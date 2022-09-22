About a fifth of the migrants being bussed from El Paso to New York allegedly want to travel to the Big Apple and are not being transported against their will. Blake Barrow, CEO of the El Paso Rescue Mission charity, said his organization has been overwhelmed by the influx of migrants crossing the border illegally, but the immigrants have been more than happy to take up Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's offer to bus them to New York City.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO