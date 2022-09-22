ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

OPINION: The great authoritarian arms race

By Max Borders
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEtTr_0i6EauDc00

There is a quote floating around, variously attributed to Lenin and to Marx, which enjoins authoritarians to:

“Accuse your enemies of doing what you’re doing.”

Whether this was the work of Lenin or a fortune-cookie writer in Akron, it doesn’t matter. Powerful authorities are actively deploying such tactics.

When President Biden gave his now-famous “Dark Brandon” speech against a blood-red backdrop that authorities could have cribbed from a Leni Riefenstahl film, it revealed as much about the machinations of the powerful as the depravity of their strategists. Up to this point, the authoritarians were slowly boiling us lowly frogs. Now the politburo just turned up the heat.

Click-click goes the burner.

There is a sinister brilliance in calling for “unity” while at the same time referring to half of the country as fascists. There is a glorious perversity in the psyop of calling voters extremists while directing the state Apparatus — that extraordinary fusion of corporate and state power — to censor speech and harass your political enemies. But the true genius lies in whipping half the country into such a frenzy that they are willing to let the Apparatus put the 150 million under thumb. After all, they’re just troglodytes. They are the Other.

And it’s all being carried out in the name of protecting democracy.

DVEs and the American Stazi

The stage was already being set in 2021 when the Department of Homeland Security released an advisory memo warning that “domestic violent extremists, including…anti-government/anti-authority violent extremists, will continue to pose a significant threat to our homeland.”

Speaking of anti-government/anti-authority extremists: One of the American Founders wrote that the “tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” Does it matter that today’s anti-authoritarians are often peaceful people who want to express their skepticism of state power in a Tweet?

To the DVE advisory, DHS Secretary Mayorkas adds that “DHS has renewed its commitment to work with our partners across every level of government, the private sector, and local communities to combat all forms of terrorism and targeted violence.”

DHS needn’t conscript a Stazi. Volunteers have lined up to “work with” them. Nina “hide-a-little-lie” Jankovicz had been just another fangirl of the Apparatus before she was recruited to head up the Ministry of Truth Disinformation Board, which was (and may still be) a thing.

Let us not forget that the FBI raids the homes of voters they don’t like, and “works with” social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to silence dissent and brand dissenters as extremists.

Click-click goes the burner.

When it comes to branding half of America extremists/fascists, Team Blue is positively credulous, sometimes frothing. That means they care as much about Team Red’s rights as they do about those of the Uyghurs. Indeed, the administration’s latest efforts reveal more steps toward sino-forming America — up to and including a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), a monetary panopticon that will roll out under the watchwords: The innocent have nothing to fear.

Those afraid of creeping authoritarianism coming from the Left might be inclined to look to the Right for electoral salvation. But increasingly, you will find that the other side will be motivated more by revenge than by the protection of any principles or American ideals. That means Team Red is more likely to seize the Apparatus and turn it right back on Team Blue. Far from decrying such moves out of principle, Team Red will bask in all the Schadenfreude.

That is, until the pendulum swings back.

Negative Sum

The current configuration creates incentives for reprisals likely to swing back and forth until the Apparatus breaks down. And that could mean a Civil War that pulls most of what is currently the Indifferent Center into picking a team.

So, the nation finds itself pulled into a game-theoretical construction that is unlikely to lead anywhere good or healthy. It’s an arms race to see who can be more authoritarian.

The cleverest in the beltway will try to tell you otherwise, even those whose work you might have long admired. They have decided that the EvidenceTM already demands you pick a team.

I’m reminded of the old Nolan Chart, which, though not a perfect political typology, is more accurate than a spectrum that goes from left to right. David Nolan added another axis — libertarian to authoritarian — that was designed to add an important dimension to the political landscape.

Unfortunately, the incentives and culture are like centers of gravity pulling people down. That is, progressives, moderates, and conservatives are becoming more and more authoritarian. Historically, red shirts and brown shirts hated each other, but both had their feet planted on a lot of common ground. It’s not even clear that these groups are conscious of the process. It’s more that animus can turn people into what they claim to loathe. That’s certainly happening today. Each side defines itself against its enemy and imagines it is on the side of the angels. They think of their tactics as a necessary evil, so stepwise, embrace evil.

Click-click goes the burner.

Partisan intellectuals on either team will waggle their fingers and warn us of “both-sides-ism,” as if there were some cosmic scoreboard of authoritarianism only they are privy to. Some even call themselves libertarian. But notice how they scratch themselves, having lain down with dogs. They are selective in their outrage. They join in on the finger-pointing and tu quoque. They pick a team.

The Submission Instinct

On a personal note, I am fully aware of the impulse to tolerate the growth of authoritarian power rooted in fear and animus. After 9/11, I failed to heed the warnings about what kind of surveillance state measures such as the PATRIOT Act and, later, the spinning up of the new Department of Homeland Security, would mean for Americans’ civil liberties. I was wrong. In hindsight, I can see that I had been overcome by fear and polarization. I had picked a team.

Click-click went the burner.

