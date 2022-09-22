ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded Gun

No injuries were reported after a student carried a weapon onto Timber Creek High School campus ThursdayScott Rodgerson/Unsplash. A Keller Timber Creek High School student was arrested and facing both a felony and expulsion after being arrested with a loaded gun. NBC 5 reports that school administrators say they received an anonymous tip that a student had carried a gun onto campus.
Keller ISD high school student arrested after allegedly bringing gun onto campus

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A student was arrested at a Fort Worth high school on Thursday after they allegedly brought a gun onto campus.A Keller ISD spokesperson said that on Sept. 22, Timber Creek High School - which is located in Fort Worth but is a Keller ISD school - received an anonymous tip about the student carrying the weapon on school grounds.Timber Creek immediately began investigating and eventually confirmed that the student did in fact have a gun and ammunition.The gun and ammo were confiscated immediately. The student was arrested and removed from campus.The district said it is continuing to work with the Fort Worth Police Department, but that there are currently no further threats to the campus.
