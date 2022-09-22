ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football suffers first loss of season, falling 45-24 against Cincinnati

Indiana football’s undefeated season came to an abrupt end Saturday against the University of Cincinnati. The Bearcats exploited the Hoosiers’ defensive weaknesses and dominated the Hoosiers Saturday afternoon, 45-24. After last season’s loss at home against Cincinnati sent Indiana on a downward trajectory in which it lost nine...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
Indiana Daily Student

‘That’s all I want’: Mike Woodson has Indiana men’s basketball ready to compete for titles

Indiana men’s basketball isn’t focusing on the hype and the spotlight that comes with being a preseason favorite in the Big Ten, but it isn’t shying away from it either. When Indiana tips off its season Nov. 7 against Moorehead State, it will be mired in optimism surrounding the program, a level of which hasn’t been seen in years in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

INSTANT RECAP: Indiana football suffers first loss, bounced by Cincinnati, 45-24

In an electric environment in Nippert Stadium Saturday afternoon, Indiana and the University of Cincinnati traded field goals to start the first quarter. Bearcat redshirt senior quarterback Ben Bryant found a hole in the Hoosiers’ secondary and launched a pass to junior wide receiver Tyler Scott for a 75-yard touchdown. Cincinnati led Indiana at the end of the first quarter, 10-3.
CINCINNATI, OH
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana DC Chad Wilt returns to Cincinnati looking to upset his former team

Indiana football will travel to Cincinnati Saturday to take on a familiar nonconference opponent in the University of Cincinnati in search of revenge. Since the last time these two teams met, they’ve undergone opposite trajectories. The Bearcats went undefeated during the 2021 football regular season, earning them a spot in the college football playoff making them the first non-Power Five conference team to make it in the playoffs.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#College Football#American Football#College Sports#Hoosiers
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Rakease Passmore

Indiana offered one of the more explosive athletes in the class of 2024 on Friday afternoon. After assistants Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond visited on Thursday, North Carolina based shooting guard Rakease Passmore announced an offer from the IU staff on his Twitter page. “Blessed to receive an offer from...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
btpowerhouse.com

Indiana Offers 2024 Small Forward Tyler Betsey

Earlier this month, the Indiana Hoosiers put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Mike Woodson and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Tyler Betsey. Betsey comes out of Windsor, Connecticut and is currently unrated by the national recruiting services. Verbal Commits lists him at 6-foot-7 and 175 pounds and he certainly appears to be a rising player out of the northeast on the 2024 trail. Along with Indiana, he also has offers from Notre Dame, Providence, Rutgers, Seton Hall, UConn, and Xavier among others.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s soccer’s reassuring performance keeps team optimistic despite Michigan State draw

On paper, all signs pointed toward an easy victory for Indiana men’s soccer in the leadup to its match against Michigan State. The struggling Spartans, who were dealt an unfavorable hand in their nonconference schedule, fared poorly in their early-season tune-ups and weren’t competitive against ranked opposition. Confidence and consistency were especially lacking on the defensive end as the back line entered Friday’s matchup without a clean sheet under its belt.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
Indiana Daily Student

Candystripe Convos

Will, Jacob and Garrett look back at Indiana's thrilling win over Western Kentucky and discuss takeaways from the win. They then make predictions for Indiana's first road game at Cincinnati.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Operation Football Week 6: Westfield at Brownsburg, Spirit Award

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The undefeated Brownsburg Bulldogs play the 3-2 Westfield Shamrocks for week 6 of Operation Football. Brownsburg is also the Band of the Week on Operation Football. Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB for your chance to win the...
BROWNSBURG, IN
wrtv.com

Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 6

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 23, 2022 below. Week 6 Scores:. Adams Central 49, S. Adams 20. Anderson 27, Indpls Tech 26,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy