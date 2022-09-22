Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County woman dies in head-on crash
ATHENS – A Cairo woman was killed Saturday evening after her 2004 Honda Accord was struck head-on by a vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction on Route 9W in the Town of Athens and crossed over into her path. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Danielle McKenna...
ACSO: Albany man arrested for possessing cocaine
Albany County Sheriff's office reports the arrest of an Albany man who had a bag of cocaine with him during a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Issiah I. Cain, 28.
WRGB
Traffic stop turns into drug, other charges for Albany man
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man is facing a list of charges following a traffic stop by deputies from the Albany County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say 28-year-old Issiah I. Cain was found to be the driver of a vehicle that was stopped by deputies on September 24th in the area of Lark Street.
WRGB
Charges pending in fatal head on collision that claimed life of Cairo woman
TOWN OF ATHENS, NY (WRGB) — The Greene County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a head-on collision that claimed the life of a Cairo woman. According to investigators, at around 6:00 PM on September 24th, deputies responded to a crash on State Route 9W in the town of Athens.
WNYT
Albany man arrested on drug charges
An Albany man is facing a felony drug charge after deputies say they pulled over his car near Albany’s Art on Lark Fest on September 24. According to the Albany county Sheriff’s Office, they found the driver, 28 year old Isiah Cain, had a bag of cocaine and an open bottle of alcohol in his vehicle.
GCSO: Car accident leaves one dead and one injured
Green County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-car serious injury accident on SR 9W in Athens. The accident left one driver with serious injuries and the other dead at the scene.
columbiapaper.com
K’hook Town Board seeks lower speed on 9
VALATIE—The Kinderhook Town Board passed a motion at the September 12 meeting to petition the state Department of Transportation (DOT) for a reduction of the speed limit on state Route 9. The request comes after another fatal accident on the highway. On the evening of August 13 State Police...
Saugerties PD find thief from mid-summer crime
Saugerties Police responded to a complaint of a suspicious female rifling through cars outside of Formisano Bakery in mid-July. Subsequent to the investigation, female Kristen Jones, 27 was taken into custody.
NewsChannel 36
Athens police conducting a bank robbery investigation
ATHENS, N.Y. (WENY)-- The Athens Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Saturday, September 24th, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 10:45am. According to police, a male entered the Visions Federal Credit Union on Elmira Street and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller handed...
Driver crashes into AT&T store
The Niskayuna Police Department responded to a report on September 25 of a car crashing into an At&T store around 11:21 a.m. The driver also allegedly damaged property within the store with a baseball bat.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man indicted for murder of woman
KINGSTON – A 49-year-old Saugerties man has been indicted by an Ulster County grand jury for murder in connection with the death of a woman in the Town of Ulster. Johnny Amaro is charged with stabbing Maria L. Lemus, known to family and friends as Lucy, to death in a wooded trail on Eastern Parkway some time between 6:42 a.m. and 7:32 a.m. on September 1.
Hudson Valley Man Charged With DWI After Vehicle Gets Stuck on Lawn
This is one of the last things you'd imagine seeing out your front window right after midnight. Police say a local man struck a mailbox early morning and then got his van stuck on a person's front lawn. Police say the man was also well over the legal limit at...
Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
WRGB
Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud, says sheriff's office
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, an Amsterdam woman is accused, charged with welfare fraud. Investigators say Jennalee Ralston is accused of filing for public assistance and did not disclose all the people living in the home. She is also accused of failing to disclose amounts of income and employment within the household.
Duanesburg man nabbed for allegedly stealing car
A Duanesburg man was arrested last Sunday, after taking a family member's car without permission and not returning it. Thomas Croote, 40, was taken to the Princetown State Police Department for processing and was issued two appearance tickets to court to return at a later date. Croote was then turned over to the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office for pending charges.
Ulster County DA: Saugerties man who threatened to jump off bridge indicted for murder
A grand jury indicted 49-year-old Johnny Amaro, of Saugerties, on second-degree murder charges.
New Jersey pair accused of drug possession in Clifton Park
State Police arrested two New Jersey men in Clifton Park on September 19 for allegedly possessing a "large quantity" of cannabis and cocaine. Luis Laboy, 30, and Joel Cruz, 29, were reportedly taken to Clifton Park State Police for processing, were arraigned before the Clifton Park Town Court, and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.
WNYT
Police looking to identify suspect in Colonie bank robbery
The Colonie Police Department is asking for your help. They are trying to identify a person who they suspect is connected to a Sep. 14 bank robbery at the TD Bank on Central Avenue. If you recognize the person or know something that may be relevant, please contact police at...
WNYT
UPDATE: Police located missing Albany girl
Police said they were able to find a missing 11-year-old Friday night. Albany police are attempting to locate missing 11-year-old girl E’Layjah McFadden who disappeared after being seen around 12:00 p.m. Friday afternoon on the 400 block of First Street. She was last seen wearing an Albany Leadership Academy...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ellenville man charged with driving with forged license plate, metal knuckles
KINGSTON – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Ellenville man on felony charges of possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a weapon. At about 8:20 p.m. on September 19, deputies stopped a vehicle on Route 209 in Napanoch for a traffic infraction. Investigation...
