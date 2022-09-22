ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

flkeysnews.com

Ian’s center forecast to stay west of Key West. No Keys evacuation so far

Monroe County officials maintained Sunday that there is still no need to evacuate the Florida Keys after evaluating Tropical Storm Ian’s latest forecast showing it passing the island chain well west of the Dry Tortugas. Jonathan Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with National Weather Service Key West, cautioned that Ian...
Second Keys helicopter ambulance crew member arrested in stolen drug case

Weeks after Monroe County Fire Rescue’s chief flight nurse was arrested on charges she stole narcotics from the department’s helicopter air-ambulance fleet, a paramedic assigned to the program was arrested, accused of tampering with evidence and official misconduct, according to the county’s sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s office...
Florida is in the storm cone. What it means for you and what you should be doing

Depression Nine is churning in the Caribbean Sea and it likely won’t be long until we see a tropical storm form. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast calls for the system to turn into a tropical storm some time Friday, and then strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. The hurricane center expects the storm could make landfall somewhere in Florida next week around Wednesday, potentially as a Category 3 hurricane.
New to Florida and hurricanes? Here’s what you need to know about preparing for Ian

If you have lived in Florida enough years — or all your life — then hurricanes are a well-known nuisance that we accept as the price for living in paradise. But if you are new to Florida, this might be your first tropical storm or hurricane, so here’s a crash course on how to prepare. Please ignore the natives and the allure of their hurricane parties.
What will potential storm do to weekend weather in Miami — and that big Dolphins game?

What will potential Hurricane Ian or Tropical Depression Nine do to our weekend, the Dolphins-Bills game Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, and the start of the in South Florida?. Tropical-storm-force winds could start reaching the Florida Keys and the rest of South Florida Monday night, and the rest of the state by Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center’s current forecast. The National Weather Service in Miami expects South Florida could feel tropical storm conditions Monday night through Wednesday or Thursday.
