North Texas high school student arrested for bringing gun to school, police say
A North Texas high school student was arrested on Thursday after his classmate notified administrators that he had a gun at school, said Fort Worth police.
fox4news.com
17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game
DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded Gun
No injuries were reported after a student carried a weapon onto Timber Creek High School campus ThursdayScott Rodgerson/Unsplash. A Keller Timber Creek High School student was arrested and facing both a felony and expulsion after being arrested with a loaded gun. NBC 5 reports that school administrators say they received an anonymous tip that a student had carried a gun onto campus.
Keller ISD high school student arrested after allegedly bringing gun onto campus
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A student was arrested at a Fort Worth high school on Thursday after they allegedly brought a gun onto campus.A Keller ISD spokesperson said that on Sept. 22, Timber Creek High School - which is located in Fort Worth but is a Keller ISD school - received an anonymous tip about the student carrying the weapon on school grounds.Timber Creek immediately began investigating and eventually confirmed that the student did in fact have a gun and ammunition.The gun and ammo were confiscated immediately. The student was arrested and removed from campus.The district said it is continuing to work with the Fort Worth Police Department, but that there are currently no further threats to the campus.
Student found with gun, ammo at North Texas high school
FORT WORTH, Texas - A student at Timber Creek High School was arrested Thursday after reportedly being found with a gun and ammunition in their possession while at school. The Keller ISD school, which is in Fort Worth, was searched after authorities got an anonymous tip that a student had a gun at school.
14-year-old dies in South Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m., when officers found the teen in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas. He later died at...
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Dallas gas station, police say
DALLAS — Police say they've arrested a man suspected of shooting two people in a Dallas gas station parking lot, killing one of them. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said 51-year-old Anthony Welcome has been charged with murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail. Police got a shooting...
Fort Worth shooting victim turns to homeowner for help
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was badly injured in a shooting Thursday night in Fort Worth. A homeowner called 911 just before 11 p.m. saying someone was outside complaining about being shot near East Loop 820 and Brentwood Stair Road. Police believe the shooting happened in an area between...
Another school threat in Everman ISD prompts added police presence, district says
EVERMAN, Texas — Police were increasing presence at Everman High School on Thursday after a shooting threat was found on social media, less than a week after authorities said they thwarted a potential shooting at the school's homecoming football game. Authorities were still investigating Thursday morning, but the Everman...
Young man killed in South Dallas shooting, police say
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) and Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to send them any information about a shooting in the South Dallas area. Police said they got a call about a shooting on the 2800 block of Burger Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.
Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours
Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas. According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours. A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd. He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Police believe a...
12-year-old Texas girl shoots dad in plot with other girl to kill their families, sheriff says
WEATHERFORD, Texas — A 12-year-old girl shot her father and then shot herself in the head in a plot with another girl to kill their families, officials said Thursday night. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in northwest Parker County, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.
Car catches fire after high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas
DALLAS - A suspect’s stolen vehicle caught fire after having mechanical issues during a high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas late Saturday night. This started at about 11:30 p.m., when Fort Worth police officers tried to pull over what appeared to be an impaired diver along Loop 820 and Rosedale Street.
Fort Worth man arrested after 15-mile chase in Parker, Tarrant counties
A Fort Worth man is behind bars for leading Parker County deputies on a long, high-speed chase in a pick-up towing a construction trailer Thursday
Suspected drunk driver leads police in chase, in facing charges
Police arrested a suspected drunk driver who led officers on a high speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas. Speeds reached up to 100 miles-per-hour. According to police, they tried to pull over the driver along Loop 820 and Rosedale St. The driver refused to stop. The driver continued along...
12-year-old Parker County girl shoots father after plotting with friend to murder families, sheriff says
WEATHERFORD, Texas - A 12-year-old Weatherford girl and her father have been hospitalized with gun shot wounds after sheriff's deputies say the girl plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier says the deputies were called to a shooting with a 12-year-old girl...
Irving police investigating use of force by officers while breaking up fight at high school
IRVING, Texas — Police in Irving are investigating officers' use of force during a fight at a high school on Wednesday, officials said. Police said officers assigned to Nimitz High School responded to a fight that broke out between several students in a lunch line. According to police, officers...
Student stabbed during fight at Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD high school, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A fight between two students at a North Texas high school led to one of them being stabbed on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The principal of Boswell High School in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD said the incident involved two students who were in an altercation. Fort...
Fort Worth settles with Jacqueline Craig for $150K pending approval years after viral arrest
FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth has agreed to pay $150,000 to Jacqueline Craig, pending council approval, to settle a lawsuit Craig filed against the city alleging police violated her rights during an arrest. The arrest first occurred nearly six years ago, with video of the...
1 person dead after shooting on North Texas freeway, police say
DALLAS — Dallas Police are investigating an incident where they say a person died after they were shot by another driver on a local freeway. Police said the incident happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 11000 block of CF Hawn Freeway/US 175. A driver traveling...
