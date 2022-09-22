ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louis Tomlinson Was 'Influenced By Connection With Fans' For New Album

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson sat down with Atlanta's Power 96.1 on Thursday to discuss his new album, Faith Of The Future , unreleased singles, soccer, and more. During the interview, Power 96.1 listeners had the opportunity to hear four unreleased songs from the album including, "Written All Over Your Face," "Face The Music," "Saturdays," and "All This Time." Louis mentioned that "Saturdays" contains some of the most "emotional vocals" in the entire album. When asked about album single, "Bigger Than Me," he said that it was the obvious choice for the single simply because it is unlike any other song on the album.

Though Louis could not comment on the lyrics that stuck with him the most while writing the album, he shared that the project was greatly "influenced by his connection with fans." He would rather fans "draw their own conclusions" about the album than share why he was inspired to write the songs.

The interview continued into sports and festivals. When asked if he would rather win a Grammy or see his football team, the Doncaster Rovers win the league, Louis comically replied that he "definitely definitely definitely" would rather see the Rovers win the league. This year, Louis' very own, "The Home Away From Home Festival" was held in Spain at a sold out venue of over 16,000 people. Louis told fans that he plans to bring the festival to America in the near future.

