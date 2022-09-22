Read full article on original website
Ian’s center forecast to stay west of Key West. No Keys evacuation so far
Monroe County officials maintained Sunday that there is still no need to evacuate the Florida Keys after evaluating Tropical Storm Ian’s latest forecast showing it passing the island chain well west of the Dry Tortugas. Jonathan Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with National Weather Service Key West, cautioned that Ian...
An endangered Key deer was trapped and in trouble. Then deputies arrived for a rescue
If you patrol the Florida Keys behind a badge, your beat includes wildlife that call the islands home. When an endangered Key deer — which exist only in the Lower Keys — was in crisis Thursday afternoon on Big Pine Key, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies stepped in to help.
Florida’s west coast under tropical storm watch as Ian nears. Storm warning for Lower Keys
A tropical storm watch has been issued for the west coast of Florida and a storm warning for the Lower Keys as Ian swiftly powered up Sunday night — remaining on track for a potential landfall later this week with hurricane-strength winds and damaging storm surge. The area’s storm...
Florida Keys leaders hold off on evacuation, shelter orders for now as they track Ian
Florida Keys officials held off on making any evacuation decisions Saturday afternoon based on continued forecasts showing Ian passing by the island chain later and farther west than originally expected. “At this time, we will not be making any evacuation decisions, sheltering, or subsequent protective measures,” Monroe County Emergency Management...
DeSantis: Stay vigilant as Ian approaches, make ‘best decisions’ on possible evacuations
As Tropical Storm Ian continued on track toward Florida Sunday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated warnings about weather’s capricious nature and urged residents to monitor what could be shifting forecasts in the coming days. “The path is uncertain,” DeSantis warned during a media conference in Tallahassee. “Don’t get too...
Own a boat in Florida? Here’s what you need to do if Hurricane Ian approaches
Floridians love their boats. But with Hurricane Ian a potential threat to Florida, all of you captains need to pay attention to alerts from the National Hurricane Center, forecasters and local media so that you can keep your beloved boats safe in a storm. How to prepare your boat. Miami-Dade...
Second Keys helicopter ambulance crew member arrested in stolen drug case
Weeks after Monroe County Fire Rescue’s chief flight nurse was arrested on charges she stole narcotics from the department’s helicopter air-ambulance fleet, a paramedic assigned to the program was arrested, accused of tampering with evidence and official misconduct, according to the county’s sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s office...
Florida is in the storm cone. What it means for you and what you should be doing
Depression Nine is churning in the Caribbean Sea and it likely won’t be long until we see a tropical storm form. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast calls for the system to turn into a tropical storm some time Friday, and then strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. The hurricane center expects the storm could make landfall somewhere in Florida next week around Wednesday, potentially as a Category 3 hurricane.
Will the Keys have to prepare for a storm? What about evacuations? What we know so far
While all eyes are on a depression that has Florida in the storm cone, Keys officials declared a “State of Local Emergency” Friday afternoon after Gov. Ron DeSantis included Monroe on his list of 24 counties under a state of emergency. DeSantis’ order frees up emergency funding and...
New to Florida and hurricanes? Here’s what you need to know about preparing for Ian
If you have lived in Florida enough years — or all your life — then hurricanes are a well-known nuisance that we accept as the price for living in paradise. But if you are new to Florida, this might be your first tropical storm or hurricane, so here’s a crash course on how to prepare. Please ignore the natives and the allure of their hurricane parties.
Florida now under state of emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens. Here’s what it means
With Tropical Storm Ian forecast to strengthen and make landfall somewhere on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a major hurricane, Gov. Ron DeSantis has expanded a state of emergency to all 67 counties. “The threat posed by Tropical Storm Ian requires that timely precautions are taken to protect the communities,...
What will potential storm do to weekend weather in Miami — and that big Dolphins game?
What will potential Hurricane Ian or Tropical Depression Nine do to our weekend, the Dolphins-Bills game Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, and the start of the in South Florida?. Tropical-storm-force winds could start reaching the Florida Keys and the rest of South Florida Monday night, and the rest of the state by Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center’s current forecast. The National Weather Service in Miami expects South Florida could feel tropical storm conditions Monday night through Wednesday or Thursday.
Here’s why the USDA announced a recall of over 6,200 pounds of Florida-made empanadas
About 6,247 pounds of a Sarasota company’s frozen empanadas that went to stores around Florida have been recalled because the manufacturing facility hasn’t been federally inspected. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of Empanadas Valrico’s Steak Empanadas and Chicken Empanadas in 1.6-ounce and 4.6-ounce...
