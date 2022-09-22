Read full article on original website
Rochester Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian-Train Collision
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Very little information has been released, but Rochester Police say a pedestrian was apparently struck and killed by a train near downtown Rochester Saturday night. A statement issued Sunday evening indicates a law enforcement dispatcher received a report of a train striking a pedestrian on...
Costly Rochester Area Fire Destroys Up to $200K in Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released a damage estimate for a pole shed fire that occurred in rural northeast Rochester earlier this week. Lt. Lee Rossman said the Tuesday morning fire in the 3400 block of Hermann Ct. Northeast destroyed between $150,000 and $200,000...
KIMT
Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
KAAL-TV
Semi driver injured in Hwy 52 rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – A semi driver was injured in an early Friday morning rollover crash on Highway 52 near Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:46 a.m., a semi was traveling northbound on Highway 52 when it entered the median and rolled near the County Road 1 exit in Marion Township.
Four People Injured in Crash East of Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four people were transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash east of Rochester this afternoon. The State Patrol says that occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 14 about a mile and a half east of the Chesterwoods Park entrance at the intersection with County Road 102. It began when 27-year-old Omar Abbas of Rochester hit the brakes on his SUV when the vehicle in front of him stopped in the eastbound lane of traffic and a pickup truck behind Abbas crashed into the back of his SUV.
Has Rochester Really Seen Snow… In September?!?
Our Minnesota weather rollercoaster is definitely on a downward swing this week with way cooler temperatures, but at least there isn't any snow in the forecast. Because, yes, it HAS snowed in Rochester in September. Being an amateur weather geek, I'm always fascinated by the weather that impacts our lives,...
Young Men Cited for Rochester Street Race
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two young men from Rochester were cited for racing on Hwy. 52 this week. State Patrol radio dispatch reported a white Nissan, white Infiniti and blue Infiniti were seen racing in the southbound lanes at the 41st St. Northwest exit shortly before 1 a.m. on August 26. Comments in the citation indicate a southbound state trooper spotted the vehicles while he was parked on the shoulder just south of the IBM complex.
Country superstar Luke Bryan draws 20,000 fans to tiny Eyota, MN Saturday for his "Farm Tour"
20,000 lucky people are going to get to see Luke Bryan on a farm in Eyota, Minnesota on Saturday. The appearance by the country music superstar is part of his “Farm Tour” and it will stop by the Garland Dairy Farm.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
PHOTOS: Timeless home on the Mississippi River in Red Wing for sale
Discover this one-of-a-kind, beautiful design of a functional and timeless home. It is nestled quietly among acres of mature trees, high above the river. All eyes are drawn to a magnificent, panoramic view of Wisconsin bluffs and river channels accented by majestic eagles, migrating wildlife and occasional river traffic. With...
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
Bicyclist Found Covered in Blood in Rochester Street
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department responded to the report of a man found covered in blood laying in a Rochester street Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to an emergency call in the area of 20th St. and 3rd Ave. Southeast at 11:54 p.m. The caller told officers they saw the apparent victim attempt to stand up on his own before collapsing in the street.
Three People Injured in Goodhue County Crash
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were injured in a crash in Goodhue County Wednesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an F-450 was traveling north on Highway 61 in Red Wing when it collided with a Chevy Silverado traveling south on the highway near mile marker 95 just after 1:00 p.m.
Public Land Auction Coming to Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective land buyers in the Rochester area will have their chance to bid on public property in Rochester next month. The DNR recently announced a public land auction that’s set to happen in Rochester on October 21. Officials say they will auction off parcels available in Houston and Anoka Counties.
Major Airline Making It Easier To Fly Out Of Rochester
A major airline announced it was adding a new service that will make it easier to fly out of Rochester International Airport this fall. I'm a little ashamed to admit that after having lived in Rochester for over a decade now, I've only flown out of Rochester International Airport (RST) one time, last spring when my wife and I took a trip to the Outer Banks. We flew on United Airlines' connecting flight that took us non-stop from RST here in Minnesota to O'Hare Airport in Chicago where we boarded another flight to Norfolk, Virginia.
Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #5
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s the fifth clue!. “After many years and years of excessive trying,. Sen. Morris prevailed and the area selected was outlying;. For more than a century faculty have served as mentors,. Many pioneers have had their names placed above the doors.”. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
KIMT
Motorcyclist killed after collision with deer Monday night in SE Minnesota
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - A 51-year-old man died Monday night following a motorcycle vs. deer crash. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 11:28 p.m. at County Rd. 17 and 335th Ave. The man killed has been identified as Daran Atkinson, of Lake City. Lori Schueller, of...
Important Info You Need to Know if You’re Going to Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour Show
It's not every day a farm here in southeast Minnesota hosts a massive concert from one of today's hottest country stars, so here is some important traffic information concerning Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2022 show in Eyota. Luke Bryan has been touring the country, highlighting rural agriculture and raising funds...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Looking back: Red Wing resident honored as ‘Outstanding Minnesotan’
The Goodhue County Board authorized consultants to call for bids on the construction of the new jail and court facilities that the county has been planning for months. The board first met with the Space and Finance Committee, county staff and the architects on the project to discuss several concerns. Michael Cox of Wold Architects reviewed the designs for the building, which will be built on the old Red Wing High School site adjacent to the present courthouse.
