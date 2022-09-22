ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

‘Large bags’ of drugs seized in Kilgore, 1 arrested

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police said their nightshift made a proactive arrest Saturday night which resulted in the seizure of multiple drugs and a pistol. According to the department, several large bags of ecstasy, one large bag of ecstasy laced gummy worms, crack cocaine, “some green stuff,” a pistol and a full bottle of […]
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man sentenced to life in prison for Razzoo’s robbery

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County jury sentenced a man to life in prison on Thursday for aggravated robbery, according to the DA’s office. Officials said Gabriel Johnson, 45 of Garrison, was found guilty after evidence presented to the jury said he robbed Razzoo’s restaurant manager after the store closed in the early morning […]
KSLA

61-year-old man shot on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman arrested for allegedly burning down Marion County home

JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – One woman was arrested for arson after a home in Jefferson burned “completely to the ground,” police announced. The Jefferson Police Department arrested 37-year-old Letissue Mapps and took her to the Marion County Jail for arson and criminal trespassing on Wednesday. Police responded to a house fire on 107 Alford Street […]
MARION COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Bone Fractures#Abrasions#Violent Crime
KTBS

4 Shreveport men indicted on homicide, rape charges

SHREVEPORT La. - Two Shreveport men were charged for recent murders, including one of a 13-year-old girl, and two other Shreveport men were charged for sex crimes during the September session of the Caddo Parish Grand Jury. In its session ending Thursday, the grand jury indicted Kenmiccael Dano Ray and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Classic Rock 96.1

Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Gilmer, TX

Police Officers in Gilmer, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Gilmer, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Gilmer Police are seeking two suspects (?). Although I confess, we can't 100% confirm what they are suspected of having done at a Gilmer business. The post was kept quite general.
GILMER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured in East Texas gas station shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured several times in an East Texas gas station shooting on Saturday. The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about the incident at the business at the intersection of Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 p.m. When police arrived, they found one person who had been […]
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Meth trafficking in Shreveport-Bossier lands 2 in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. – Two men who sold methamphetamine in the Shreveport-Bossier City area each will spend more than a decade in a federal prison. U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Justin Lamar Shealey, 40, of Bossier City, to 17 years, 6 months and his co-defendant, John Chaz Bernos, 39, to 13 years, 6 months. Both will be on supervised release for 5 years after serving their sentences.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Authorities warn of fentanyl being distributed in East Texas

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning people that fentanyl is being distributed in East Texas and they mentioned how dangerous this drug can be. Fentanyl can be used to treat patients with severe pain, and it can be highly addictive, said officials. This drug affects the central nervous system […]
etxview.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Sept. 21-22

Deputies charged Nathan Edidong Akpan, 27, of Tyler, with two counts criminal trespass, two counts driving while intoxicated, and accident involving damage to vehicle greater than or equal to $200. Akpan was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond. Deputies charged Javeon Antione Ewing, 22, of Dallas, with...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall man, woman arrested for burglary of building

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Marshall were arrested on Wednesday after officials said they were found in possession of stolen property. Deputies were dispatched to Baker Bridge Road regarding a burglary, and officials said while they were on the way the caller informed dispatch the suspects had fled the scene. […]
MARSHALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy