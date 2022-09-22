Read full article on original website
Detroit challenges the U.S. Census Bureau’s population estimates in a federal lawsuit
The city of Detroit is suing the U.S. Census Bureau, claiming it undercounted residents in the predominantly Black city. The city claims in the suit filed in U.S. District Court that the city’s population grew in 2021. If true, it would mark the first time the city’s population has increased in seven decades. The lawsuit […] The post Detroit challenges the U.S. Census Bureau’s population estimates in a federal lawsuit appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan business drops college degree job requirement — it’s not alone
Kaitlyn Ziehm had no art background, no printing experience, and no graphic design degree. But she recently became a project manager for Pontiac commercial printer Company Folders, Inc. “You would think that you would need some sort of education or at least extensive experience beforehand, but that’s not necessarily the...
