Read full article on original website
Related
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Go Up Against a Stalker in Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ Trailer (Video)
The series is based on a story written for New York Magazine
12 TV Shows And Movies That Nailed Fat Characters And 11 That Totally Failed
Please, no more fat suits.
‘Dead to Me’ Final Season Hits Netflix This November (Video)
In a new trailer, Jen and Judy say their goodbyes as Ben learns the truth about the death of his twin brother
‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot Canceled on Peacock After 1 Season
Re-imagining created by Stephen Dunn debuted in June
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Gets Premiere Date, Shares Hilarious First Teaser (Video)
"Sometimes, people cut bangs when everything's fine!" Lily Collins' character says in the teaser, not at all defensively
KTLA Viewers Angry Over Abrupt Exits of Weekend Anchors Mark Mester and Lynette Romero: It ‘Was a D— Move’
Furious fans are calling for a boycott of the CW affiliate after its "unforgivable" decision to give them both the boot
‘You’ Season 4 Will Be Split in Half as Netflix Sets Part 1 and 2 Premiere Dates for 2023 (Video)
Get a first look at the menace that is Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) terrorizing London and Paris
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Gets November Premiere Date
The new season will delve into the tragic events of Princess Diana, as played by Elizabeth Debicki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Trailer Hints at Flight 828’s Final Destination (Video)
Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas and J.R. Ramirez return for the final season
‘HSMTMTS’ Season 4: Franchise Originals Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, Corbin Bleu and More Join Cast
The actors will play themselves playing their "HSM" characters in typical "HSMTMTS" fashion
How to Watch ‘Barbarian’: Is the Buzzworthy Horror Movie Streaming?
Every once in a while, a horror movie comes out of nowhere to become something you just “have to see” — at least, within the horror community. In 2021, it was James Wan’s “Malignant,” and now in 2022 it’s quickly becoming “Barbarian,” the 20th Century Studios horror film that has been building buzz in the weeks since it first hit theaters. Most of those raving about the movie say you want to know as little as possible going in, but how about where you can watch it? All your questions answered below.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
Heres who plays who in the cast of Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial effort
Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake Returns in Explosive ‘Extraction 2’ Sneak Peak (Video)
The sequel of the action film will arrive in 2023
‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sneak Peek: Alina Starkov Embraces Her Power (Video)
It seems like Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) is finally embracing her powers — both literally, as a formidable Sun Summoner, and metaphorically, as she stands against love interest-turned-foe Darkling (Ben Barnes). In Netflix’s first sneak peek at “Shadow and Bone” Season 2, released as part of its global fan event Tudum, fans can see her step into her own.
Illumination Launches New Adult Animation Label With Former Netflix Exec Mike Moon
The new banner Moonlight will push the "Despicable Me" studio's animated slate beyond family films
‘Sanctuary’ Starring Margaret Qualley Acquired by Neon Boutique Label
Super picked up the Zachary Wigon thriller after its TIFF premiere
Leslie Grace Posts ‘Batgirl’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Stunts and Combat Training (Video)
"You didn't deserve me at all," the song echoed during the compilation of clips a month after production on the film was abruptly halted
Zack Estrin, TV Producer, Screenwriter and Showrunner for Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space,’ Dies at 51
Zack Estrin, a screenwriter and producer best known for serving as showrunner and executive producer for Netflix’s “Lost in Space” reboot, died Friday, a representative for the family said Sunday. He was 51. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” the screenwriter’s family said in a statement. “The best...
‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff About Queen Charlotte Gets a Title, First Look Photo
Netflix’s prequel about “Bridgerton” character Queen Charlotte has an official title. On Friday, Netflix and Shondaland confirmed the show will be called “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”. The series, which Shonda Rhimes is showrunning herself, follows the story of the young version of the character made...
‘Bridgerton’ Queen Charlotte Prequel First Look Reveals Thorny Meet-Cute Between Charlotte and the King (Video)
How did “Bridgerton’s” Queen Charlotte meet her king? It’s time to find out thanks to a clip of their meet-cute, shared Saturday by Netflix as part of the streamer’s Tudum fan festival. (Watch the clip above.) Young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio is determined...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0