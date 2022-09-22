ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emory to launch HIV self-testing program

An Emory University project aims to deliver 1 million rapid HIV self-tests to areas heavily affected by HIV.

The Emory University-led collaborative project has been awarded $8.3 million for the first of a five year CDC award to implement the HIV self-testing program, Together TakeMeHome (TTMH), and aims to increase awareness and diagnoses of HIV infections in the US.

“Testing is a critical entry point for HIV prevention and treatment services, especially for people most affected by HIV,” says Dr. Travis Sanchez, professor at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health and executive director for the program. “Together TakeMeHome leverages proven HIV prevention strategies by allowing people to get tests delivered directly to their doorsteps and gives people who otherwise might not have tested an opportunity to know their status.”

The free HIV self-tests will be distributed by TTMH early next year to people enrolled through the TTMH website. Tests will be discretely delivered by Amazon.

“HIV self-testing is a key innovation that supports the national goal to diagnose all people with HIV as early as possible,” said Robyn Neblett Fanfair, MD, MPH, and acting director of CDC’s Division of HIV Prevention. “Evidence demonstrates high demand for HIV-self tests — particularly among people who have never previously tested for HIV and populations that are not equitably reached by HIV testing, effective treatment and prevention tools.”

