Jacksonville, NC

WITN

Havelock Chili Festival celebrates 40th anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival makes its return after two years due to the global pandemic. The Havelock community gathered at the Walter B Jones Park to celebrate 40-year anniversary of the Havelock Chili Festival. They brought back the festival with food, music, and, of course, the chili contest tradition.
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina church hosts Grammy award-winning recording artist

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sounds of award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured on Sunday, September 25 at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Greenville, at 6:00 pm. David Phelps has won several Dove and Grammy awards. He is perhaps best known as a member of the Gaither...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

2022 Incredible ECU Women Awards being held

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event is planned on Friday to honor incredible ECU women. This year’s ten honorees will be recognized at a luncheon event that celebrates women’s leadership, service and philanthropy. The Incredible ECU Women Luncheon is held every three years and celebrates ECU’s legacy of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Mac “Bear” Hodges Music Festival comes to Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The first annual Mac “Bear” Hodges Music Festival will be held tomorrow. Hodges was the former mayor of Washington who died of COVID-19 in 2020. The city renamed its waterfront festival park to honor him- and that’s where this weekend’s festival will take place.
WASHINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Retired School Personnel hosts Senator Sanderson

On September 14 at No Name Pizza in Morehead City, the Carteret County Retired School Personnel (CCRSP) met to conduct its first business meeting of the school year. Retired East Carteret teacher President Julia Thorn presided. N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson and his wife Linda Sanderson delivered the devotional to pray...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity to host groundbreaking ceremony

NEWPORT — Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, serving Onslow and Carteret counties, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the organization’s 102nd local Habitat Home Build project, to be built in Carteret County. The community is invited to attend the brief celebration and meet the family at 5 p.m....
NEWPORT, NC
thecentersquare.com

Greenville, NC Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

City of Greenville breaks ground on new Wildwood Park amenities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Greenville community came out on Thursday to the groundbreaking ceremony at Wildwood Park for a new welcome center and play area. The expansion comes almost a year after the park opened in October 2021 but Greenville Recreation and Parks director Don Octigan says he’s excited for the community because the development has been in the works for quite some time.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

WITN End Zone Week 6 - Part Two

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE WEEK 6 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL. John Paul II 21, Fork Union Military Academy (VA) 0. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
GREENVILLE, NC
wkml.com

North Carolina Middle Schoolers Hospitalized After Eating THC Gummies

Several Pitt County, North Carolina middle schoolers had a pretty bad day at school recently when it was discovered that they had apparently ingested THC infused gummy candies during the school day. The Pitt County Sheriff posted a release saying “Several juvenile students at Hope Middle School were acting abnormally...
PITT COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pollocksville survived a hurricane, but recovery has taken time

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Residents of North Carolina are waiting out hurricane season with fingers crossed, hoping no big storms impact our coast. The tiny town of Pollocksville is doing the same while working on recovery from Florence. Pollocksville has been through a lot, and Mayor Jay Bender has been...
POLLOCKSVILLE, NC
WITN

Two teens injured in stabbing at Pitt County fair

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Violence broke out for the second year in a row at an Eastern Carolina fair, this time resulting in the stabbing of two people. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 8:16 Saturday night at the Pitt County fair. Officials said that...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Stokes Family Farm opens for the fall season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Stokes Family Farm on Friday was putting together the finishing touches on the farm, all in preparation to open for the fall season. It’s the fourth year running for the family farm, a community and family-friendly attraction with festivities all year round. This year, the farm has added some new additions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Saving Graces for Felines: Molly & Maggie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Saving Graces for Felines kittens of the week for September 23 is Molly and Maggie. The two were adopted by Saving Graces when they were very young kittens, but have recently been returned. They were returned because their owner had a devastating house fire and had to quickly find a place to live. Even though their former owner loved them so much, she wasn’t able to take them with her.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Fur Baby Feature: Meet Flannel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, another Fur Baby Feature!. 2-year-old Flannel joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three. He recently took a weekend away from the shelter with a foster family and he...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 21, 22 & 23

Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. William Jerry Nelson, Sea Level. William Jerry Nelson 89, of Sea Level passed away Friday...
NEW BERN, NC

