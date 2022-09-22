A gunman has been held for opening fire at a draft office and injuring one senior official in Russia’s Irkutsk region, officials said. Video of the incident showed that the gunman, who has been identified as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin, fired at least one shot inside the draft office where men are being enrolled for Vladimir Putin’s military mobilisation order. The draft office head was in hospital in a critical condition after being shot, said the local governor of the Irkutsk region Igor Kobzev.“There was an emergency in the area today. In Ust-Ilimsk, a young man fired at the military...

EUROPE ・ 1 HOUR AGO