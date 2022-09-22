Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
Internet service experiencing issues in Texarkana area
The interruption in service is expected to be temporary. On Wednesday, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street. According to New Orleans police, a man stabbed a woman after she refused to go on a date with him. A 25-year-old man has...
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
txktoday.com
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
KTBS
Stop the Violence rally calls for change in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Nearly a dozen families in Texarkana who have lost loved ones to gun violence came together Saturday evening to find solutions and save lives. A large crowd gathered in Bramble Park for the "Stop the Violence" rally. Organizer Shawntell Young started the annual community rally after losing...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants In Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, Texas is a mid-sized city in eastern Texas. With its small town feel, it offers the best combination of city living and a quaint southern hamlet. Though it might not be the first place that comes to mind when planning a trip, Texarkana does have a host of cultural, natural, and historical points of interest. While there, you can take in a show at the Perot theater, stroll around the Four States Auto Museum, take part in a ghost walk, or browse the large farmers market.
cenlanow.com
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL.
Taylor Rene Parker: Frantic 911 calls and multiple witnesses testify on day 7 of horrific murder trial
Jessica Brooks walked into a scene no mother ever should on the morning of October 9, 2020: her beloved daughter, who was pregnant, covered in blood on the floor, dead, and the baby ripped from the womb, missing, according to court testimony as reported by the Texarkana Gazette.
Dam Work Continues at Wright Patman Lake Some Areas Closed
If you have been out to Wright Patman Lake recently you may have noticed several facilities including the spillway area have been closed. According to the Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintenance has been needed in many areas including its stilling basins that have to be properly maintained every 10 years. Routine maintenance began on September, 2, and the work that is being done, if all goes well, should be completed by the end of the month. Water has to be drawn down and dewatered in order to do what is needed to complete the work.
Texarkana Police Arrest Three Men in Connection to Recent Commercial Burglaries
Texarkana Arkansas and Texarkana Texas Police have made several arrests in connection to some recent burglaries at local businesses on the Arkansas side of Texarkana. The Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division was able to make these arrests because of felony warrants that were issued for these suspects. According to a...
Here Are The 4 Worst Parking Lots In Texarkana
Anyone that lives in Texarkana knows what roads to avoid during the morning and afternoon rush, but what about the worst parking lots to avoid in Texarkana?. You know where I am going with its story, right? There are some parking lots that we need to go through that are terrible. From bad traffic flow, crazy drivers, and of course just backed up beyond belief these parking lots are an accident waiting to happen.
‘Red flags’ revealed in trial of woman accused of killing woman, unborn child
Wade Griffin‘s mother says there were red flags early on in the relationship between her son and Taylor Parker, the woman on trial for capital murder and kidnapping in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock and her unborn baby.
KSLA
Texarkana Regional Airport named 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Leaders at the Texarkana Regional Airport are flying on cloud nine after being named the 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year. Airport manager Paul Merhlich says around 75 commercial and general aviation airports were up for the honor, but Texarkana soared above the competition. “This is...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Couple Jailed In Hopkins County
A 24-year-old Linden man and 19-year-old Hughes Springs woman were stopped early Tuesday morning by Hopkins County Deputies after they were observed driving the wrong way on I-30 near the 131-mile marker. A search of the vehicle turned up firearms that had been stolen in a Cass County residential burglary Saturday night. Narcotics were also found in the vehicle. Elizabeth Gail Coleman and William Tyler Vick are being held in the Hopkins County Jail. Mugshots not available.
KSLA
Trial for woman accused of murdering expectant mother & her unborn child continues into second week in Bowie Co.
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a Bowie County court. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing the woman’s unborn child from her body. In 2020, Parker pretended to be pregnant and according to prosecutors, this was an effort to not lose her boyfriend, Wade Griffin. Parker’s claim apparently misled Griffin and others.
ktoy1047.com
Man sentenced to 50 years in fatal wreck from 2020
Hugo Hernandez pleaded guilty on two counts of negligent homicide and a count of felony battery earlier this summer. Investigators found that Hernandez was intoxicated during the wreck which killed 22-year-old Bernard Edwards of Nashville, 15-year-old Elizha Leeper of Mineral Springs, and injured 22-year-old Quentin Witherspoon of Fulton. Hernandez was...
ketk.com
Texas High opens district season with a 56-31 win against Hallsville
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — The Texas High Tigers are now 3-1 after their Friday night win against the Hallsville Bobcats. The final score was: 56-31. Next week, Hallsville will play at home against Marshall and the Tigers will play on the road against Mount Pleasant.
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: These Flags Won’t Fly at Boston High Schools￼
School officials at a Boston High School are facing backlash from parents because of their new policy to ban BLM flags, as well as pride and transgender flags. Do you agree? Would you want something like that here?
swark.today
Hope Vs De Queen Tonight LIVE
Tune in tonight on SWARK.Today to get your weekly dose of Friday Night Football. Watch the Hope Bobcats take on the De Queen Leopards as they fight for the win. We will be LIVE at 6:45 and the game at 7pm. Experience our live video with audio commentary by Lance...
swark.today
Coach Brian Glass says Prescott team better than he expected, but Gurdon offense poses challenges
Prescott, coming off a 60-20 win at home against Hope, will face an undefeated Gurdon Go-Devils squad defending their home field tonight. Gurdon (4-0) has one positional group that has Prescott Coach Glass believes can mount a challenge to the Curley Wolves (3-0). “Mostly the offensive line. They do a...
