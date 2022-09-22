Packers-Buccaneers Injury Report: Bakhtiari Returns, Four Receivers DNP

David Bakhtiari practiced on Thursday but Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson and Randall Cobb did not as the Green Bay Packers get ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Maybe there’ll be open receiver tryouts in the parking lot at Raymond James Stadium before the Green Bay Packers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Both teams’ receiver corps could be limping into the NFC showdown.

For Green Bay, Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness) did not practice on Thursday. Lazard, Watkins and Watson were limited at Wednesday’s practice while Cobb did not participate. The Packers are so short-handed that they re-signed Travis Fulgham to the practice squad just a couple days after he was released.

For Tampa Bay, Mike Evans (suspended) won’t play and fellow starters Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), both of whom were inactive last week, did not practice for a second consecutive day. Russell Gage (hamstring), Scotty Miller (calf) and Breshad Perriman (knee) are on the injury report, too, with Miller upgraded to full participation and Gage and Perriman limited again.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby did not practice due to illness.

For what it’s worth, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) was back at practice. He did not practice on Wednesday.

Speaking before practice, coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t provide any inkling on Bakhtiari’s status.

“We’re just trying to figure everything out in terms of what works best for him and us and try to get him back as soon as we can,” he said.

Whoever lines up at left tackle, whether it’s Bakhtiari or Yosh Nijman, a big challenge awaits against a Buccaneers defense that leads the NFL in sacks. The offensive line, boosted by the debut of Elgton Jenkins , turned in a strong performance last week’s win over the Bears.

“I thought, for the most part, I thought they did a pretty good job,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, it wasn’t flawless. It never is, and hopefully we can build upon it. But I think in particular the run game was really strong. We’re going to have a great challenge this week. This is as good of a defense as you’ll find in the National Football League from first level to the back end, the back level. Just a bunch of Pro Bowlers on all three levels. So, it’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) returned to practice. He was inactive last week.

Packers-Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report

Packers

DNP: K Mason Crosby (illness), WR Randall Cobb (illness), ), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (groin), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring).

Limited: David Bakhtiari (knee), RT Elgton Jenkins (knee), DT Kenny Clark (groin).

Buccaneers

DNP: WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), DT Akiem Hicks (foot), WR Julio Jones (knee), TE Cade Otten (personal).

Limited: RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), WR Breshad Perriman (knee), OT Donovan Smith (elbow).

Full: CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring), CB Carlton Davis (hip), C Robert Hainsey (knee), WR Scotty Miller (calf).

TV: This will be Fox’s game of the week and be shown to much of the nation. Kevin Burkhardt (play by play) and Greg Olsen (commentary) will be on the call, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi working from the sideline.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) .

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren) and SiriusXM 386 or 106 and the SXM App.

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Records: Packers, 1-1; Buccaneers, 2-0.

History: The Packers lead the series 33-23-1. That includes a split of two playoff games. With Tom Brady at quarterback in 2020, Tampa Bay routed the Packers in the regular season and then came to Green Bay and won again in the NFC Championship Game.