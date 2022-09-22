ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Local high schools recognized with national College Success Award

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

INDIANA, KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Some Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky public high schools have received the prestigious College Success Award from GreatSchools.org , the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families.

A news release says the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state. The recipients have demonstrated successful track records of graduating students who enroll in two- or four-year colleges, are ready for college-level coursework and persist on to their second year.

Tests show Indiana 3rd graders below normal reading levels

The Tri-State schools who received this recognition are listed in the chart below.

State County School Ranking
Kentucky Daviess Daviess County High School Above Average
Kentucky Daviess Apollo High School Average
Indiana Vanderburgh Signature School Inc Above Average
Indiana Posey Mt Vernon High School Above Average
Indiana Vanderburgh New Tech Institute Above Average
Results courtesy of GreatSchools.org

More details, and other rankings, can be found here .

