Springfield, OR

kqennewsradio.com

COW CREEK PLANS PRESCRIBED BURN ON TRIBAL LANDS

The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday. The burn will take place in two areas between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5. One is on the east side of the freeway in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Warmup expected to increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire; crews checking fate of recreation sites in fire area

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A warming and drying trend over the next few days has firefighters on the Cedar Creek Fire watching for increased activity as crews check recreation sites in the burned areas to see how they fared. Here's Saturday's update: Cedar Creek FireSeptember 24, 2022Daily Update at 8:30 AM Cedar Creek Fire Quick The post Warmup expected to increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire; crews checking fate of recreation sites in fire area appeared first on KTVZ.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

St. Philip Benizi church in danger of closing

CRESWELL, Ore. — The Saint Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Creswell might be closing soon. The Archdiocese of Portland is currently considering consolidating the church with a church in Cottage Grove, citing a lack of funds and lowered attendance due to the pandemic. The church, which was built in...
CRESWELL, OR
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Springfield, OR
nbc16.com

Cottage Grove receives $1.1 million to help boost tourism

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The City of Cottage Grove is getting just over $1-million from a grant aimed at increasing tourism. That money, $1.1-million is coming from the American Rescue Plan. It's going toward upgrades at Bohemia Park downtown. Including a new entry plaza. This is in addition to...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
nbc16.com

Goodwill collecting donations for Red Cross to aid those affected by wildfires

Goodwill will be collecting and matching donations in local stores for the American Red Cross to help people affected by western wildfires. From Sunday, September 25 to Saturday, October 1, stores in Brookings, Cottage Grove, Eugene, Florence, Junction City, North Bend, and Springfield will collect donations by rounding up customers' purchases, or anyone can come in and make a donation at any register.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
nbc16.com

Going mushroom hunting? Have a plan to get home safely

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It's currently mushroom hunting season. But after many missing person reports in the past, the Lane County Sheriff's Office wants you to have a plan to get back safely. Mushroom hunting is usually a family-fun event. But authorities say you should make a plan so...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Should Lane County be renamed Kalapuya County?

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A discussion took place Friday at the Eugene City Club on an idea that's come up before: renaming Lane County. During the meeting, people talked about the proposal of renaming the county to "Kalapuya County." Speakers there say the Kalapuya and their ancestors are estimated...
LANE COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Box on the roof: City sets public hearing

Eventually — maybe one of these years — the oldest former church building in Albany might again get a steeple. But in the meantime it has only the base on which, once upon a time, its steeple sat. The base looks like a box plopped on the roof...
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Eastern Linn County plane crash kills one

One person is dead after a single-engine plane crashed Sept. 22 in the mountainous eastern reaches of Linn County. Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail said they heard the drone of an airplane and a loud crash, then smelled fuel but could not see an airplane, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.
LINN COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire containment increases as weather slows down fire spread

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Warmer and drier weather has slowed down the Cedar Creek Fire and firefighters have been successful in their mop up operations, fire officials say. These operations include extinguishing hot spots, breaking apart smoldering debris, and cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Nazi flag suddenly appears at Florence Business Center, quickly taken down

FLORENCE, Ore. -- A Nazi flag hoisted at the Florence Business Center Thursday morning was removed as soon as employees noticed its presence, they said. An image of a Nazi flag flying at the Florence Business Center was posted to social media at about 11:30 a.m. on September 22. According to employees at the business center, the flag was not present when they arrived at the building at 8:30 a.m. that morning. Employees add that when they noticed it, they rushed to take down the flag as quickly as possible.
FLORENCE, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County seeing student test scores plummet post pandemic

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — New numbers from the Oregon Department of Education show students are struggling. ODE released an assessment Thursday showing lower test scores from schools across the state. NBC 16 dug into the numbers for some of our local districts. Lane County is seeing student scores plummet...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
JUNCTION CITY, OR

