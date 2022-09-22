Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer loses second consecutive match, falls to Wisconsin 0-2
The Indiana women’s soccer team traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on Wisconsin in its second consecutive road conference match of the season. The Hoosiers fell to the Badgers 0-2 and gave up a goal for only the second time this season. Both instances occurred within a four-day span,...
Indiana Daily Student
‘All the pieces are in place’: Indiana women’s basketball expects championship-level season
Indiana women’s basketball appeared at the program’s first combined institutional basketball media day Thursday. Head coach Teri Moren and junior guards Sydney Parrish and Chloe Moore-McNeil spoke on the podium for the Hoosiers. Moren was first to speak and addressed several key questions facing the Hoosiers entering the...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana football returned to historical form by getting thrashed on national television
It’s weird to see such an unsuccessful program like Indiana doing well, that’s what made the 2020 season so unusual. As the Hoosiers got out to a 3-0 start this season, an unfamiliar sense of relief was starting to come over Indiana fans. That didn’t last very long....
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football suffers first loss of season, falling 45-24 against Cincinnati
Indiana football’s undefeated season came to an abrupt end Saturday against the University of Cincinnati. The Bearcats exploited the Hoosiers’ defensive weaknesses and dominated the Hoosiers Saturday afternoon, 45-24. After last season’s loss at home against Cincinnati sent Indiana on a downward trajectory in which it lost nine...
Indiana Daily Student
‘That’s all I want’: Mike Woodson has Indiana men’s basketball ready to compete for titles
Indiana men’s basketball isn’t focusing on the hype and the spotlight that comes with being a preseason favorite in the Big Ten, but it isn’t shying away from it either. When Indiana tips off its season Nov. 7 against Moorehead State, it will be mired in optimism surrounding the program, a level of which hasn’t been seen in years in Bloomington.
Indiana Daily Student
INSTANT RECAP: Indiana football suffers first loss, bounced by Cincinnati, 45-24
In an electric environment in Nippert Stadium Saturday afternoon, Indiana and the University of Cincinnati traded field goals to start the first quarter. Bearcat redshirt senior quarterback Ben Bryant found a hole in the Hoosiers’ secondary and launched a pass to junior wide receiver Tyler Scott for a 75-yard touchdown. Cincinnati led Indiana at the end of the first quarter, 10-3.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football’s defense uncharacteristically allows Cincinnati passing game to excel
Indiana went to the University of Cincinnati in hopes of pulling off a road upset in its biggest challenge of the season thus far. The Hoosiers have struggled against the run this year, but they improved in that area by allowing just 40 total rushing yards in the contest. Following...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana DC Chad Wilt returns to Cincinnati looking to upset his former team
Indiana football will travel to Cincinnati Saturday to take on a familiar nonconference opponent in the University of Cincinnati in search of revenge. Since the last time these two teams met, they’ve undergone opposite trajectories. The Bearcats went undefeated during the 2021 football regular season, earning them a spot in the college football playoff making them the first non-Power Five conference team to make it in the playoffs.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Rakease Passmore
Indiana offered one of the more explosive athletes in the class of 2024 on Friday afternoon. After assistants Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond visited on Thursday, North Carolina based shooting guard Rakease Passmore announced an offer from the IU staff on his Twitter page. “Blessed to receive an offer from...
btpowerhouse.com
Indiana Offers 2024 Small Forward Tyler Betsey
Earlier this month, the Indiana Hoosiers put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Mike Woodson and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Tyler Betsey. Betsey comes out of Windsor, Connecticut and is currently unrated by the national recruiting services. Verbal Commits lists him at 6-foot-7 and 175 pounds and he certainly appears to be a rising player out of the northeast on the 2024 trail. Along with Indiana, he also has offers from Notre Dame, Providence, Rutgers, Seton Hall, UConn, and Xavier among others.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer’s reassuring performance keeps team optimistic despite Michigan State draw
On paper, all signs pointed toward an easy victory for Indiana men’s soccer in the leadup to its match against Michigan State. The struggling Spartans, who were dealt an unfavorable hand in their nonconference schedule, fared poorly in their early-season tune-ups and weren’t competitive against ranked opposition. Confidence and consistency were especially lacking on the defensive end as the back line entered Friday’s matchup without a clean sheet under its belt.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Volleyball faces first Big Ten competition this weekend in Penn State and Maryland
Indiana volleyball heads into conference play this weekend with a bang, as the Hoosiers face their first top-ten ranked team of the season in undefeated No. 9 Penn State on Friday and Maryland on Sunday. The Nittany Lions are guided by first year head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, a former Penn...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 16 Indiana men’s soccer reenergized, prepared to bounce back against Michigan State
Despite riding a streak of good form over the last couple of weeks, Indiana men’s soccer picked up its second loss of the season Sunday against now-No. 13 Ohio State to conclude a short two-match road trip. Unlike their season-opening loss against then-No. 1 Clemson University, the Hoosiers failed...
Indiana Daily Student
Candystripe Convos
Will, Jacob and Garrett look back at Indiana's thrilling win over Western Kentucky and discuss takeaways from the win. They then make predictions for Indiana's first road game at Cincinnati.
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (9/23)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
WTHR
Operation Football Week 6: Westfield at Brownsburg, Spirit Award
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The undefeated Brownsburg Bulldogs play the 3-2 Westfield Shamrocks for week 6 of Operation Football. Brownsburg is also the Band of the Week on Operation Football. Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB for your chance to win the...
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 6
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 23, 2022 below. Week 6 Scores:. Adams Central 49, S. Adams 20. Anderson 27, Indpls Tech 26,...
