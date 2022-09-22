ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Menello Indie-Folkfest coming in early October

By Alex Galbraith
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47AcXj_0i6EdfP000


The Mennello Museum's single biggest event is nearly here.

For the eighth time, the art museum will gather Orlandoans in service of hearing some mandolins and seeing more than a few flat caps. The Mennello Indie-Folkfest will give Orlando's best and brightest (and a few acts from further afield) a chance to play as the weather turns toward bearable.

This year's lineup includes local favorites like Beth McKee & Swamp Sistas alongside acts like Beemo and Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse. Orlando's culinary scene will be showing out at the fest, too. Expect tables from Maxine's on Shine, La Femme du Fromage, Courtesy Bar, Swine & Sons, Hanson’s Shoe Repair, Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream and Rob’s Concessions.

The whole thing goes down on Saturday, October 8. Admission is free, though the fest is offering VIP tickets.


Comments / 0

 

Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area's award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando's source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

