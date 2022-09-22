Read full article on original website
3 Staten Island teens spread message of civic awareness as NYC Votes Youth Ambassadors
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— For many young people, summer is all about having fun, going to the shore, relaxing and hanging out with friends after the end of a rigorous academic year. Summer jobs are a healthy way for youth to become more responsible, gain appreciation for hard work, and...
Mayor Eric Adams joins relief team in Puerto Rico
ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Mayor Eric Adams is standing ready with the people of Puerto Rico. He is trying to help them build back after Hurricane Fiona wreaked havoc last week on the island.But as CBS2's John Dias reported, thousands in New Jersey turned a party into a purpose to also help.READ MORE: New York, New Jersey state police head to Puerto Rico to assist with Fiona recoveryPuerto Rican pride took over Elizabeth on Sunday.Thousands came out to participate in, and watch the city's annual parade, which marched enthusiastically down Elizabeth Avenue for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.And while...
New York City rally Sunday for subways, buses to run at least every 6 minutes
There are additional calls to improve mass transit after the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocates rallied in Brooklyn Sunday to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to make subways and buses run at least every six minutes.
Review: 2nd Ave Deli in New York
Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I had never tried 2nd Ave Deli, which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — and although Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, Sunday, September 25, 2022, I thought I would write about my recent experience dining at 2nd Ave Deli the first time even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
NYC lifts COVID vaccine mandate for student activities: Here are 5 things you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public school students no longer are required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19) to participate in high-risk sports or extracurricular activities, Mayor Eric Adams announced this past week. Since students returned to school and the vaccine became widely available to children,...
Take in colorful fall foliage with a visit to these nearby New York towns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leaf peepers, behold! Summer days are behind us, so it’s time to look ahead to the bright, beautiful colors of fall, and reports say New York can still expect “spectacular’' colors, though it may be a shorter foliage season. Just a short...
‘Ralph Lamberti Renaissance Award’ makes its debut at DaVinci Society Scholarship Dinner Sept. 29 | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Italian culture, deeply rooted in history and rich in artistic design and time-honored customs, continues to be preserved throughout the world and shared in countless ways. It’s always gratifying to shine the spotlight on significant contributions made by immigrants and their descendants and celebrate Italy’s...
Brooklyn elected officials urging Gov. Hochul to provide funding to feed asylum seekers
Masbia Soup Kitchen in Brooklyn has provided for thousands of families, but the demands for their services are growing as more asylum seekers come to New York City.
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
New York City Council progressives mull plan to pay drug users for used needles
Progressive New York City Council members are pushing a bill that would pay drug users in the city to return used needles as the number of discarded needles on the streets continues to skyrocket. The proposed legislation, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala, states that it would authorize the [Department...
After Ida, NYC brought in a private forecaster to help. Now, the city waits in limbo.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A private forecasting company hired by New York City in the wake of Hurricane Ida had its contract expire and it cannot be renewed as emergency funds have dried up, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) hired DTN in 2021 to...
Some NYC schools still teaching literacy curriculum chancellor said must go
Schools Chancellor David Banks said in March that a Teachers College reading curriculum wasn't producing "the results that we need." But it's still in use. Schools Chancellor David Banks had said a curriculum by Columbia University’s Teachers College should be replaced due to concerns about how it teaches kids to read. But parents report that it’s still in use. [ more › ]
queenoftheclick.com
Anyone Who Thought This Was a Fair District in Brooklyn is a Snake
Bay Ridge’s new NYC Council District was made to snake down a thin strip of Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and Bath Beach and ending with the gated community of Sea Gate. Only a moron or a sneaky politician would think this gerrymandered district was “fair.”. Who lives down this...
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
nypressnews.com
Migrant suicide at Queens homeless shelter points to profound shortfall in mental health services: “The American dream … becomes a nightmare.”
The recent suicide of a Colombian migrant at a Queens homeless shelter touched a nerve for Maria — a migrant herself who struggled with emotional trauma. Maria had been in the U.S. for months, awaiting the results of her interview for political asylum status, when her thoughts turned dark.
cityandstateny.com
Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone
The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
Adams rethinks NYC’s 3-K program as it’s set to a hit a fiscal cliff
When New York City schools received more than $7 billion in federal stimulus money last year, city officials planned to spend more than a quarter of it on one of then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature initiatives: expanding preschool for 3-year-olds. His administration, however, never outlined how the city would pay for the program once those federal dollars ran out by the 2025-26 school year, only saying that he felt confident the economy...
Know anybody in these 31 vintage photos from Susan E. Wagner High School?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Students at Susan E. Wagner High School have long been known for their achievements in academics, sports and the arts. The school, located at 1200 Manor Rd. in Sea View, opened on Sept. 11, 1968, the same day that PS 32 and Myra S. Barnes Intermediate School opened in Great Kills.
For Adams, vaccine mandate for NYC workers is about compliance, not science (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The days of following science when it comes to COVID-19 are truly over in New York City. If we ever really followed the science at all. Mayor Eric Adams last Tuesday lifted the vaccine mandate for private sector workers in the city and for public school students who take part in extracurricular activities such as sports or music.
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joan Dance Bridges, 95, a Cameron Club member and an educator of almost 30 years with stints at Trinity Lutheran School, Eltingville Lutheran School and New Dorp High School, died Aug. 5.
