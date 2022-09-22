Read full article on original website
Related
KTLA News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Off-Script Tribute to Former Colleague Lynette Romero
Mester had infuriated management for apologizing on the station's behalf after his co-anchor's abrupt exit
Illumination Launches New Adult Animation Label With Former Netflix Exec Mike Moon
The new banner Moonlight will push the "Despicable Me" studio's animated slate beyond family films
Stratagem Studios CEO Says Growing Local Production Talent Is a ‘Responsibility’
Office With a View: "You could put up a stage tomorrow and put a tax credit in place, but to mature your labor... that underpins all the rest," Michael Cerenzie tells TheWrap
‘Mister Organ’ Review: ‘Tickled’ Director Returns With a Captivating Portrait of a Con Artist
Fantastic Fest 2022: Journalist and filmmaker David Farrier gets obsessed with Michael Organ's chicanery, but it's Farrier who seems to go down the rabbit hole
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Hartman, Drummer and Co-Founder of the Doobie Brothers, Dies at 72
The 1970s rock group was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Nicola Coughlan Reveals Episode 1 Title and Shares Lady Whistledown’s Next Column (Video)
The ton is abuzz. We finally have the episode title for the Season 3 premiere of “Bridgerton.”. In a new feature video with Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Coughlan breaks out the first script and announces that Episode 1 is called “Out of the Shadows.” (You can watch the video above.)
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0