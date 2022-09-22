Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Phil Riedell, age 46, of Sac City
Mass of Christian Burial for Phil Riedell, age 46 of Sac City, IA, will be at 11AM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake, IA. Visitation will be from 9:30-11AM on Tuesday at the church. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City is...
stormlakeradio.com
Margaret Vance Dickey, age 92, of Storm Lake
Margaret Vance Dickey, age 92, passed away on September 22, 2022 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake, Iowa. Memorial services will take place Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to the...
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
stormlakeradio.com
Linda Freese, age 76, of Wall Lake
Funeral Service for Linda Freese age 76 of Wall Lake, Iowa will be 1pm Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Wall Lake. Burial will follow in the Wall Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from 5-7pm at the church. Mrs. Freese died Friday...
stormlakeradio.com
Ridge View Football Wins Homecoming Game
Ridge View scored 22 unanswered points to end the game in their 29-15 win over Sioux Central in Holstein. After a Sioux Central three and out to start the game, an eight play, 51 yard drive put the Raptors on the board first, as Jake Breyfogle's four yard run and Owen Worthan's point after made it 7-0. The Rebels answered with a banner drive that lasted 18 plays, 80 yard, and chewed ten minutes off the clock. Max Adams scored on an 11 yard run, and Kaben Morrow's two point run gave Sioux Central an 8-7 lead.
KETV.com
Known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa
A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort Dodge, but when police went...
iheart.com
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
nwestiowa.com
One killed in crash by Sioux Center Sunday
SIOUX CENTER—A crash early Sunday morning, Sept. 18, near Sioux Center left the driver dead and two passengers with critical injuries. Twenty-five-year-old Reyes Felipe Lopez Lopez of Rock Valley was driving west on 390th Street about 6:20 a.m. when his 2009 Mercury Mariner left the blacktop for an unknown reason and entered the north ditch, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE (Occupants Found): Crashed Chevy Found With Blood Inside North Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The driver of the Chevy that rolled north of Sheldon on Wednesday evening has come forward. Law enforcement officers were unable to find any occupants of the vehicle Wednesday evening. They stated that blood was found both inside and around the vehicle. On Thursday evening, the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.
stormlakeradio.com
Cherokee County Issues Burning Ban
An open burning ban is now in effect in Cherokee County. The Emergency Management Coordinator of Cherokee County made the request to the State Fire Marshal's office on behalf of all fire departments in the county. The ban restricts any outdoor fires, including brush burning, cooking fires, and bonfires. Propane and charcoal grills are allowed, provided they have a cover.
more1049.com
Possible Injuries Reported in Dickinson County Crash
Wahpeton, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s department reports possible injuries when two pickups collided 3 miles west of Wahpeton Wednesday afternoon. 48 year old Christopher Pratt of Superior was Eastbound on 180th Street, and 52 year old Joseph Berg of Milford was Northbound on 140th Avenue when they both entered the intersection at the same time.
2 arrested following pursuit starting in Le Mars
The Le Mars Police Department (LMPD) arrested two suspects after pursuit in Plymouth County.
stormlakeradio.com
Fort Dodge Man Who Stole Trailer in Marathon Sentenced to Prison After Probation Revoked
A Fort Dodge man, who was charged with stealing a trailer in Marathon two years ago, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison after his probation was revoked. 31-year-old Justin Diggs of Fort Dodge was originally sentenced last October...
more1049.com
One Person Killed in Sioux County Crash
Rock Valley, IA (KICD)– One person is dead and two others hurt following a single vehicle crash in Sioux County over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol and Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near Rock Valley shortly before 6:30 Sunday morning where the vehicle was found to have left the roadway for unknown reasons causing it to vault over a culvert and hit an embankment.
stormlakeradio.com
Woman Involved in Damaging Dakota Access Pipeline Sentenced to Federal Prison
One of the women involved in the vandalism of the Dakota Access pipeline was sentenced today (Fri) to six years in federal prison. 32-year-old Ruby Montoya admitted to cutting holes in the pipeline in several locations, and setting fire to equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties, from November of 2016 to May of 2017. Montoya is now living in Arizona.
Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
stormlakeradio.com
South Dakota Man Sentenced to Prison in BV District Court on Drug-Related Charges
A Sioux Falls, South Dakota man was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to five years in prison on drug-related charges. 19-year-old Tailor Khamtanh previously entered a guilty plea for the crime of Possession With Intent to Deliver Marijuana, a class D felony. Earlier...
kiwaradio.com
Passenger In Sheldon Teen’s Car Taken To Hospital After Accident In Orange City
Orange City, Iowa– A passenger in a Sheldon teen’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:45 p.m., 15-year-old Aidan Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving a 2009 Buick westbound on 5th Street Northeast in Orange City. They tell us that 51-year-old Cristi Kelch of Orange City was southbound on Albany Avenue in a 2018 Chevy SUV.
