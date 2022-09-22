Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Virginia Teens Seek Patent for One-Of-A-Kind Walker Inspired by Grandparents
Inspired by grandparents’ mobility struggles, two high school seniors from Chantilly, Virginia, designed a one-of-a-kind walker and are working toward getting a patent for their invention. The 17-year-old best friends, Akanksha Tibrewala and Kaavya Karthikeyan, say they designed their device at the height of the pandemic. They call it...
NBC Washington
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
wvpublic.org
Berkeley County Receives Federal Funds For School Safety
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is helping establish a “threat assessment and management task force” for schools in Berkeley County. It’s part of the DHS’s Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Program, meant to prevent “domestic violent extremism” within small communities. DHS is providing more than $380,000 to the Berkeley County Council for the local program.
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
theriver953.com
Winchester plans emergency response exercise
The training exercise will take place at John Handley High School from 8 am to noon and include the city’s public safety departments, public schools, and supporting agencies. The simulated scenario will involve an active threat at Handley. The goal is to assess first responders and school staff’s readiness...
theriver953.com
All Frederick County Public Schools Accredited for 2022-23
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has announced that each of Frederick. County’s public schools has been accredited for 2022-23. Apple Pie Ridge, Armel, Bass-Hoover, Evendale, Gainesboro, Greenwood Mill, Indian Hollow, Middletown, Orchard View and Stonewall elementary schools; Admiral Richard E. Byrd, James Wood and Robert E. Aylor middle schools; and James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando high schools are all Accredited.
mocoshow.com
Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar
Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
Fairfax Times
Public Safety - week of September 23, 2022
Fairfax County Police detectives arrested a man on second-degree murder charges after a 19-year-old man was shot outside in an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria. Detectives from the Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit arrested Kevin Alexander Lemus, 18, of Alexandria Sept. 20. Detectives determined Lemus got into...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Board Nears Aldie Assemblage Sale to Piedmont Environmental Council￼
County supervisors have agreed, tentatively, to sell the Aldie Assemblage after years of trying and multiple canceled deals. It is the third attempt to sell the property, after Aldie residents chased the county board off of plans to build a new fire station on the property with sustained protest. Supervisors later backed out of a tentative agreement to swap the land for property near St. Louis that had been proposed for another unpopular development, and then another tentative agreement to sell it to Aldie resident and Aldie Heritage Association member Guy Gerachis.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Washington Hebrew Congregation violated DC law, judge rules
A judge has ruled that Washington Hebrew Congregation violated the District’s consumer protection law when it failed to follow several child safety regulations while operating its preschool, the latest in an ongoing lawsuit between the city and the Northwest Washington synagogue. Other allegations laid out in the 2020 lawsuit...
UAS Company to Create 119 Jobs in Manassas
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger today announced that RapidFlight, an unmanned aircraft systems company, is locating in the City of Manassas. RapidFlight will invest $5.5 million to establish its systems design and manufacturing operations in the City. The company’s 25,000 square-foot facility is located at 9617 Center Street in Manassas where it will create 119 new jobs over the next three years.
ffxnow.com
DogFest unleashed at Reston Town Center tomorrow
A DogFest is coming to Reston Town Square Park tomorrow (Saturday). The event, slated to take place from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at 11900 Market Street, will benefit Canine Companions, a nonprofit organization that encourages clients and their dogs to live with greater independence. Activities include service dog demonstrations, music, games, speeches and activities for kids.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County Public Schools Creates New Policy Following VDOE Model Policies
Thursday night School Board members were presented a new draft policy that will bring the division in line with Virginia Board of Education guidance on sexually explicit content. During the Sept. 23 meeting of the Curriculum and Instruction Committee, Assistant Superintendent Ashley Ellis and Executive Director of Teaching and Learning...
fox5dc.com
Parents raise concerns over lack of emergency messaging from schools
A Montgomery County parent is running community concerns up the flagpole, saying there needs to be actual change as to how the public school system communicates during emergencies. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School with the latest.
royalexaminer.com
Warren Heritage Society host tour of Bel Air Mansion
On September 24, 2022, the Warren Heritage Society hosted a tour of the Bel Air Mansion in Front Royal, Virginia. In this exclusive Royal Examiner video, you will hear Maral Kalbian, Architectural Historian, provide some historical remarks on Bel Air and how it has changed over the years. Also, excepts from Luck Buck’s Diary and letters, read by Hallie Groves, President of the WHS Board of Directors. WHS Archivist Tony Carter welcomed the guest and introduced the speakers.
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
lafamilytravel.com
Unforgettable Family Trip to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
Thomas Jefferson described it as “worth the voyage across the Atlantic.” While he was referring to the fantastic view of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers from a large shale rock formation, the same could be said about the charming town of Harpers Ferry itself. If your family includes any history buffs, nature lovers, train enthusiasts, or adventure seekers, this is a town you will want to explore.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Two Arlington schools secured amid shots fired investigation in Fairfax County
(Updated at 8:55 p.m.) Wakefield High School and Claremont Elementary School were secured today in response to reports of gunfire in nearby Bailey’s Crossroads. The secure-the-building status has since been lifted, an Arlington Public Schools spokesman told ARLnow shortly after 1 p.m. Police initially believed that someone armed with...
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fredericksburg (VA)
Fredericksburg is nestled along the Atlantic Ocean on the east coast in the Commonwealth of Virginia, United States. According to the 2020 US census, the city had a population of twenty-seven thousand, nine hundred and eighty-two. Fredericksburg is one of the most visited cities in Virginia and a highly family-friendly...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa
Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
