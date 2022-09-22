Discovering the Benefits of Nanoparticles

Courtesy of Kristian Adair

There have been many advances in health and wellness since the turn of the 21st century, ranging from the world of sports nutrition to stem cells. Thanks to these breakthroughs, athletes and fitness minded people can now stay healthy and fit beyond the years of intense training and competitive sports. Thus, there is a sense of anticipation for what may come along next, and nanoparticles may be that next advancement that everyone is waiting for.

Nanoparticles are very similar to stem cells because they have regenerative properties, however, they are not one and the same. Nanoparticles are comprised of hyaluronic acid, various proteins, and growth factors that aid in cellular repair. They can be sourced from different human fluids from donors by consent.

Nurse Practitioner, Kristian Adair, works in the field of biologics and functional medicine. She began her career as a registered nurse and has worked in advanced fields of care. Adair has experience working with cancer patients, post-surgical patients, pandemic, emergency, intensive care, and even newborn and pediatric care. Her career eventually led her to sports medicine, where she started networking with professionals specializing in the unique study of biologics. She also leads a very active lifestyle and considers herself a fitness enthusiast.

“Fitness is my life,” she said proudly. Adair has been studying nanoparticles for quite some time, and she’s excited about the potential that they offer for many people that are looking to achieve personal fitness success. She makes it a priority to introduce nanoparticles to the clinics she works with because she feels that strongly about the positive differences they can make in those that receive application and undergo treatment.

“For clinics that work with alternative, functional, and holistic medicine, this is right up their alley,” explained Adair. “They can be used for many different things.”

Benefits of Nanoparticles

Nanoparticles can help reverse tissue damage and improve healing processes because the proteins have properties that aid in cellular communication, as well as promote tissue growth. Strength sports athletes and people that commit to developing their physiques would benefit as a result.

Furthermore, they can delay cartilage breakdown and help protect the joints by forming a protective layer. Athletes that have wear and tear from competing over a long period of time or people that struggle with osteoarthritis may find that to be good news. Adair feels that this would be a much better solution than using something that will only mask or relieve symptoms.

“When you think about athletes and the stress that they are placing on their muscles and joints, some of them are being diagnosed with osteoarthritis at very young ages. Nanoparticles can actually repair and restore injured areas, and treat the underlying issue.”

Adair also emphasized that the benefits that come with nanoparticles aren’t designed to be short-term. Since they can help the person receiving them overcome the issues facing them, they can get back to whatever activities and sports they enjoy.

Nanoparticles won’t only serve athletes, but they can help everyone – even members of the military. Veterans that have served their country by taking part in tours while on duty may have regular reminders of that in the form of injuries they have to heal from or issues that lingered long after they called it a career. Adair feels that nanoparticles would be a great ally for those that either are or have been in service.

“Soldiers that have chronic injuries that are affecting their joints or even ligaments and tendons would benefit, but it goes far beyond the musculoskeletal issues. Nanoparticles can help with the cardiovascular system, even the lungs. It has been shown to help people that have Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). That’s a huge deal for veterans or other people that have had exposure to chemicals. These nanoparticles can reverse that damage to those lung tissues.”

People that are even living with neurovascular issues, such as epilepsy or those that have seizures, may see positive outcomes from nanoparticles treatment as well.

“Many nerve issues are caused by initial trauma or inflammation without ever fully being repaired,” explained Adair. “These treatments can help do that.”

Outside of underlying health issues, Adair also shared that people that are focusing on anti-aging or addressing aesthetic concerns such as wrinkles or sunspots, hair loss, and sagging skin can also see results from nanoparticles.

“Results are gradual and every week you can notice improvements. There are different ways nanoparticles can be applied.”

Nanoparticles Treatments

Treatments should be recommended by a physician or provider. At the provider’s discretion, nanoparticles may be injected directly to the area being treated, such as a joint for local injury or the scalp if the intent is for hair growth. It can also be applied by microneedling for anti-aging benefits or through an IV injection for overall health. The advantage of IV administration is that the entire body receives treatment, unlike oral supplements or medication that are subject to being impacted by the digestive process. The number of treatments varies and is based on the issue being treated or if it is for general health and wellness. Aesthetic treatments have demonstrated results lasting over three years.

Adair shared that people that want to simply focus on optimal health would benefit from a single treatment. However, people that are facing one or more issues, like those previously discussed, may consider multiple treatments.

“Nanoparticles are not intended to temporarily reduce unwanted symptoms or act as a band-aid treatment. So, you won’t notice results tomorrow,” she advised. “They stimulate your body to heal itself, so benefits take time.”

“The highlight for athletes is that this is something that can enhance recovery and improve their performance, helping them in the long term and for life,” she explained.

One issue that potential patients may face is finding places or physicians that offer nanoparticle treatments because they aren’t readily available everywhere. Doctors and primary care providers that are willing to offer treatments can reach out to a biologic medicine company, such as Organicell, to order them. “If it is more for quality of life, functional or overall health reasons, you might consider going to a provider who offers alternative medicine,” Adair suggests.

There may be little exposure of nanoparticles now, but the FDA is studying nanoparticles for potential approval as of this writing. Adair is confident that there will be much more exposure to come, which she hopes ultimately will lead to more people improving their quantity and quality of life.