East Valley drivers face 2 more weekends of I-10 paving work

Construction will close a section of Interstate 10 in the East Valley this weekend and shut down ramps along several miles of the freeway.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, as crews continue paving work between Baseline and Ray roads in connection with the I-10 Broadway Curve improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The work includes the new eastbound lane south of Baseline Road.

Paving of the eastbound I-10 travel lanes began last weekend, and crews will pave an additional 2-mile section this weekend. Each section of the new travel lane is opening as crews complete paving work, ADOT officials said.

The entire section south of Baseline Road is scheduled to open in October.

These ramps will be closed this weekend:

The westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10.

The HOV ramps in both directions that connect I-10 and US 60.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at northbound 40th Street and Broadway, Baseline, Elliot, Warner and Ray roads.

The eastbound US 60 on- and off-ramps at Mill Avenue.

Drivers on southbound State Route 143, heading to eastbound I-10, will be routed through the closure detour on US 60.

Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 or eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.

West Valley drivers can bypass the closure by accessing the Loop 202 at I-10 and 59th Avenue, then traveling south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard.