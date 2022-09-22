ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral

Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo

There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard and Urban Meyer were spotted near one another on the sidelines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard's Comment On Urban Meyer Goes Viral

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer returned to Michigan on Saturday. FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" aired live from Michigan ahead of the Wolverines' home contest against Maryland. The show reportedly had a "no Urban Meyer signs" policy on Saturday morning. Michigan fans were understandably disappointed by the news,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
High School Soccer PRO

Jackson, September 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Jackson High School soccer team will have a game with Lumen Christi Catholic High School on September 24, 2022, 07:00:00.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s ugly loss to Minnesota

EAST LANSING – The final game of nonconference play was a loss for Michigan State. The Big Ten opener seven days later was another humbling defeat for the Spartans. A week after a 39-28 loss at Washington, Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) was steamrolled 34-7 at home by Minnesota (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) on Saturday.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Everything clicking for Concord in win over Vandercook Lake

CONCORD – The Concord Yellowjackets were in control from the start and never let up on Saturday in a 70-0 win over Vandercook Lake. Concord scored on its opening play from scrimmage, a 77-yard pass from Abraham Reiniche to Mekhi Wingfield, and scored on all of the rest of its eight first-half drives.
CONCORD, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State looking for answers after another lopsided loss

EAST LANSING – After being thoroughly outplayed in a loss at Washington last week, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said the team will be defined by how it responds. That response left plenty to be desired for the Spartans. Another week, another lopsided defeat. Minnesota (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)...
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium to open Big Ten play as the Minnesota Golden Gophers visit East Lansing for the first time since 2013. The teams were originally scheduled to play one another in Spartan Stadium in 2020 before the shortened season canceled the matchup. As a result, the last meeting came in 2017 in Minneapolis.
EAST LANSING, MI

