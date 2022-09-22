Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin CountyKristen WaltersDauphin County, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Checking out Hershey’s new indoor market? Don’t miss these great sweet, savory offerings | Mimi’s picks
The brand new glass doors to the upper level of Fresh Market Hershey, 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, swung open to the public on Sept. 1. Keeping the integrity of the old Hershey Abattoir building intact, the main structure is the same but the interior is bright, clean and abuzz with varied food and deli stands, distillery, brewery and wine vendors.
abc27.com
New Cumberland celebrates fall with annual apple festival
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland is kicking off the fall season with its 36th annual apple festival on Saturday. The event had over 70 food vendors and 200 craft vendors along with music, pony rides, and raffles. Of course, the main event was all of the apple products such as pies and apple dumplings that were available.
Chick-fil-A was blocked from opening at this prominent location; here’s what’s coming to this busy corner
A piece of land in Camp Hill that for years was the proposed space for a Chick-Fil-A restaurant that was ultimately rejected, has been leased to another company. Chase Bank has leased space at the corner of Chestnut and 32nd Streets, according to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. A land...
Grocery Outlet Highlight: 3 Places in Lancaster to Get Great Bargain Deals on Food and Pantry Items
With inflation soaring and prices of food going up, a good bargain deal is always appreciated. In Lancaster, PA, there are a few grocery outlet stores that make you feel your dollar is stretched just a little bit further than when doing your normal grocery run. One of them, Sharp Shopper in Ephrata, was recently featured in The New York Times.
Red curry-coconut steak and shrimp ‘fired’ with gin takes diners to far-off lands: Best Eats
Sage Café fills the freshly renovated former Piatto restaurant space on Pomfret Street in Carlisle. The contemporary-style restaurant focuses on amazing food and premier service.
mainlinetoday.com
Annville Inn Is the Perfect Fall Getaway for Main Liners
Located in Annville, this bed and breakfast sits only 20 minutes from Hershey Park and is an ideal retreat for Main Line residents. If you love visiting Hershey but want something a bit more out of the way and serene, this lovely B&B, Annville Inn is less than 20 minutes from Chocolatetown.
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
5 Highly Rated Places to Get Pizza in Lancaster City, PA [Food & Drink]
Friday night pizza is a tradition in our house. Usually, we make our own but from time to time we order in. Here are five of the local top rated (4.5 and up) places to get pizza in Lancaster City.
cosmosphilly.com
Under the Stars, St. George Greek Food Festival
Middletown, PA – Great food, dancing, and firepits make this Greek festival a perfect place to be this weekend. Hidden in the lush green suburbs of Delaware County, off route 352, St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Greek Food Festival. The atmosphere is lovely as guests...
Alvaro Italian bakery in Harrisburg expanding with second location
Alvaro Bread & Pastry Shoppe in uptown Harrisburg will soon have two stops for its Italian pastries and pastas. In the coming months, Alvaro will open a larger outpost at 4715 N. Front St. in Susquehanna Township near the Glass Lounge Restaurant, said Vincenzo Alvaro, a manager. “To be honest,...
York County's week-long Coffee Crawl returns on Sept. 26
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County coffee shops are preparing to host the second annual week-long coffee crawl. In celebration of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day on Oct. 1, York County will highlight several local, independent coffee shops within the area. The York County...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Things To Do In York PA
Some places you visit will equal your expectations. Then again, some places you visit surprise and delight you in ways you hadn’t expected. Such was the case with York, Pennsylvania, a south-central town about two hours’ drive from Philadelphia. Known as “The White Rose City,” after the symbol...
Chili cook-off raises money for student scholarships
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Greystone Public House in Dauphin County hosted its annual "Alex's Chili Cook-Off for a Cause" on Sunday. It's a yearly tradition for the business in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. Alex Smith was a 22-year-old chef's apprentice at Greystone Public House and a student in...
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this Fall
There's a town in Pennsylvania that comes together every fall season to celebrate the legend of the Albatwich. An Albatwitch is a creature described to resemble big foot, only smaller in size. These scary looking animals reside in trees only venturing down to hunt for food during the night and there's an entire day of the year dedicated to them here in the Keystone State.
pethelpful.com
Bookstore in Pennsylvania That Has Adoptable Cats Roaming the Store Is Straight Out of Heaven
If you spend enough time around bibliophiles (AKA people who love to read), you'll notice that many of them love animals too. That's great news for @cupboardmakerbooksstore in Enola, PA, because their cats are just as well-loved as their books. They're practically their own selling point!. It should come as...
abc27.com
‘Woofstock’ held at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dogs were the main theme of an event that was held on Sunday at Riverfront Park In Harrisburg. The annual Woofstock celebration is one of the largest events for dogs and their humans on the east coast. The day is filled with food, music, contests,...
abc27.com
Lower Paxton Twp. dentists hold free dental day
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people had plenty to smile about on Friday. This is because they received free dental care in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. The doctors at Midstate Dental and Oral Maxillofacial Surgery held their 34th annual free dental clinic on Friday, Sept. 23.
Rabbittransit and CAT to offer 50% off all fixed routes
YORK, Pa. — Rabbittransit and Capital Area Transit (CAT) announced big savings for the month of October. Beginning Oct. 1 through the Oct. 31, the two transportation services will offer 50% off all fixed route and EXPRESS Token Transit bus passes, including multi-ride and single-ride trips. These passes may...
WFMZ-TV Online
Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
Unidentified white light spotted flying over Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. — Several FOX43 viewers report seeing an unidentified white light flying through the night sky. In the video seen below, shot in Hanover by Lauren Jacoby, the light can be seen making its way through the sky above a parking lot. The light's appearance coincides with SpaceX's...
