NBA veteran wing Andre Iguodala has announced he will sign back with the Golden State Warriors for his 19th NBA season. He announced the decision on his Point Forward podcast. While he did not play as much this past season due to injuries, he was an invaluable voice of leadership on the team. He was quoted saying “I’m letting you know now, Steph, this the last one.” So it seems the 2022-23 NBA season will be the last year the veteran wing suits up in the NBA.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO