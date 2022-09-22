Ridge View scored 22 unanswered points to end the game in their 29-15 win over Sioux Central in Holstein. After a Sioux Central three and out to start the game, an eight play, 51 yard drive put the Raptors on the board first, as Jake Breyfogle's four yard run and Owen Worthan's point after made it 7-0. The Rebels answered with a banner drive that lasted 18 plays, 80 yard, and chewed ten minutes off the clock. Max Adams scored on an 11 yard run, and Kaben Morrow's two point run gave Sioux Central an 8-7 lead.

SCHALLER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO