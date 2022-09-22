ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Link up to Week 5 Grand Rapids area football coverage

Friday night football action saw a pair of state-ranked, undefeated teams clash when Grandville hosted Caledonia and Forest Hills Eastern visit Catholic Central. There was a big OK Silver Conference game when Belding host Sparta. Zeeland West won a shootout at Muskegon to stay perfect and Rockford did the same with a victory at East Kentwood.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WMU announces new contracts for four head coaches

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan University athletic department announced new contracts for several head coaches, according to Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae. The new contracts involve WMU hockey head coach Pat Ferschweiler, men's tennis head coach Dave Morin, women's gymnastics head coach Penny Jernigan, and women's basketball head coach Shane Clipfell.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 5 of 2022 season

KALAMAZOO, MI – Brisk temperatures at kickoff finally gave us some football weather for the first fall Friday on the gridiron, and those who made the journey to stadiums around Kalamazoo were treated to some outstanding finishes. From Richland Gull Lake’s upset win over Three Rivers to one-point victories...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Everything clicking for Concord in win over Vandercook Lake

CONCORD – The Concord Yellowjackets were in control from the start and never let up on Saturday in a 70-0 win over Vandercook Lake. Concord scored on its opening play from scrimmage, a 77-yard pass from Abraham Reiniche to Mekhi Wingfield, and scored on all of the rest of its eight first-half drives.
CONCORD, MI
MLive.com

Grand Rapids football rewind: Week 5 highlights, standouts, scores and more

Fighting Scots quarterback Mason McKenzie rushed for four touchdowns and threw for three more to lead Caledonia past the Bulldogs in a game between a pair of undefeated, state-ranked teams. McKenzie rushed for 336 yards on 14 carries, and he passed for 148. Caledonia, ranked fourth in Division 1, rolled up 524 yards of offense, while Grandville, No, 8, finished with 466. Jayden Terry sparked the Bulldogs with 241 yards rushing on 28 attempts and three touchdowns. Carson Kopko added 122 yards and two scores for Grandville. Click here for extended coverage. Click here for the photo gallery.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Must-see TD catch sparks Martin’s big win over Brown City in top-5 showdown

MARTIN, MI – A three-hour bus ride brought the Brown City football team to Martin Saturday for a top-five 8-player showdown against the Clippers. The 170-mile journey across the state will certainly feel a lot longer for the No. 5 Green Devils, who were on the wrong end of a hard-hitting, 49-6 battle against top-ranked Martin.
MARTIN, MI
