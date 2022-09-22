ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockheed Martin to produce for Australian Navy

By Roy Santa Croce
OWEGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Great news for Lockheed Martin in Owego, as it receives a major contract with the Royal Australian Navy.

The U.S. Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin with a contract to produce 12 Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters for the Australian Navy.

The project will add a third squadron to the RAN’s fleet.

Sikorsky, which is a Lockheed Martin company, creates the skeleton of the helicopter, and then Lockheed installs all of the necessary avionic technology.

Lockheed plans to deliver all 12 helicopters between 2025 and 2026.

Senator Chuck Schumer says the 503 million dollar contract is a major victory for Lockheed’s world-class workers.

Lockheed plans to have a formal announcement regarding the contract tomorrow at their facilities in Owego

Lockheed lands big contract Down Under

The $503 million contract includes the production of 12 MH 60R Sea Hawk helicopters. Director of the Naval Helicopters program, Scott Breen says that the Australian Navy was the company's first international customer back in 2011.
OWEGO, NY