Since that time, subsequent administrations and legislatures have built on these measures to create what is now collectively known as the Deep State. And I had been a cheerleader for its rise, despite everything I knew about mission creep and the march through the institutions. Now, the Deep State has turned its capabilities onto ordinary citizens.

I understand that a few rare events have caused us all to raise our concerns about extremist violence against innocents, from church and synagogue killings to clashes between protestors resulting in deaths. To some degree, we accept that police powers must be applied to deal with such threats. But we must remain vigilant, for any police power that can be turned on violent extremists can be turned on those labeled violent extremists.

Even though rare-but-scary things happen from time to time, including mass shootings and protests that burn out of control, many of these events flow as much from ideological polarization and this illiberal arms race, as from any evils endemic to ordinary Americans.

It would be a grave mistake to let partisans pull the rest of us into something like the following:

“It is the State which educates its citizens in civic virtue, gives them a consciousness of their mission, and welds them into unity.”

A State run by whom? For whose idea of virtue? For what mission? And unity welded by what means? Yet both sides seem to have accepted Mussolini’s words implicitly as they struggle to seize power.

Affective Polarization

Writing in Reason, Stephanie Slade warns,

“What has not changed—what may even be getting worse—is the problem of affective polarization. Various studies have found that Americans today have significantly more negative feelings toward members of the other party than they did in decades past.

“But partisan animosity suits the authoritarian elements on the left and right just fine. Their goal is power, and they have little patience for procedural niceties that interfere with its exercise. As history teaches, a base whipped up into fear and fury is ready to accept almost anything to ensure its own survival. Perhaps even the destruction of the institutions and ideals that make America distinctively itself.”

Slade is right, and she’s got the data. Anyone who accuses her of “both-sides-ism” has his head where the sun don’t shine.

So, no. Now is not the time to “retire the both-sides-ism trope.” It’s time that an anti-authoritarian coalition turns against affective polarization and the impulse to pick a team. It’s time we call out authoritarianism anywhere it rears its head. And we must do everything in our power to innovate so that there are exits from this crumbling, top-heavy conflict machine. God forbid any “side” wins this war. God forbid we descend into Civil War, especially as the real authoritarians are waiting in the shadows as we continue to preoccupy ourselves with the spectacle of it all.

Click-click goes the burner.

Max Borders is the author of “The Decentralist: Mission, Morality, and Meaning in the Age of Crypto,” “After Collapse: The End of America and the Rebirth of Her Ideals,” and “The Social Singularity: A Decentralist Manifesto.” Max is also co-founder of the event experience Future Frontiers and founder of Social Evolution, an organization dedicated to liberating humanity and solving social problems through innovation. Follow him on Twitter @socialevol. Republished from the American Institute for Economic Research, aier.org.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leni Riefenstahl
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arms Race#Politburo#American
The Richmond Observer

OPINION: The schoolyard bully

Early in September, a 13-year-old middle-schooler committed suicide while on campus. Wendell Middle School released the students due to a “medical crisis,” and all the students went home. All except Austin Pendergrass, who died that day. Austin’s mother talked with the media about how Austin was “a victim...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Giorgia Meloni vows to ‘unite’ Italy as far-right set for power after election

Giorgia Meloni has declared victory in Italy’s general election, clearing her path to become the country's first female prime minister while leading the most right-wing government since that of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.In a result certain to send shockwaves throughout Italian and European politics, Ms Meloni’s far-right alliance was on the path to victory with around 44 per cent votes.Her Brothers of Italy party, which traces its origins from neo-fascist elements and those who are nostalgic for the Mussolini era, polled over 26 per cent votes, with alliance partners The League, led by Matteo Salvini, receiving nearly 9 per...
ELECTIONS
Michigan Advance

Column: Republicans and allies have blitzed the courts with voting and election lawsuits

With the 2022 midterms roughly six weeks away, Republicans and their allies have blitzed the nation’s courts with election-related lawsuits, with more than half the legal actions attacking mail-in balloting. Republican-affiliated groups filed 41 lawsuits through Sept. 16, compared to seven last year, and 13 by the same point in 2020, according to a new report by Democracy […] The post Column: Republicans and allies have blitzed the courts with voting and election lawsuits appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Ohio Capital Journal

Name-calling in politics grabs headlines, but it could backfire in the 2022 midterm elections

Spending on political advertising is setting records in the midterm elections. But evidence shows that negative messages might discourage voters from casting ballots altogether. As the 2022 midterms get closer, political attacks in campaign advertisements are on the rise. In November, Rep. Paul Gosar shared an anime cartoon video showing him physically attacking Rep. Alexandria […] The post Name-calling in politics grabs headlines, but it could backfire in the 2022 midterm elections appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
UPI News

2 U.S. veterans captured by Russia in Ukraine return home

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Two U.S. military veterans who were captured by Russian forces while fighting alongside Ukraine have returned home, according to a statement from one of their families. Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh arrived in their native Alabama on Saturday after months in Russian captivity, Dianna Shaw, Drueke's...
ALABAMA STATE
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy