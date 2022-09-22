Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
medinacountylife.com
Being Considerate with Brunswick Middle School’s Cory Wagner
A 2006 Bowling Green University graduate, Brunswick Middle School’s Cory Wagner has been teaching social studies at Brunswick for sixteen years. Throughout this time, he has made a significant impact on many seventh-grade students. But, social studies is not the only thing he teaches. Cory Wagner truly is a...
Chair-ity transforms spaces into homes for young adults who age out of foster care in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — When Maria Paparella learned about the challenges some young adults face after they’ve aged out of the foster care system, she created a non-profit designed to help make those first steps into adulthood less daunting. Chair-ity, an organization she began in high school, provides and delivers...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association unanimously votes to authorize 10-day strike notice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights teachers voted unanimously to authorize a 10-day strike, if and when they deem it necessary. The Garfield Heights Teachers’ Union (GHTA) said, however, another vote would be needed to move things forward. On Friday, more than 200 teachers attended a meeting with the...
Cleveland Jewish News
“Writing in the Gardens Vol. I”
Residents of Council Gardens, a senior apartment complex in Cleveland Heights, participated in a memoir writing workshop provided by Literary Cleveland, a nonprofit organization and creative writing center. For two years they met weekly to read their most recently crafted pieces and discuss the writing, individual and experiences shared. “Writing...
In caring for lost pooch, company discovered renewal of purpose, sense of community: Robert Granader
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS -- For some it’s back-to-school time, for many it’s also back-to-office season with CEOs trying to convince everyone a company exists at an office, not on Zoom. Pre-COVID our Cleveland office (in Mayfield Heights) had 70-odd workers trekking through the front door each day saying hello...
Cleveland Jewish News
On the bookshelf
Looking for something to read this fall? The Cleveland Jewish News has compiled a list of books and reviews written by Jewish authors. Every author and/or story is in some way connected to the Cleveland area. Compiled by Alexandra Hopkins, who completed her senior project at the Cleveland Jewish News,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland area rabbis reflect on journeys to the rabbinate
Throughout life’s events, one can turn to their rabbi for encouraging words, a shoulder to cry on, a congratulatory high five (or fist bump) or religious guidance when all else seems lost. Both a friend and a mentor, a rabbi is there to help and heal. But why do...
kentwired.com
Students leave residence halls as awareness of mold grows
Kent State has begun moving residents out of dorms as the news of mold in residence halls breaks. Freshman journalism major Hevin Wilkey moved out of her dorm in Fletcher Hall on Sept. 19 after she saw what looked like mold on her vents. Since she moved in, Wilkey was...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mobile food pantry to be at county libraries
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry is coming to select Cuyahoga County Public Library branches to distribute free food to those in need. The mobile pantry will be at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27 and the Warrensville Heights branch at 4415 Northfield Road from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
Cleveland’s 32nd Annual Senior Day was a celebration worthy of its honorees: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my hobbies is trying new things – new experiences, events, restaurants, and even meeting new people. Since I’d never been, I decided to go to Cleveland’s Department of Aging 32nd Annual Senior Day last week at the always-lovely Public Auditorium. I had no idea what to expect – and that’s the thrill of new things that I enjoy.
‘The noblest profession of all’ - caregivers celebrated at Top Nurses Awards
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nurses, those dedicated workers who help families and patients through their worst moments, were celebrated Thursday during cleveland.com & The Plain Dealer Top Nurses Awards presented by Cleveland Clinic. “Nursing is the noblest profession of all,” said keynote speaker Rebecca Patton, a professor of nursing at...
Lorain woman uses her own grief to give people hope
A woman in Lorain who has experienced tremendous loss is using her positive energy to help give people hope.
We need nurses: here’s how we’re honoring them
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The last few years have presented unprecedented challenges for our medical system. Hospitals, and the doctors and nurses who staff them, have been pushed to their limits, and in many cases beyond. As we emerge from a historic pandemic, many find that the healthcare landscape has...
Cleveland Jewish News
"Why Not?"
Beachwood resident Marlit Polsky’s newest addition to her steadily growing bibliography is “Why Not?” a magazine-style collection of brief narratives of her life. In total there are 10 short stories, each accompanied by eye-catching photographs. Just a few of these anecdotes include, “A Ship Anchored in the Harbor,” “Alice Cooper,” and “Santa Fe.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood resident partners with JCU wrestling coach to help inner city kids
Sometimes, all it takes is recognizing a good thing. A number of years ago, Mark Hawald, the wrestling coach at John Carroll University in University Heights, took notice of a national nonprofit program called Beat The Streets, which empowers underprivileged youth through the sport of wrestling. The program began in...
oberlinreview.org
Students Revel in Absurdity of Annual FireFish Festival
The annual Lorain FireFish Festival took place in Downtown Lorain last Saturday. The festival is a lively celebration of art, culture, and community that culminates in the ceremonial burning of a giant fish sculpture. Programming included glassblowing demonstrations, a New Orleans-style jazz band, stilt walkers, puppeteers from the eerie-yet-magical Bread and Puppet Theater, and a performance from Oberlin’s own steelpan band, OSteel. Several students attended the festival.
Cleveland Jewish News
Business briefs
CVLT APPOINTS MARKOWITZ: Cory Markowitz was appointed managing director of the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre. WATKINS JOINS HAHN LOESER & PARKS: Gregory L. Watkins joined Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP’s Cleveland office as a partner in the business practice area. YASINOW NAMED GROUP MANAGING ATTORNEY: Melissa Yasinow was named...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former CJN Columnist Abelman in CVLT fundraiser spotlight
Whodunnit? That was the question on the minds of 500 novice mystery sleuths over the weekend of Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 at the place of the crime – The Chagrin Valley Little Theatre in Chagrin Falls. Showcasing the former Cleveland Jewish News’ arts and culture columnist, Bob Abelman,...
Cleveland Jewish News
It is up to us to write next chapter
This time in the Hebrew calendar is known for heshbon hanefesh – accounting of the soul, a time of self-reflection. Every year is unique, thus making this annual time to reflect a special opportunity to ask ourselves – did we do enough this past year to assist others in our family, community and world? And what changes would we like to make in the new year in order to heal, learn and grow?
Cleveland Jewish News
Through tzedakah, we enhance Jewish lives, one by one
At this time of year, life in Jewish Cleveland feels deeply infused with power and meaning. As we approach the High Holy Days, everything is changing around us in a series of transitions – the season turning from summer to fall, another year ending and beginning, and, for many, the start of a new school year.
