the side of the road.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

‘Aqua Alert’ launched in Okaloosa

We have a number of news items this morning so let’s just jump right into the stories you need to know!. By the way, would you forward this email to someone you think would enjoy our local newsletter?. As our flagship product, I’m hoping to continue to grow the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Atmore Advance

Atmore women arrested on drug, obstruction charges

Arrest stemmed from APD officers pulling over vehicle with busted out windshield. Two women were arrested Sept. 21 on drug and obstruction charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Zenetreciaa Dailey, 30, of Atmore, and Cenkrystal Roberts, 38, also...
ATMORE, AL

