County supervisors have agreed, tentatively, to sell the Aldie Assemblage after years of trying and multiple canceled deals. It is the third attempt to sell the property, after Aldie residents chased the county board off of plans to build a new fire station on the property with sustained protest. Supervisors later backed out of a tentative agreement to swap the land for property near St. Louis that had been proposed for another unpopular development, and then another tentative agreement to sell it to Aldie resident and Aldie Heritage Association member Guy Gerachis.

ALDIE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO