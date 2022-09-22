Passerby hurls racial slur, then throws gasoline on driver, California police say

A stranger approached a man sitting in his car and made a “derogatory comment towards Hispanics” before throwing gasoline on him and trying to ignite a fire, California police said.

The victim, who was not harmed , drove away before the man could use a lighter to start a fire in Westminster on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to a news release from the Westminster Police Department.

Danh Nguyen, 36, who was later arrested, fled in a car “he did not have permission to have,” police said.

Officers tried to stop Nguyen after finding him near Bushard Street and Westminster Avenue, police said. Nguyen, however, did not stop.

A short pursuit ended after Nguyen “ran into a small planter wall” at Brookhurst Street and Hazard Avenue, police said.

Nguyen was booked into jail on counts of attempted murder, attempted arson and civil rights violations, police said.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime, Kevin MacCormick with the Westminster Police Department told McClatchy News.

Nguyen’s bail was set at $1,000,100, according to jail records.

Westminster is about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

