Read full article on original website
Related
‘Large bags’ of drugs seized in Kilgore, 1 arrested
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police said their nightshift made a proactive arrest Saturday night which resulted in the seizure of multiple drugs and a pistol. According to the department, several large bags of ecstasy, one large bag of ecstasy laced gummy worms, crack cocaine, “some green stuff,” a pistol and a full bottle of […]
Longview man sentenced to life in prison for murder fantasized of ‘becoming a serial killer’
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was sentenced to life in prison by a jury on Thursday for the 2021 murder of Lori Follis. Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, was previously charged and accused of assaulting the woman by hitting her with a hammer, according to court documents. The Gregg County District Attorney’s Office said […]
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison for Razzoo’s robbery
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County jury sentenced a man to life in prison on Thursday for aggravated robbery, according to the DA’s office. Officials said Gabriel Johnson, 45 of Garrison, was found guilty after evidence presented to the jury said he robbed Razzoo’s restaurant manager after the store closed in the early morning […]
KSLA
61-year-old man shot on I-20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office asks public to help them locate 3 ‘most wanted fugitives’
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find three of their “most wanted fugitives.” Patricia Garza, 42, of Chandler is wanted for child endangerment. She is 5’2” and weighs 110 lbs. Johnny Lee Carey, 64, of Athens is wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle. […]
Bond for Smith County constable accused of theft, abuse of power lowered; request to remove judge denied
TYLER, Texas — A visiting judge lowered suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris' bond Friday following a recent appeals court ruling calling the amount "excessive." Traylor-Harris, who is accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice, has been in the Gregg County Jail on a...
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
Woman arrested for allegedly burning down Marion County home
JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – One woman was arrested for arson after a home in Jefferson burned “completely to the ground,” police announced. The Jefferson Police Department arrested 37-year-old Letissue Mapps and took her to the Marion County Jail for arson and criminal trespassing on Wednesday. Police responded to a house fire on 107 Alford Street […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Texas man arrested for firearm smuggling, organized crime
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested Wednesday night for firearm smuggling after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said he was a wanted burglary suspect. Officials said Daniel Moore, 35 of Jefferson, is a suspect in a burglary on Heskell Oney Road, and was hiding out a friend’s house. Since the […]
KTBS
4 Shreveport men indicted on homicide, rape charges
SHREVEPORT La. - Two Shreveport men were charged for recent murders, including one of a 13-year-old girl, and two other Shreveport men were charged for sex crimes during the September session of the Caddo Parish Grand Jury. In its session ending Thursday, the grand jury indicted Kenmiccael Dano Ray and...
Officials: Longview man killed by SUV, driver says he never noticed until arriving at work
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while walking at the intersection of Neiman Marcus Parkway and Eastman Road, authorities say. Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Robby Cox says that driver of the SUV did not notice that he had hit someone and only […]
Tyler man known as ranking gang member sentenced to 45 years
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man and gang member has been sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday after being convicted by a jury of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Evidence presented to the jury said Damonte Shears, 33, ran from a DPS trooper on foot in March 2021 and “discarded […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Gilmer, TX
Police Officers in Gilmer, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Gilmer, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Gilmer Police are seeking two suspects (?). Although I confess, we can't 100% confirm what they are suspected of having done at a Gilmer business. The post was kept quite general.
Smith County house destroyed in fire, owner and dog not hurt
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A house in Smith County was destroyed by a fire on Friday evening at about 6:16 p.m. in the 11000 block of FM 850. The owner of the house told KETK News that only he and his dog live in the home. He said that his dog had a grooming […]
1 injured in East Texas gas station shooting
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured several times in an East Texas gas station shooting on Saturday. The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about the incident at the business at the intersection of Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 p.m. When police arrived, they found one person who had been […]
Official: Pedestrian found dead on top of driver's car
LONGVIEW, Texas — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning in Longview, but an official said the driver did not know he had hit a person until he finished driving to work. Gregg Couty Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Robby Cox said he was...
KTBS
Meth trafficking in Shreveport-Bossier lands 2 in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. – Two men who sold methamphetamine in the Shreveport-Bossier City area each will spend more than a decade in a federal prison. U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Justin Lamar Shealey, 40, of Bossier City, to 17 years, 6 months and his co-defendant, John Chaz Bernos, 39, to 13 years, 6 months. Both will be on supervised release for 5 years after serving their sentences.
Authorities warn of fentanyl being distributed in East Texas
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning people that fentanyl is being distributed in East Texas and they mentioned how dangerous this drug can be. Fentanyl can be used to treat patients with severe pain, and it can be highly addictive, said officials. This drug affects the central nervous system […]
etxview.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Sept. 21-22
Deputies charged Nathan Edidong Akpan, 27, of Tyler, with two counts criminal trespass, two counts driving while intoxicated, and accident involving damage to vehicle greater than or equal to $200. Akpan was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond. Deputies charged Javeon Antione Ewing, 22, of Dallas, with...
Marshall man, woman arrested for burglary of building
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Marshall were arrested on Wednesday after officials said they were found in possession of stolen property. Deputies were dispatched to Baker Bridge Road regarding a burglary, and officials said while they were on the way the caller informed dispatch the suspects had fled the scene. […]
Comments / 0