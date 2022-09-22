Read full article on original website
Teen male shot in Newport News
The victim is believed to be a male teenager, and his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Police in Newport News investigating shooting that happened Sunday afternoon
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A male is fighting for his life after being shot in Newport News Sunday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department, they responded to an emergency call shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road where they found found a male they said they "believe" to be a teenager who had been shot. The spokesperson said the victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
US Navy Chief friends raise over $1,000 to donate after dispute
It's been two months since a Virginia Beach community lost a U.S Navy chief petty officer. But now his friends are turning their pain into passion.
Missing Virginia Beach man found
Police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing Virginia Beach man.
Woman fatally shot Friday night in Elizabeth City
The woman was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she later died.
Portsmouth Police investigating second fatal shooting in 24 hours; ID suspects in first
NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department was investigating its second fatal shooting in 24 hours Sunday morning. The department Tweeted that it was investigating a shooting that happened in the tenth block of Carver Circle. PPD said one person died and another was gravely hurt but is in...
WAVY News 10
Man dies following double shooting on Carver Cir. in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning. Officers responded to a gunshot wound incident near the 10th block of Carver Circle. In a tweet, police confirm one adult man died from his injuries. A second male has life-threatening injuries, he was transported to...
Newport News Police locate missing 10-year-old
According to police, Mekhi Bivens was last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking westbound on 36th Street near Wickham Avenue.
Man accused of shooting multiple people in Virginia Beach appeared in court
A man accused of shooting multiple people in Virginia Beach in March, including a 17-year-old girl, appeared in court Friday.
Police investigate Suffolk shooting that left 2 hurt
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man and woman hurt early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Clary’s Drive. Dispatchers got several calls about shots being fired shortly before 12:45 a.m. When police officers arrived, they...
13newsnow.com
2 Norfolk police officers go viral for being 'hot cops'
On Facebook, the department shared pictures of officers celebrating some birthdays. The first post has more than 900 comments, and a second has more than 2,000.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk police officers go viral on Facebook, TikTok
NORFOLK, Va. — If you follow the Norfolk Police Department on Facebook or TikTok, there's a chance that a post has come across your timeline within the past few days. Even if you don't, you've probably heard about it. And within that post, there are photos of two Norfolk...
Man shot on Sept. 3 in Norfolk dies from wounds in hospital
NORFOLK, Va. — A man who was shot several weeks ago in East Ocean View has died from his wounds in a hospital, police say. 20-year-old Gilson De Souza Peron was one of several people who were shot over the first weekend in September. Initially, there weren't many details about his case.
“This is horrible.” Eyewitnesses recount seeing multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth
The group of friends made their way down the street and saw the two cars in bad condition.
22-year-old man dies after shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
6 forced out after fire at Suffolk home
Everyone inside the home was outside of the structure when firefighters and medics arrived. Fire crews were also able to rescue a family animal.
Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene files appeal to consider case against City, several leaders
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene wants a higher court to review her lawsuit against the city and several of its high-profile leaders. Court documents filed in Portsmouth Circuit Court on Friday show Greene and her attorneys want the Virginia Court of Appeals to look over her case.
Virginia Beach heroin trafficker found guilty on all counts
A Virginia man accused of dealing heroin, cocaine and marijuana in the Hampton Roads area was found guilty on 8 counts yesterday, crimes for which he could face life in prison.
Man sentenced to nearly 13 years following fatal 2020 shooting at Norfolk 7-Eleven
A Norfolk man has been sentenced to nearly years following a 2020 shooting inside a 7-Eleven that took the life of two men and injured another man.
Norfolk witnesses testify against man who confessed to killing 3 people
The man accused of going on a killing spree in March appeared before a Norfolk judge Thursday morning.
