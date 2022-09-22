This time in the Hebrew calendar is known for heshbon hanefesh – accounting of the soul, a time of self-reflection. Every year is unique, thus making this annual time to reflect a special opportunity to ask ourselves – did we do enough this past year to assist others in our family, community and world? And what changes would we like to make in the new year in order to heal, learn and grow?

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO