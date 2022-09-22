ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

PennLive.com

Checking out Hershey’s new indoor market? Don’t miss these great sweet, savory offerings | Mimi’s picks

The brand new glass doors to the upper level of Fresh Market Hershey, 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, swung open to the public on Sept. 1. Keeping the integrity of the old Hershey Abattoir building intact, the main structure is the same but the interior is bright, clean and abuzz with varied food and deli stands, distillery, brewery and wine vendors.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

New Cumberland celebrates fall with annual apple festival

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland is kicking off the fall season with its 36th annual apple festival on Saturday. The event had over 70 food vendors and 200 craft vendors along with music, pony rides, and raffles. Of course, the main event was all of the apple products such as pies and apple dumplings that were available.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Annville Inn Is the Perfect Fall Getaway for Main Liners

Located in Annville, this bed and breakfast sits only 20 minutes from Hershey Park and is an ideal retreat for Main Line residents. If you love visiting Hershey but want something a bit more out of the way and serene, this lovely B&B, Annville Inn is less than 20 minutes from Chocolatetown.
ANNVILLE, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cosmosphilly.com

Under the Stars, St. George Greek Food Festival

Middletown, PA – Great food, dancing, and firepits make this Greek festival a perfect place to be this weekend. Hidden in the lush green suburbs of Delaware County, off route 352, St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Greek Food Festival. The atmosphere is lovely as guests...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
FOX 43

York County's week-long Coffee Crawl returns on Sept. 26

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County coffee shops are preparing to host the second annual week-long coffee crawl. In celebration of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day on Oct. 1, York County will highlight several local, independent coffee shops within the area. The York County...
YORK COUNTY, PA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Things To Do In York PA

Some places you visit will equal your expectations. Then again, some places you visit surprise and delight you in ways you hadn’t expected. Such was the case with York, Pennsylvania, a south-central town about two hours’ drive from Philadelphia. Known as “The White Rose City,” after the symbol...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Chili cook-off raises money for student scholarships

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Greystone Public House in Dauphin County hosted its annual "Alex's Chili Cook-Off for a Cause" on Sunday. It's a yearly tradition for the business in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. Alex Smith was a 22-year-old chef's apprentice at Greystone Public House and a student in...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this Fall

There's a town in Pennsylvania that comes together every fall season to celebrate the legend of the Albatwich. An Albatwitch is a creature described to resemble big foot, only smaller in size. These scary looking animals reside in trees only venturing down to hunt for food during the night and there's an entire day of the year dedicated to them here in the Keystone State.
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

‘Woofstock’ held at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dogs were the main theme of an event that was held on Sunday at Riverfront Park In Harrisburg. The annual Woofstock celebration is one of the largest events for dogs and their humans on the east coast. The day is filled with food, music, contests,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lower Paxton Twp. dentists hold free dental day

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people had plenty to smile about on Friday. This is because they received free dental care in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. The doctors at Midstate Dental and Oral Maxillofacial Surgery held their 34th annual free dental clinic on Friday, Sept. 23.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 43

Rabbittransit and CAT to offer 50% off all fixed routes

YORK, Pa. — Rabbittransit and Capital Area Transit (CAT) announced big savings for the month of October. Beginning Oct. 1 through the Oct. 31, the two transportation services will offer 50% off all fixed route and EXPRESS Token Transit bus passes, including multi-ride and single-ride trips. These passes may...
YORK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Unidentified white light spotted flying over Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. — Several FOX43 viewers report seeing an unidentified white light flying through the night sky. In the video seen below, shot in Hanover by Lauren Jacoby, the light can be seen making its way through the sky above a parking lot. The light's appearance coincides with SpaceX's...
HANOVER, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
