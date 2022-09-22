The ton is abuzz. We finally have the episode title for the Season 3 premiere of “Bridgerton.”. In a new feature video with Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Coughlan breaks out the first script and announces that Episode 1 is called “Out of the Shadows.” (You can watch the video above.)

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO