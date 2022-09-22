ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

NBC Washington

Virginia Teens Seek Patent for One-Of-A-Kind Walker Inspired by Grandparents

Inspired by grandparents’ mobility struggles, two high school seniors from Chantilly, Virginia, designed a one-of-a-kind walker and are working toward getting a patent for their invention. The 17-year-old best friends, Akanksha Tibrewala and Kaavya Karthikeyan, say they designed their device at the height of the pandemic. They call it...
CHANTILLY, VA
NBC Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
MARYLAND STATE
wvpublic.org

Berkeley County Receives Federal Funds For School Safety

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is helping establish a “threat assessment and management task force” for schools in Berkeley County. It’s part of the DHS’s Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Program, meant to prevent “domestic violent extremism” within small communities. DHS is providing more than $380,000 to the Berkeley County Council for the local program.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

Winchester plans emergency response exercise

The training exercise will take place at John Handley High School from 8 am to noon and include the city’s public safety departments, public schools, and supporting agencies. The simulated scenario will involve an active threat at Handley. The goal is to assess first responders and school staff’s readiness...
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

All Frederick County Public Schools Accredited for 2022-23

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has announced that each of Frederick. County’s public schools has been accredited for 2022-23. Apple Pie Ridge, Armel, Bass-Hoover, Evendale, Gainesboro, Greenwood Mill, Indian Hollow, Middletown, Orchard View and Stonewall elementary schools; Admiral Richard E. Byrd, James Wood and Robert E. Aylor middle schools; and James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando high schools are all Accredited.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar

Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Fairfax Times

Public Safety - week of September 23, 2022

Fairfax County Police detectives arrested a man on second-degree murder charges after a 19-year-old man was shot outside in an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria. Detectives from the Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit arrested Kevin Alexander Lemus, 18, of Alexandria Sept. 20. Detectives determined Lemus got into...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Board Nears Aldie Assemblage Sale to Piedmont Environmental Council￼

County supervisors have agreed, tentatively, to sell the Aldie Assemblage after years of trying and multiple canceled deals. It is the third attempt to sell the property, after Aldie residents chased the county board off of plans to build a new fire station on the property with sustained protest. Supervisors later backed out of a tentative agreement to swap the land for property near St. Louis that had been proposed for another unpopular development, and then another tentative agreement to sell it to Aldie resident and Aldie Heritage Association member Guy Gerachis.
ALDIE, VA
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Washington Hebrew Congregation violated DC law, judge rules

A judge has ruled that Washington Hebrew Congregation violated the District’s consumer protection law when it failed to follow several child safety regulations while operating its preschool, the latest in an ongoing lawsuit between the city and the Northwest Washington synagogue. Other allegations laid out in the 2020 lawsuit...
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

UAS Company to Create 119 Jobs in Manassas

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger today announced that RapidFlight, an unmanned aircraft systems company, is locating in the City of Manassas. RapidFlight will invest $5.5 million to establish its systems design and manufacturing operations in the City. The company’s 25,000 square-foot facility is located at 9617 Center Street in Manassas where it will create 119 new jobs over the next three years.
MANASSAS, VA
ffxnow.com

DogFest unleashed at Reston Town Center tomorrow

A DogFest is coming to Reston Town Square Park tomorrow (Saturday). The event, slated to take place from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at 11900 Market Street, will benefit Canine Companions, a nonprofit organization that encourages clients and their dogs to live with greater independence. Activities include service dog demonstrations, music, games, speeches and activities for kids.
RESTON, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren Heritage Society host tour of Bel Air Mansion

On September 24, 2022, the Warren Heritage Society hosted a tour of the Bel Air Mansion in Front Royal, Virginia. In this exclusive Royal Examiner video, you will hear Maral Kalbian, Architectural Historian, provide some historical remarks on Bel Air and how it has changed over the years. Also, excepts from Luck Buck’s Diary and letters, read by Hallie Groves, President of the WHS Board of Directors. WHS Archivist Tony Carter welcomed the guest and introduced the speakers.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340

Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
PAGE COUNTY, VA
lafamilytravel.com

Unforgettable Family Trip to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Thomas Jefferson described it as “worth the voyage across the Atlantic.” While he was referring to the fantastic view of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers from a large shale rock formation, the same could be said about the charming town of Harpers Ferry itself. If your family includes any history buffs, nature lovers, train enthusiasts, or adventure seekers, this is a town you will want to explore.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fredericksburg (VA)

Fredericksburg is nestled along the Atlantic Ocean on the east coast in the Commonwealth of Virginia, United States. According to the 2020 US census, the city had a population of twenty-seven thousand, nine hundred and eighty-two. Fredericksburg is one of the most visited cities in Virginia and a highly family-friendly...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa

Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
FALLS CHURCH, VA

