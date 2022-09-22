The city of Detroit is suing the U.S. Census Bureau, claiming it undercounted residents in the predominantly Black city. The city claims in the suit filed in U.S. District Court that the city’s population grew in 2021. If true, it would mark the first time the city’s population has increased in seven decades. The lawsuit […] The post Detroit challenges the U.S. Census Bureau’s population estimates in a federal lawsuit appeared first on Michigan Advance.

DETROIT, MI ・ 27 MINUTES AGO