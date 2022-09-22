ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Iran protests flare for 10th night as tensions grow with West

Tensions have grown between Iran and Western powers over the Islamic republic's lethal crackdown on 10 nights of protests driven by outrage over the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police. He said the EU would "continue to consider all the options at its disposal ... to address the killing of Mahsa Amini" and the state response to the protests in Iran, a country already under punishing sanctions over its nuclear programme.
PROTESTS
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Arab Emirates#Iranian#The Associated Press#Isna#The European Union#The United Nations
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Dubai
The Independent

Gunman opens fire at draft office in Russia amid backlash to Putin’s mobilisation

A gunman has been held for opening fire at a draft office and injuring one senior official in Russia’s Irkutsk region, officials said. Video of the incident showed that the gunman, who has been identified as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin, fired at least one shot inside the draft office where men are being enrolled for Vladimir Putin’s military mobilisation order. The draft office head was in hospital in a critical condition after being shot, said the local governor of the Irkutsk region Igor Kobzev.“There was an emergency in the area today. In Ust-Ilimsk, a young man fired at the military...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy