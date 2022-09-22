ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River County, AR

Comments / 1

Related
ktoy1047.com

Internet service experiencing issues in Texarkana area

The interruption in service is expected to be temporary. On Wednesday, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street. According to New Orleans police, a man stabbed a woman after she refused to go on a date with him. A 25-year-old man has...
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
ATLANTA, TX
KTBS

Stop the Violence rally calls for change in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Nearly a dozen families in Texarkana who have lost loved ones to gun violence came together Saturday evening to find solutions and save lives. A large crowd gathered in Bramble Park for the "Stop the Violence" rally. Organizer Shawntell Young started the annual community rally after losing...
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Little River County, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants In Texarkana, TX

Texarkana, Texas is a mid-sized city in eastern Texas. With its small town feel, it offers the best combination of city living and a quaint southern hamlet. Though it might not be the first place that comes to mind when planning a trip, Texarkana does have a host of cultural, natural, and historical points of interest. While there, you can take in a show at the Perot theater, stroll around the Four States Auto Museum, take part in a ghost walk, or browse the large farmers market.
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

Dam Work Continues at Wright Patman Lake Some Areas Closed

If you have been out to Wright Patman Lake recently you may have noticed several facilities including the spillway area have been closed. According to the Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintenance has been needed in many areas including its stilling basins that have to be properly maintained every 10 years. Routine maintenance began on September, 2, and the work that is being done, if all goes well, should be completed by the end of the month. Water has to be drawn down and dewatered in order to do what is needed to complete the work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Windstream#Beyond Meat
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Here Are The 4 Worst Parking Lots In Texarkana

Anyone that lives in Texarkana knows what roads to avoid during the morning and afternoon rush, but what about the worst parking lots to avoid in Texarkana?. You know where I am going with its story, right? There are some parking lots that we need to go through that are terrible. From bad traffic flow, crazy drivers, and of course just backed up beyond belief these parking lots are an accident waiting to happen.
KSLA

Texarkana Regional Airport named 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Leaders at the Texarkana Regional Airport are flying on cloud nine after being named the 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year. Airport manager Paul Merhlich says around 75 commercial and general aviation airports were up for the honor, but Texarkana soared above the competition. “This is...
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Couple Jailed In Hopkins County

A 24-year-old Linden man and 19-year-old Hughes Springs woman were stopped early Tuesday morning by Hopkins County Deputies after they were observed driving the wrong way on I-30 near the 131-mile marker. A search of the vehicle turned up firearms that had been stolen in a Cass County residential burglary Saturday night. Narcotics were also found in the vehicle. Elizabeth Gail Coleman and William Tyler Vick are being held in the Hopkins County Jail. Mugshots not available.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Trial for woman accused of murdering expectant mother & her unborn child continues into second week in Bowie Co.

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a Bowie County court. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing the woman’s unborn child from her body. In 2020, Parker pretended to be pregnant and according to prosecutors, this was an effort to not lose her boyfriend, Wade Griffin. Parker’s claim apparently misled Griffin and others.
NEW BOSTON, TX
ktoy1047.com

Man sentenced to 50 years in fatal wreck from 2020

Hugo Hernandez pleaded guilty on two counts of negligent homicide and a count of felony battery earlier this summer. Investigators found that Hernandez was intoxicated during the wreck which killed 22-year-old Bernard Edwards of Nashville, 15-year-old Elizha Leeper of Mineral Springs, and injured 22-year-old Quentin Witherspoon of Fulton. Hernandez was...
MINERAL SPRINGS, AR
swark.today

Hope Vs De Queen Tonight LIVE

Tune in tonight on SWARK.Today to get your weekly dose of Friday Night Football. Watch the Hope Bobcats take on the De Queen Leopards as they fight for the win. We will be LIVE at 6:45 and the game at 7pm. Experience our live video with audio commentary by Lance...
DE QUEEN, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy