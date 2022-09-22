Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
DEPUTIES SEIZE 92,000 FENTANYL PILLS, THIRTEEN (13) POUNDS OF OTHER DRUGS IN CLACKMAS COUNTY, OREGON DURING INVESTIGATION
CLACKMAS COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that during a recent investigation, deputies learned that on Sunday, September 18, 2022, a person was driving to the Portland-area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies, with...
kptv.com
Woman arrested, charged with driving stolen vehicle and DUI in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested Sunday in Clark County and charged with driving a vehicle reported stolen in Portland and driving under the influence, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 11 a.m., police responded to five reports of a reckless driver, several...
92k fentanyl pills and 10 pounds of meth seized by Portland law enforcement
Law enforcement in the Portland area seized large quantities of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cocaine during a recent investigation. Deputies in the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Unit became aware that an individual harboring a massive among of illegal narcotics was traveling through the region on September 18, according to Fox 12 Oregon.
kptv.com
Beaverton man arrested for stabbing 1 person, assaulting another
CORNELIUS Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old Beaverton man was arrested Sunday in Cornelius after assaulting one person and stabbing another, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded at about 4:30 p.m. to the 300 block of South Cherry Drive after a stabbing was reported. Witnesses told investigators...
Man dies after reported Sumner neighborhood shooting
A man has died after a shooting in the Sumner Neighborhood early Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau announced.
Portland liquor store owners ask state for help curbing rise in robberies, thefts
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hollywood Beverage off Northeast Sandy Boulevard was busy with customers Sunday afternoon. It’s been open for about 15 years, but business this year is proving to be different from the rest. “I’m certainly disheartened,” explained Dan Miner, who runs the store. “I’m certainly concerned —...
kptv.com
Sheriff’s office investigating after vehicles damaged in Hazel Dell
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple vehicles were damaged, and deputies are searching for suspects in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO said multiple vehicles were damaged either by being shot or with a baseball bat near Northwest Overlook Drive and Northwest...
tualatinlife.com
Tualatin man convicted of killing mother
Garth Patrick Beams of Tualatin was sentenced to life in prison by a Washington County circuit court judge last month for beating his 74-year-old mother to death with a baseball bat in 2018. Beams was convicted on Aug. 25 of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the...
kptv.com
Hieb will not face charges after fair arrest
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - James Hieb, a state representative from Oregon, won’t be held accountable for his arrest in August at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds on suspicion of disorderly conduct and other offenses. According to a memo obtained by FOX 12, the Clackamas County district attorney is choosing not...
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and more
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl, authorities announce major bust.
Chronicle
Parents of Cowlitz County Man Killed by Police File Lawsuit
The parents of a Longview man killed by police in 2020 have sued the city, its Police Department and three officers, alleging that they shot him as he fled and that investigators mistook his cellphone for a gun. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, alleges investigators...
Chronicle
Lax Supervision That Led to Oregon Prisoner Escape, Brutal Attack ‘Appalling,’ Judge Says
A distracted Oregon Department of Forestry worker was the lone supervisor at a work site last year when a prisoner with a violent history walked away and bludgeoned two women with a large tree branch in an isolated Washington County campground, according to state officials and investigative reports released Friday.
kptv.com
Man dies in shooting outside NE Portland hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting outside a northeast Portland hotel on Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a hotel near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man killed outside hotel in Northeast Portland
The early Sunday fatality is the second shooting death of the Sept. 24-25 weekend.A man was shot and killed outside a hotel in Northeast Portland early Sunday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 3:24 a.m. on Sept. 25, North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting outside in the 8200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they located an injured male. Paramedics responded and determined the man was deceased at the scene. Homicide detectives have responded to the scene and are investigating. During the investigation, access to some area parking lots was restricted, but no public streets closed. Anyone was information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Travis Law Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395, or Det. Calvin Goldring Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256 and reference case number 22-258221. The fatality is the second shooting death of the weekend. A woman was killed in a Northwest Portland park on Saturday, Sept. 24. {loadposition sub-article-01}
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
$50K reward offered after Portland mail carrier robbed at gunpoint
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of any suspects after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Portland, the USPIS announced.
kptv.com
Woman killed in shooting at NW Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died after being shot in northwest Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Wallace Park. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was treated on the scene, but died before being taken to a hospital.
KATU.com
Clark County recognizes September 25 as "National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims"
PORTLAND, Ore. — September 25th each year is the “National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims” and is designated to give people an opportunity to remember those lost to homicide and honor their memories. On September 20, the Clark County Council made a proclamation that September 25...
Wilsonville police warn of new scam artists
Wilsonville police are asking residents to be on the lookout for scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen.Wilsonville police are warning residents to be aware of scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen. Wilsonville Police Chief Robert Wurpes said to be on the lookout for a man and woman, believed to be between 40 to 50 years old, who are targeting elderly and vulnerable people with a scam. "Always be alert," Wurpes said. "Scammers have always been around, and if something seems too good to be true, it probably is." According to Wurpes, the couple...
Clark County to take jail from sheriff's control after unanimous council vote
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A resolution to move control of the Clark County Jail away from the sheriff's office passed Tuesday evening. The county council voted unanimously to set up a new department to manage jail services. But some key players, namely the candidates running to be the next sheriff say they were totally caught off guard by the move.
