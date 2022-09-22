ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

September 27 Alachua County Commission Regular Meeting

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct its Regular Meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The daytime meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening portion of the meeting begins at 5 p.m. The evening portion of the meeting includes the adoption of the FY23 Final Millage Rates and Final Budget.
Cade Prize Announces Final Five

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Judges for the Cade Prize for Innovation selected six teams to advance to the final round and are vying for $67,000 in cash prizes. The winners’ rankings will be revealed at the 13th Annual Cade Prize Awards Ceremony on September 29, 2022, at the Cade Museum in Gainesville, Florida. If there is inclement weather, the event will take place on October 6.
Shabbatones presents “Jewish Choral Music Through the Ages” on November 13

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – “Old Wine in New Wineskins”: in the ShabbaTones’ case, this phrase means performing Hebrew, Ladino, and Yiddish favorites “poured” into exciting new choral arrangements. The ShabbaTones present their next concert on Sunday, November 13, at 5:00 p.m. at Highlands Presbyterian Community Church, 1001 NE 16th Ave. The program features secular, religious, and folk songs as you’ve never heard them before.
Tropical Depression 9 is now Tropical Storm Ian

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Ian’s path is currently projected to make landfall anywhere from the panhandle to the Keys. Although there are still a lot of uncertainties with the path of the storm, it is likely that it will be a Florida storm, which could affect Alachua County next week.
Road and Traffic Impacts for September 23-30, 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for September 23-30, 2022. Clark Butler Blvd. / SW 24th Ave.: There will be a lane closure on the south leg in the right turn lane expected to begin Wednesday, Sept. 28 and continue through Friday, Sept. 30. This is for water main relocation work to prepare for the upcoming roadway work on the Clark Butler Blvd. / SW 62nd Blvd. extension.
Two charged with fentanyl trafficking after deputy notices expired tag

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Richard Bushey, 44, of Starke, and Sierra Dawn Santa Maria, 35, of Miramar, were arrested yesterday afternoon after trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other drugs were reportedly found in their car after a deputy noticed the tag on the car was expired. An Alachua County...
Man arrested for threatening to kill neighbor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Troy Demond Austin, 43, was arrested late Thursday night and charged with sending a written death threat. A sworn complaint was filed on September 11 by a neighbor who said Austin had sent her multiple text messages about killing her with a gun. The victim reportedly said that Austin was upset with her because she no longer wants to talk to him and that Austin had sent her messages saying he has a gun and is not afraid to use it on her. She said he also wrote that he was going to bury her.
Man living in woods charged with arson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jon Kevin Truett, 59, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with arson after allegedly setting his scooter on fire. At 10:40 a.m. yesterday, Truett, who lives in the woods near 100 NE 39th Avenue, allegedly set his scooter on fire. Post Miranda, he reportedly said he was angry that the scooter would not start.
Homeless woman arrested for stabbing another woman with a box cutter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joyce Ann Lewis, 30, who lists her address as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly cutting another woman with a box cutter. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that Lewis hit her with a closed fist...
Former AT&T employee arrested for “buying” iPhones and charging them to closed accounts, including one account belonging to a deceased man

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ron’kel Marquis Corley, 33, was arrested overnight and charged with grand theft and identity theft after an AT&T store reported the theft of 12 iPhones, valued at $15,402. An AT&T investigator contacted Gainesville Police Department (GPD) about an ex-employee stealing phones from the store at...
Man arrested for DUI hit and run after allegedly striking a pedestrian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vincent Lutrell Mobley, 51, was arrested early this morning after allegedly hitting a pedestrian while driving under the influence and then leaving the scene of the accident. Around 1:00 a.m. this morning, a pedestrian was hit at 200 W. University Avenue, and a witness told Gainesville...
Two arrested after allegedly throwing gun out of car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anthony Sylvester Daniels, Jr., 21, and Kobe Dean McKnight, 20, were arrested early this morning following a traffic stop. A Gainesville Police Department Officer who was patrolling the Gardenia Gardens area saw a car that was driving fast and then made a quick turn. The officer followed the car in an attempt to get close enough to read the tag and reported that the car rolled through three stop signs. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Daniels, the driver, and McKnight, the passenger. The officer reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the car and asked the occupants whether there were drugs or weapons in the car. The occupants reportedly said there were no drugs or weapons in the car. Daniels reportedly handed the officer a medical marijuana card and said he had smoked marijuana in the car earlier in the day and that there were a few “roaches” in the car.
