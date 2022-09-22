ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Comments / 8

Related
Fox News

92k fentanyl pills and 10 pounds of meth seized by Portland law enforcement

Law enforcement in the Portland area seized large quantities of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cocaine during a recent investigation. Deputies in the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Unit became aware that an individual harboring a massive among of illegal narcotics was traveling through the region on September 18, according to Fox 12 Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Beaverton man arrested for stabbing 1 person, assaulting another

CORNELIUS Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old Beaverton man was arrested Sunday in Cornelius after assaulting one person and stabbing another, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded at about 4:30 p.m. to the 300 block of South Cherry Drive after a stabbing was reported. Witnesses told investigators...
CORNELIUS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Sheriff’s office investigating after vehicles damaged in Hazel Dell

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple vehicles were damaged, and deputies are searching for suspects in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO said multiple vehicles were damaged either by being shot or with a baseball bat near Northwest Overlook Drive and Northwest...
HAZEL DELL, WA
tualatinlife.com

Tualatin man convicted of killing mother

Garth Patrick Beams of Tualatin was sentenced to life in prison by a Washington County circuit court judge last month for beating his 74-year-old mother to death with a baseball bat in 2018. Beams was convicted on Aug. 25 of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the...
TUALATIN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Pill#Fentanyl#Cocaine
kptv.com

Hieb will not face charges after fair arrest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - James Hieb, a state representative from Oregon, won’t be held accountable for his arrest in August at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds on suspicion of disorderly conduct and other offenses. According to a memo obtained by FOX 12, the Clackamas County district attorney is choosing not...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

Parents of Cowlitz County Man Killed by Police File Lawsuit

The parents of a Longview man killed by police in 2020 have sued the city, its Police Department and three officers, alleging that they shot him as he fled and that investigators mistook his cellphone for a gun. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, alleges investigators...
LONGVIEW, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kptv.com

Man dies in shooting outside NE Portland hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting outside a northeast Portland hotel on Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a hotel near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Man killed outside hotel in Northeast Portland

The early Sunday fatality is the second shooting death of the Sept. 24-25 weekend.A man was shot and killed outside a hotel in Northeast Portland early Sunday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 3:24 a.m. on Sept. 25, North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting outside in the 8200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they located an injured male. Paramedics responded and determined the man was deceased at the scene. Homicide detectives have responded to the scene and are investigating. During the investigation, access to some area parking lots was restricted, but no public streets closed. Anyone was information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Travis Law Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395, or Det. Calvin Goldring Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256 and reference case number 22-258221. The fatality is the second shooting death of the weekend. A woman was killed in a Northwest Portland park on Saturday, Sept. 24. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Woman killed in shooting at NW Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died after being shot in northwest Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Wallace Park. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was treated on the scene, but died before being taken to a hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville police warn of new scam artists

Wilsonville police are asking residents to be on the lookout for scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen.Wilsonville police are warning residents to be aware of scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen. Wilsonville Police Chief Robert Wurpes said to be on the lookout for a man and woman, believed to be between 40 to 50 years old, who are targeting elderly and vulnerable people with a scam. "Always be alert," Wurpes said. "Scammers have always been around, and if something seems too good to be true, it probably is." According to Wurpes, the couple...
WILSONVILLE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy