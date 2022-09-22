The early Sunday fatality is the second shooting death of the Sept. 24-25 weekend.A man was shot and killed outside a hotel in Northeast Portland early Sunday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 3:24 a.m. on Sept. 25, North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting outside in the 8200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they located an injured male. Paramedics responded and determined the man was deceased at the scene. Homicide detectives have responded to the scene and are investigating. During the investigation, access to some area parking lots was restricted, but no public streets closed. Anyone was information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Travis Law Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395, or Det. Calvin Goldring Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256 and reference case number 22-258221. The fatality is the second shooting death of the weekend. A woman was killed in a Northwest Portland park on Saturday, Sept. 24. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO