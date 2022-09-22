ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

Police in Newport News investigating shooting that happened Sunday afternoon

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A male is fighting for his life after being shot in Newport News Sunday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department, they responded to an emergency call shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road where they found found a male they said they "believe" to be a teenager who had been shot. The spokesperson said the victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginia State
Virginia Crime & Safety
Virginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dies following double shooting on Carver Cir. in Portsmouth

Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning. Officers responded to a gunshot wound incident near the 10th block of Carver Circle. In a tweet, police confirm one adult man died from his injuries. A second male has life-threatening injuries, he was transported to...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Police investigate Suffolk shooting that left 2 hurt

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man and woman hurt early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Clary’s Drive. Dispatchers got several calls about shots being fired shortly before 12:45 a.m. When police officers arrived, they...
SUFFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Norfolk police officers go viral on Facebook, TikTok

NORFOLK, Va. — If you follow the Norfolk Police Department on Facebook or TikTok, there's a chance that a post has come across your timeline within the past few days. Even if you don't, you've probably heard about it. And within that post, there are photos of two Norfolk...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

