‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Nicola Coughlan Reveals Episode 1 Title and Shares Lady Whistledown’s Next Column (Video)

The ton is abuzz. We finally have the episode title for the Season 3 premiere of “Bridgerton.”. In a new feature video with Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Coughlan breaks out the first script and announces that Episode 1 is called “Out of the Shadows.” (You can watch the video above.)
