Brabus Is Now Making Lowered Mercedes G-Wagen Pickups With 900 HP

By Victoria Scott
The Drive
 3 days ago
Do you love to haul stuff and go fast? Do you desperately desire the plush womb of a Mercedes G-Wagen but wish it was a pickup with more than a measly 577 horsepower? I am relieved to inform you that Brabus now has your back with the P 900 Rocket Edition. Plainly put, it’s a G-Wagen truck with 900 horsepower.

The Brabus P 900 Rocket Edition is based on a G63 AMG, with the stock Mercedes twin-turbo V8 bored and stroked to 4.5 liters. Inside that engine lives brand-new forged pistons and a custom-made crankshaft, all aspirated by a fresh set of even more absurd Brabus turbos. With those modifications, Brabus achieves 900 hp and 774 pound-feet of torque, which propels the 6,000-pound behemoth from zero to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds.

Brabus proudly notes that it got more than 900 pound-feet of torque from the lump, but had to electronically limit it to prevent the transmission from disintegrating.

Realistically, no one is buying it for torque numbers. It’s a lowered G-Wagen with a pickup bed. Patent absurdity is the name of the game, and Brabus delivers that in spades with 24-inch forged monoblock wheels adorned with carbon-fiber aero fans tucked into a chiseled, even-wider custom widebody. The excess doesn’t end there, because it also comes equipped with a 2000s-tuner-style carbon-fiber hood complete with a see-through center, so you can show off the V8 without actually opening the hood. Inside, quilted leather seats are complimented with an exclusive “Rocket Red” finish that Brabus says is adorned on “over 206 cockpit elements.” Even the bed gets teak paneling so that the mulch you’re hauling can ride in style. The rig rides on custom Brabus air-ride suspension, so your load will also be carried in the comfort it deserves .

If this is all appealing, then act fast. Brabus is only building 10 of the P 900 Rocket Edition. The whole deal will set you back around $640,000 at current exchange rates, but really, what else could possibly haul with this much style?

