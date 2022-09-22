ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers-Buccaneers Injury Report: Bakhtiari Returns, Four Receivers DNP

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4czEsF_0i6EeJ8v00

David Bakhtiari practiced on Thursday but Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson and Randall Cobb did not as the Green Bay Packers get ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Maybe there’ll be open receiver tryouts in the parking lot at Raymond James Stadium before the Green Bay Packers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Both teams’ receiver corps could be limping into the NFC showdown.

For Green Bay, Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness) did not practice on Thursday. Lazard, Watkins and Watson were limited at Wednesday’s practice while Cobb did not participate. The Packers are so short-handed that they re-signed Travis Fulgham to the practice squad just a couple days after he was released.

For Tampa Bay, Mike Evans (suspended) won’t play and fellow starters Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), both of whom were inactive last week, did not practice for a second consecutive day. Russell Gage (hamstring), Scotty Miller (calf) and Breshad Perriman (knee) are on the injury report, too, with Miller upgraded to full participation and Gage and Perriman limited again.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby did not practice due to illness.

For what it’s worth, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) was back at practice. He did not practice on Wednesday.

Speaking before practice, coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t provide any inkling on Bakhtiari’s status.

“We’re just trying to figure everything out in terms of what works best for him and us and try to get him back as soon as we can,” he said.

Whoever lines up at left tackle, whether it’s Bakhtiari or Yosh Nijman, a big challenge awaits against a Buccaneers defense that leads the NFL in sacks. The offensive line, boosted by the debut of Elgton Jenkins , turned in a strong performance last week’s win over the Bears.

“I thought, for the most part, I thought they did a pretty good job,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, it wasn’t flawless. It never is, and hopefully we can build upon it. But I think in particular the run game was really strong. We’re going to have a great challenge this week. This is as good of a defense as you’ll find in the National Football League from first level to the back end, the back level. Just a bunch of Pro Bowlers on all three levels. So, it’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) returned to practice. He was inactive last week.

Packers-Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report

Packers

DNP: K Mason Crosby (illness), WR Randall Cobb (illness), ), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (groin), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring).

Limited: David Bakhtiari (knee), RT Elgton Jenkins (knee), DT Kenny Clark (groin).

Buccaneers

DNP: WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), DT Akiem Hicks (foot), WR Julio Jones (knee), TE Cade Otten (personal).

Limited: RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), WR Breshad Perriman (knee), OT Donovan Smith (elbow).

Full: CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring), CB Carlton Davis (hip), C Robert Hainsey (knee), WR Scotty Miller (calf).

Related Stories

Two key Packers-Bucs matchups

Jon Runyan on Mike Evans “conspiracy theory,” concussion

Next Gen Stats: Aaron Jones

Preston Smith sacking career curse

How to Watch: Packers at Buccaneers

TV: This will be Fox’s game of the week and be shown to much of the nation. Kevin Burkhardt (play by play) and Greg Olsen (commentary) will be on the call, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi working from the sideline.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) .

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren) and SiriusXM 386 or 106 and the SXM App.

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Records: Packers, 1-1; Buccaneers, 2-0.

History: The Packers lead the series 33-23-1. That includes a split of two playoff games. With Tom Brady at quarterback in 2020, Tampa Bay routed the Packers in the regular season and then came to Green Bay and won again in the NFC Championship Game.

Comments / 9

Jan Pokora
3d ago

why is he still on the team? he hasn't played in 2 years. he is a has been. he is always hurt. use the money to pay someone who can play. time to move on

Reply(3)
2
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.

The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Tampa, FL
Green Bay, WI
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady's Sideline Tantrum

Last weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a minor tantrum on the sideline, tossing his Microsoft Surface tablet and helmet on the sideline. Sideline reporter Erin Andrews was right there for all of the action. She said she loves to see when Brady is fired up on the sideline.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Julio Jones
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader

The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
NFL
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Dnp#Playoff Games#American Football#Bakhtiari Returns#Four Receivers#Nfc#Wednesd
FanSided

Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
FanSided

Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
GREEN BAY, WI
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy