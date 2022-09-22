Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper
After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
Donovan McNabb takes a shot at Carson Wentz
Add former Eagles and Washington quarterback Donovan McNabb to the list of those taking a shot at current Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. McNabb, who spent 11 seasons with the Eagles, led the franchise to multiple NFC East titles and a trip to the Super Bowl before he was traded to Washington in 2011.
McNabb discusses Hurts vs. Wentz and Eagles' Super Bowl chances
Donovan McNabb discusses Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Week 3 matchup in Washington D.C.
Leaks are Pouring Out of the 49ers Locker Room. Why is No One Stopping Them?
In 2017, Shanahan and Lynch came to the 49ers with a firm stance against leaks.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Mike Tomlin Makes Huge Decision on Mitch Trubisky After Rough TNF Loss
Following the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to rival Cleveland Browns 17-29, head coach Mike Tomlin made a huge decision about Mitch Trubisky’s position on the NFL team. Fox News reports that during a brief press conference following the Pittsburgh Steeler’s second straight loss, Mike Tomlin stated that Pittsburgh’s inability to stop Browns’ running Nick Chubb was their “greatest” mistake.
NFL fines Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette and Saints CB Marshon Lattimore for brawl
The league reprimanded two more players for their roles in the brawl between members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. The NFL fined Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore $13,367 each for unnecessary roughness, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Neither player was suspended for Week 3. Tom Brady, who jawed at Lattimore right before the brawl broke out, was not fined.
NFL sent warning to every team after Tom Brady broke two tablets on the sideline in Week 2
Every NFL team will pay for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's rage. The league reportedly sent memos to all 32 teams before Week 3, warning them about breaking tablets after Brady smashed two of them during a Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, per Fox's Jay Glazer.
AthlonSports.com
Mike McCarthy Sends Clear Message To Jerry Jones About Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott
On Thursday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he's open to a quarterback controversy in Dallas. That, of course, would hinge on Cooper Rush's performance these next couple of weeks before Dak Prescott returns. "Jerry Jones wouldn’t mind a QB controversy between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. He said...
Cowboys BREAKING: Micah Parsons OUT Again For 2nd Straight Practice: Injury & Health Update
The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons gave Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow nightmares in Sunday's win. But as he preps for the Giants, Micah has another issue.
NBC Sports
Ravens defender shares his take on hit that caused Mac Jones' injury
The New England Patriots are monitoring Mac Jones' health for the second time in three weeks. Jones suffered a painful-looking ankle injury Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens on the Patriots' last play from scrimmage, an interception to cornerback Marcus Peters. Jones' left ankle appeared to get caught under the weight of Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who brought the quarterback to the turf right after his throw.
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for 49ers vs Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers take on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NBC Sports
Chukwuma Okorafor says he was “just playing ball” when he jumped on Anthony Walker
Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor drew plenty of social media outrage — but not a penalty flag — when he jumped on a fallen Browns linebacker Anthony Walker on Thursday night. But Okorafor says he did nothing wrong. Okorafor engaged Walker on a block downfield when Walker fell awkwardly...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Bills OC Ken Dorsey explodes in booth after last-second loss
The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins in dramatic fashion on Sunday. After completing a pass in the final seconds while trailing 21-19, quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense rushed to the line to spike the ball for a field goal attempt. The only problem was that time expired before they could even snap it.
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
Final injury report for Commanders vs. Eagles, Week 3
The final injury report for the Washington Commanders’ Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles is in, and they’ll be without two starters for Sunday. Defensive end Casey Toohill [concussion] and defensive tackle [Daniel Wise] are both out. Toohill and Wise were injured in last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions.
Colts vs. Chiefs: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
As the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) for the home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3, the odds are completely stacked against them. Of course, that’s the logical line of thinking. The Colts have looked nowhere close to what we thought they...
NBC Sports
How doctor predicts 49ers' Davis-Price will bounce back from injury
Rookie running back Ty Davis-Price suffered a high ankle sprain in the 49ers’ Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks and is expected to miss “a few weeks,” Kyle Shanahan said on Monday. And that’s really all we know. But Stanford Medicine’s Dr. David Oji provided...
