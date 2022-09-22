Read full article on original website
‘You have to get off the field’: Michigan State digs another early hole vs. Minnesota
EAST LANSING – It’s not just that Michigan State’s defense is struggling. It’s that Michigan State’s defense is overworked and struggling. And that combination compounds the problem.
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo
There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard and Urban Meyer were spotted near one another on the sidelines.
Michigan State fans rain boos on Mel Tucker, players during embarrassing performance
On Saturday afternoon, Michigan State had a chance to bounce back from a tough loss against Washington, and most thought head coach Mel Tucker would have his boys ready. Those people (including myself) were VERY wrong as the Spartans came out and embarrassed themselves during a 34-7 loss to Minnesota.
Look: Desmond Howard's Comment On Urban Meyer Goes Viral
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer returned to Michigan on Saturday. FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" aired live from Michigan ahead of the Wolverines' home contest against Maryland. The show reportedly had a "no Urban Meyer signs" policy on Saturday morning. Michigan fans were understandably disappointed by the news,...
Michigan honors Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker during game vs. Maryland
Michigan made sure to highlight someone who is very special to the football program in its B1G opener against Maryland. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker is battling bone cancer, and the team helped set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills. Walker was a 3-star DL from...
Jackson, September 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Week 5 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines pulled out a big win...
How to watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
Time to see how Michigan State can get back up off the mat. After a disappointing performance in a 39-28 loss at Washington last week, Michigan State returns home this week to open Big Ten play with a visit from Minnesota. The Gophers have put up three impressive scores to date but haven’t faced an opponent of Michigan State’s caliber.
Michigan QB JJ McCarthy has insane run vs. Maryland [Video]
If you are a fan of JJ McCarthy the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines, you are most likely wondering what in the heck is going on, as they are currently trailing Maryland 13-10 late in the first half. Though there have not been very many bright spots for the Wolverines, McCarthy...
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s ugly loss to Minnesota
EAST LANSING – The final game of nonconference play was a loss for Michigan State. The Big Ten opener seven days later was another humbling defeat for the Spartans. A week after a 39-28 loss at Washington, Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) was steamrolled 34-7 at home by Minnesota (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) on Saturday.
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Not much to say and taking one on the chin
EAST LANSING – Another week, another ugly loss. Michigan State followed a defeat at Washington with a 34-7 loss against Minnesota at home on Saturday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Everything clicking for Concord in win over Vandercook Lake
CONCORD – The Concord Yellowjackets were in control from the start and never let up on Saturday in a 70-0 win over Vandercook Lake. Concord scored on its opening play from scrimmage, a 77-yard pass from Abraham Reiniche to Mekhi Wingfield, and scored on all of the rest of its eight first-half drives.
Michigan State looking for answers after another lopsided loss
EAST LANSING – After being thoroughly outplayed in a loss at Washington last week, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said the team will be defined by how it responds. That response left plenty to be desired for the Spartans. Another week, another lopsided defeat. Minnesota (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)...
Maryland coach: Good teams don’t need help, but Michigan got plenty
ANN ARBOR -- In a way, the Big Ten opener between Michigan and Maryland hadn’t even started before it swung in Michigan’s favor. Not a single second had come off the clock when the opening kickoff caromed off a Maryland player’s face mask. The ball bounced on...
Mel Tucker ‘very confident’ in coaching staff despite Michigan State’s struggles
EAST LANSING – After a second straight lopsided defeat and lackluster performance on defense, Mel Tucker is professing his confidence in his Michigan State coaching staff despite a season gone sideways. “I’m very confident in the coaching staff,” Tucker said. “I’m confident in the type of guys they are....
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Michigan makes decision on RB Donovan Edwards for matchup vs Maryland
When Michigan takes the field at noon today against Maryland, they will be without one of their best offensive players as RB Donovan Edwards will not play. According to a report from Josh Henschke, is expected to be out for today’s Homecoming matchup vs. the Terrapins. Following the Wolverines’...
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 5 on Sep. 23
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Week 5 of the 2022 football season.
Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium to open Big Ten play as the Minnesota Golden Gophers visit East Lansing for the first time since 2013. The teams were originally scheduled to play one another in Spartan Stadium in 2020 before the shortened season canceled the matchup. As a result, the last meeting came in 2017 in Minneapolis.
