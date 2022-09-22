Read full article on original website
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
City asks residents, businesses to participate in study for Downtown + Uptown plan
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is asking residents and businesses to participate in a community meeting to kick start a plan for the future vision of El Paso’s urban core. The study will include Downtown El Paso and what the city is calling Uptown – the area around UTEP and […]
Unveiling Ceremony of Benito Juarez Statue takes place Sunday
EL PASO, Texas– Happening Sunday a bronze statue of Mexican President Benito Juárez will be unveiled at Chamizal National Memorial in South-Central El Paso. The project is a way to celebrate the rich history of Paso Del Norte. To do this there are plans to create 12 sculptures of historical figures that had an impact The post Unveiling Ceremony of Benito Juarez Statue takes place Sunday appeared first on KVIA.
Amistad awarded $500K grant for El Paso Veterans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amistad has been awarded a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission to assist El Paso Veterans and their families for the ninth year in a row. In partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission, Amistad has been awarded a grant of $500,000 in order to serve Veterans and their families in […]
2 El Paso Mayors Were On The MoSho Today
Two El Paso mayors, one former and one current visited the Buzz Adams Morning Show. First, former mayor John Cook was on to talk about his TruthMatters P.A.C. which supports District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. There were a few key takeaways from our chat with the former mayor. -Cook told us...
The Texas Bucket List – Hallelujah BBQ in El Paso
El Paso – Blake Barrow is a man with a passion. A passion for cooking on a pit. “Obviously, I love the barbecue. I have been a student of central Texas barbecue for at least 45 years,” said Blake. Most days, you’ll find Blake tending his pits...
Opinion: El Paso DA should stop attacking judge – and do her job
Judges are neutral, standing outside of and apart from day-to-day politics. They are charged with making right, just decisions whether in the simplest or most difficult and perilous cases. Judges are not permitted to respond when personally attacked. It is for that reason that District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’ public actions...
We LOVE NYC: At least 20% of the illegal migrants in El Paso WANT to travel to the Big Apple and are NOT forced onto Gov. Abbott's buses against their will says boss of charity that runs overwhelmed shelter in Texas city
About a fifth of the migrants being bussed from El Paso to New York allegedly want to travel to the Big Apple and are not being transported against their will. Blake Barrow, CEO of the El Paso Rescue Mission charity, said his organization has been overwhelmed by the influx of migrants crossing the border illegally, but the immigrants have been more than happy to take up Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's offer to bus them to New York City.
The City of El Paso hosts job and education fair
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City and Workforce Solutions Borderplex are hosting a job and education fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 to 2p.m. The fair will be held at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Event Pavilion. The fair will offer many employment and networking opportunities with the city and other […]
El Pasoan named Texas Apartment Association’s 1st Hispanic president
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Apartment Association announced the installation of an El Pasoan as the organization’s incoming president, who will be the group’s first Hispanic president. Demetrio Jimenez, co-owner of Tropicana Properties in El Paso, has served on the Texas Apartment Association’s Executive Board for more than five years. He is just […]
El Paso shelters pushed to brink by migrant crisis: 'There's a storm coming'
EL PASO, Texas – Elected officials and nonprofit organizations have taken swift action in the face of an overwhelming surge of migrants in El Paso, getting people sheltered or on a bus to other U.S. cities as quickly as possible. The goal is to avoid having crowds of migrants...
El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
4,000 cameras to be installed along main streets of Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Our news partners across the border have reported about surveillance cameras being installed along the main streets of Juarez. The project is said led by the Chihuahua State Government as a way to increase security in Juarez. It is said that Juarez will have around 4,000 cameras along some of […]
UTEP drops Golddiggers name for Dance Team, but ‘spirit lives on’
The University of Texas at El Paso has dropped the iconic Golddigger name after nearly a century, officially replacing it with UTEP Dance Team.
Injured El Paso marine back in United States, showing progress in his recovery
EL PASO, Texas -- Alex Ortiz, the El Paso marine who was injured while fighting in Ukraine, is back in the United States and is showing progress in his health, his mother tells ABC-7. Ortiz sustained life-threatening injuries while in Ukraine and received medical treatment in a German hospital. His family had been trying to get him back in the U.S. and had to charter a special medical flight home.
3K family/pet walk takes place in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Live Active El Paso and Animal Services invited the community today to participate in the 3K Family Walk wellness event. The walk took place on Saturday, Sep. 24 at the Westside Community Park. Family and pets were invited to participate. The event marked the end of the three-month Live Active EP […]
El Paso Water arranges service line warranty for broken or leaking pipes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Paso Water is telling customers about a service line warranty program to help customers dealing with leaks or broken pipes. The water utility said it’s many homeowners don’t realize that if water and sewer lines break on their property – also known as service lines – it’s their responsibility to […]
National Parks In and Around El Paso Offering Free Admission Saturday
If you’ve ever wanted to sled down a stories-high gypsum sand dune or see El Capitan in all its glory, this Saturday will be a good time to do it. The National Parks Service is observing National Public Lands Day on Saturday, and admission to many national parks will be free.
Get free vaccines & boosters in El Paso; Participating Walmart locations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding outdoor pop-up events at several Walmart locations across Texas this month. This includes two Walmart locations in El Paso that will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines or boosters with no appointment, insurance or ID needed. On Saturday Sep. 24, vaccines and […]
5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP
We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
Aliens and flying saucers in La Union corn maze
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – La Union is opening up their popular corn maze this weekend. This time will have an alien theme including spaceships. The popular maze will be open Sept. 24-Nov. 6 at 1101 Highway 28 in Anthony, New Mexico. The property also features a playground and picnic area, and 16 different outdoor activities.
