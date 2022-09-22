Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
Internet service experiencing issues in Texarkana area
The interruption in service is expected to be temporary. On Wednesday, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street. According to New Orleans police, a man stabbed a woman after she refused to go on a date with him. A 25-year-old man has...
magnoliareporter.com
Lottery ticket sales top $415,000 in county during August
Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $415,669 in August, according to a report released this past week by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is down from sales of $446,892 in July. According to the report, for August Columbia County had...
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
KTBS
Stop the Violence rally calls for change in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Nearly a dozen families in Texarkana who have lost loved ones to gun violence came together Saturday evening to find solutions and save lives. A large crowd gathered in Bramble Park for the "Stop the Violence" rally. Organizer Shawntell Young started the annual community rally after losing...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants In Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, Texas is a mid-sized city in eastern Texas. With its small town feel, it offers the best combination of city living and a quaint southern hamlet. Though it might not be the first place that comes to mind when planning a trip, Texarkana does have a host of cultural, natural, and historical points of interest. While there, you can take in a show at the Perot theater, stroll around the Four States Auto Museum, take part in a ghost walk, or browse the large farmers market.
KTBS
Sheriff Prator praises security camera system that helped nab burglar
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A thief caught in the act on surveillance video highlights the importance of a quality security camera system, says Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator. His office shared security cam video from H & W Marine on Greenwood Road, just west of Shreveport, from one night in late July. Their security system, with motion activated sensors, is monitored by Guardian Alarm. It alerted an employee at Guardian to a man who snuck onto the property.
txktoday.com
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
KSLA
Texarkana Regional Airport named 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Leaders at the Texarkana Regional Airport are flying on cloud nine after being named the 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year. Airport manager Paul Merhlich says around 75 commercial and general aviation airports were up for the honor, but Texarkana soared above the competition. “This is...
Here Are The 4 Worst Parking Lots In Texarkana
Anyone that lives in Texarkana knows what roads to avoid during the morning and afternoon rush, but what about the worst parking lots to avoid in Texarkana?. You know where I am going with its story, right? There are some parking lots that we need to go through that are terrible. From bad traffic flow, crazy drivers, and of course just backed up beyond belief these parking lots are an accident waiting to happen.
Dam Work Continues at Wright Patman Lake Some Areas Closed
If you have been out to Wright Patman Lake recently you may have noticed several facilities including the spillway area have been closed. According to the Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintenance has been needed in many areas including its stilling basins that have to be properly maintained every 10 years. Routine maintenance began on September, 2, and the work that is being done, if all goes well, should be completed by the end of the month. Water has to be drawn down and dewatered in order to do what is needed to complete the work.
Woman arrested for allegedly burning down Marion County home
JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – One woman was arrested for arson after a home in Jefferson burned “completely to the ground,” police announced. The Jefferson Police Department arrested 37-year-old Letissue Mapps and took her to the Marion County Jail for arson and criminal trespassing on Wednesday. Police responded to a house fire on 107 Alford Street […]
cenlanow.com
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL.
East Texas man arrested for firearm smuggling, organized crime
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested Wednesday night for firearm smuggling after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said he was a wanted burglary suspect. Officials said Daniel Moore, 35 of Jefferson, is a suspect in a burglary on Heskell Oney Road, and was hiding out a friend’s house. Since the […]
magnoliareporter.com
One year following disappearance, family of Chad Tompkins still hoping
Friday, September 30 will mark a year since anyone in Chad Tompkins’ family has seen the Emerson man. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office still has no clues of his whereabouts, officials said. Tompkins, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, is described as a white male...
inforney.com
Texarkana, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Taylor Rene Parker: Frantic 911 calls and multiple witnesses testify on day 7 of horrific murder trial
Jessica Brooks walked into a scene no mother ever should on the morning of October 9, 2020: her beloved daughter, who was pregnant, covered in blood on the floor, dead, and the baby ripped from the womb, missing, according to court testimony as reported by the Texarkana Gazette.
Texarkana Police Arrest Three Men in Connection to Recent Commercial Burglaries
Texarkana Arkansas and Texarkana Texas Police have made several arrests in connection to some recent burglaries at local businesses on the Arkansas side of Texarkana. The Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division was able to make these arrests because of felony warrants that were issued for these suspects. According to a...
magnoliareporter.com
Defendant in Magnolia child care assault case makes plea, awaits sentence
Madison Myers, who was accused of striking two toddlers at a Magnolia daycare on March 9, has pleaded guilty and may be sentenced to a three-year prison term in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and six years’ suspended imposition of sentencing. A plea bargain was struck between Myers’ attorney,...
KSLA
Trial for woman accused of murdering expectant mother & her unborn child continues into second week in Bowie Co.
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a Bowie County court. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing the woman’s unborn child from her body. In 2020, Parker pretended to be pregnant and according to prosecutors, this was an effort to not lose her boyfriend, Wade Griffin. Parker’s claim apparently misled Griffin and others.
fourstatesliving.com
TXK is Arkansas Airport of the Year
The Texarkana Regional Airport (“TXK”) is pleased to announce it was awarded “2022 Arkansas Airport Of The Year” from the Arkansas Airport Operators Association (“AAOA”); a first for TXK. The award was presented on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, during the annual conference of AAOA in Fort Smith, AR. The State of Arkansas consists of approximately 75 commercial and general aviation airports, all of which are eligible to receive this accolade.
